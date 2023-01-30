Read full article on original website
There Is Still Time to Participate in Loveland's Popular Valentine's Day TraditionColorado JillLoveland, CO
Bear Captures 400 Selfies with Hijacked Wildlife Camera in the United StatesSara IrshadBoulder, CO
Zach and Madison Were Preparing for Their Wedding When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer.Gochi EzFort Collins, CO
Sultana High wide receiver attending CU Coach Prime’s first Junior DayThe HD PostBoulder, CO
Trails north of Nederland to close for slash pile burningMatt WhittakerBoulder County, CO
estesparknews.com
Estes Park Aerial Tramway Closing
It is with a heavy heart that the family of Robert Heron, who designed and built the historical Estes Park Aerial Tramway in 1955, has decided that we will no longer be able to run the Tramway. Bob Heron managed the tramway until his death in 1999. At that point,...
Estes Park Trail Gazette
DIA to spend $8M on four art installations for new gate areas
Denver International Airport wants to spend just under $8 million on art pieces for four stretches of new gates. A city ordinance dictates that 1% of municipal capital improvement projects over $1 million must be set aside for artwork. The new art installations would be installed in west Concourse A,...
5280.com
Night Moves: Skiing After Work, Just 45 Minutes From Denver
It’s hard to find an affordable ski hill on the Front Range these days, let alone one with legitimate small-mountain charm. But at Echo Mountain, nestled between Idaho Springs and Evergreen, the culture is down to earth—and the mountain is, well, very small. With just a handful of...
Well-known historic attraction set to shut down in Colorado
Owners of the Estes Park Aerial Tramway announced "with a heavy heart" that operations of the historic attraction are set to end. The son of Robert Heron, the man who built the tramway in 1955, has been running the operations of the attraction since Robert's death in 1999. Son John Heron passed away in 2022 and the family is unable to keep the attraction running.
CRISP & GREEN’s Second Fort Collins Location Celebrates Grand Opening
Fast-casual concept partners with F45, Om Ananda Yoga and other local partners for grand opening activities
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Frozen Dead Guy Days will rise to life in Estes next month
Frozen Dead Guy Days, one of Colorado’s most beloved annual events for more than 20 years, is kicking off a new chapter in Estes Park. Taking place over St. Patrick’s Day weekend on March 17, 18 and 19, the reborn Frozen Dead Guy Days will feature a diverse lineup of acts across 2 main stages, live music and entertainment all weekend long at the Estes Park Events Complex and The Stanley Hotel, with satellite events occurring around town.
There's snow in Lakewood that hasn't melted in more than 400,000 years
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — There is a kind of polar process happening in the parking lots on the Front Range. Over time, snow turns to ice. And the icier a pile of snow gets, the harder and denser it becomes. Which means the longer it sits, the more energy it will take to melt it.
Deer Family Strolls into Colorado Store, Owner Snaps Photo at the Perfect Moment
Business owner Lori Jones is used to having customers from all walks of life; however, when a family of deer decided to stop in her shop, it gave her pause. According to reports, Jones works selling gifts and supplies at the Horsetooth Inn and RV Park, a scenic mountain town perched at the foot of the Rockies in Fort Collins, Colorado.
denverlifemagazine.com
Süti & Co.: A Cozy Boulder Bakery
While working as an investment banker in New York, Andrea Uzarowski decided she needed more hygge in her life. What is that, you ask? Well, it’s pretty much the opposite of Wall Street. Hygge is a Danish word for a mood that encompasses coziness, comfort, well-being, and simple pleasures. And with it in mind, Uzarowski set off to open her Süti & Co. bakery in a fully renovated cozy-chic cottage on Boulder’s 16th Street. The minimalist space is thoughtfully decorated with neutral, organic tones and feels more like a tasteful home than a place of business. It serves as a peaceful spot to slow down and reconnect with yourself and your friends to the tune of tasty treats and thoughtful gifts. Uzarowski uses fresh local ingredients in her baking, including flour from Moxie Bread Co. and coffee from Boxcar Coffee Roasters. She got her strong culinary chops working at Noma, the legendary Copenhagen restaurant with three Michelin stars that recently announced it would be closing permanently at the end of 2024. (If you never made it to Denmark, you may recognize Uzarowski from her Boulder-based catering business, Fresh Food Further.) Süti & Co. stands out among the throng of Boulder bakeries thanks to the generations-old family recipes that are behind every baked good. Uzarowski specializes in süti (a style of Danish shortbread) and names her creations after people closest to her heart. Take, for example, the Magdalena: a fig-filled shortbread cookie inspired by her grandmother, whose well-loved, food-stained recipes still guide Uzarowski’s baking today.
Dozens Of Flights Cancelled At DIA As Winter Storm Thrashes Colorado
Nearly 200 more flights were delayed, according to a flight-tracking website.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Community members have questions answered on upcoming Downtown Estes Loop Project
Representatives from Flatiron Construction, the Central Federal Lands Highway Division, the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Town of Estes Park met with local community members at Town Hall on Tuesday to discuss details of the Downtown Estes Loop Project. The discussion included an overview of the initial phases of...
Colorado’s Budweiser Events Center No More? New Name Coming This Fall
For over two decades in Loveland, Colorado, the Budweiser Events Center has been home to thousands of local events in Northern Colorado. A huge change is coming this fall and what we've always known as the Budweiser Events Center, will be no more. Budweiser Events Center No More?. Can you...
Say Goodbye to this Fort Collins Sandwich Shop – It’s Toast
Sandwich lovers were saddened to learn about the recent closure of a popular lunch spot located in mid-town Fort Collins. According to the restaurant's official website, as of January 2023, the Schlotzsky's at 4212 South College Avenue has permanently closed up shop. The counter-serve chain was known for serving specialty...
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Alerts issued ahead of extreme snowfall in northern mountains, extreme cold in metro areas
The next round of snow and cold will be quite substantial. For the northern mountains, well over three feet of snow will be possible through Tuesday, and for the metro areas, the arctic cold will set in Sunday through Tuesday morning. Let's begin with the alerts, I anticipate more but...
Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps
COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
One of 'cheapest places to travel' in 2023 is located in Colorado
According to Travel + Leisure, one of the most affordable places to visit in the western hemisphere is located in Colorado. In order to determine which spots were the most wallet-friendly destinations, travel booking website Kayak.com was used to find which of the 100 'most-clicked' destinations had the lowest average flight and hotel costs.
How cold will it get in Denver on Monday morning?
Dangerous arctic cold weather has arrived in Colorado. Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the frigid temperatures.
Loveland sports arena will have a new name this autumn
LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland's sports and entertainment arena is getting a new name as it turns 20 years old. Budweiser Event Center will be renamed Blue Arena. Blue Federal Credit Union announced it will take over the naming rights of the northern Colorado arena in October at the expiration of the current contract with Larimer County. The facility will be renamed Blue Arena with a 10-year naming rights agreement.
This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Tacos
LoveFood found the most delicious tacos in every state.
See DIA’s clever response to landing on a ‘global eyesore’ list
Twenty one tents make up Denver International Airport's iconic tented roof.Photo byDenver International Airport. (Denver, Colo) Denver International Airport’s iconic tented peaks recently landed on a global list of “public eyesores.”
