Estes Park, CO

Estes Park Trail Gazette

DIA to spend $8M on four art installations for new gate areas

Denver International Airport wants to spend just under $8 million on art pieces for four stretches of new gates. A city ordinance dictates that 1% of municipal capital improvement projects over $1 million must be set aside for artwork. The new art installations would be installed in west Concourse A,...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Night Moves: Skiing After Work, Just 45 Minutes From Denver

It’s hard to find an affordable ski hill on the Front Range these days, let alone one with legitimate small-mountain charm. But at Echo Mountain, nestled between Idaho Springs and Evergreen, the culture is down to earth—and the mountain is, well, very small. With just a handful of...
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Well-known historic attraction set to shut down in Colorado

Owners of the Estes Park Aerial Tramway announced "with a heavy heart" that operations of the historic attraction are set to end. The son of Robert Heron, the man who built the tramway in 1955, has been running the operations of the attraction since Robert's death in 1999. Son John Heron passed away in 2022 and the family is unable to keep the attraction running.
ESTES PARK, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Frozen Dead Guy Days will rise to life in Estes next month

Frozen Dead Guy Days, one of Colorado’s most beloved annual events for more than 20 years, is kicking off a new chapter in Estes Park. Taking place over St. Patrick’s Day weekend on March 17, 18 and 19, the reborn Frozen Dead Guy Days will feature a diverse lineup of acts across 2 main stages, live music and entertainment all weekend long at the Estes Park Events Complex and The Stanley Hotel, with satellite events occurring around town.
ESTES PARK, CO
denverlifemagazine.com

Süti & Co.: A Cozy Boulder Bakery

While working as an investment banker in New York, Andrea Uzarowski decided she needed more hygge in her life. What is that, you ask? Well, it’s pretty much the opposite of Wall Street. Hygge is a Danish word for a mood that encompasses coziness, comfort, well-being, and simple pleasures. And with it in mind, Uzarowski set off to open her Süti & Co. bakery in a fully renovated cozy-chic cottage on Boulder’s 16th Street. The minimalist space is thoughtfully decorated with neutral, organic tones and feels more like a tasteful home than a place of business. It serves as a peaceful spot to slow down and reconnect with yourself and your friends to the tune of tasty treats and thoughtful gifts. Uzarowski uses fresh local ingredients in her baking, including flour from Moxie Bread Co. and coffee from Boxcar Coffee Roasters. She got her strong culinary chops working at Noma, the legendary Copenhagen restaurant with three Michelin stars that recently announced it would be closing permanently at the end of 2024. (If you never made it to Denmark, you may recognize Uzarowski from her Boulder-based catering business, Fresh Food Further.) Süti & Co. stands out among the throng of Boulder bakeries thanks to the generations-old family recipes that are behind every baked good. Uzarowski specializes in süti (a style of Danish shortbread) and names her creations after people closest to her heart. Take, for example, the Magdalena: a fig-filled shortbread cookie inspired by her grandmother, whose well-loved, food-stained recipes still guide Uzarowski’s baking today.
BOULDER, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Community members have questions answered on upcoming Downtown Estes Loop Project

Representatives from Flatiron Construction, the Central Federal Lands Highway Division, the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Town of Estes Park met with local community members at Town Hall on Tuesday to discuss details of the Downtown Estes Loop Project. The discussion included an overview of the initial phases of...
ESTES PARK, CO
9NEWS

Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps

COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Loveland sports arena will have a new name this autumn

LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland's sports and entertainment arena is getting a new name as it turns 20 years old. Budweiser Event Center will be renamed Blue Arena. Blue Federal Credit Union announced it will take over the naming rights of the northern Colorado arena in October at the expiration of the current contract with Larimer County. The facility will be renamed Blue Arena with a 10-year naming rights agreement.
LOVELAND, CO

