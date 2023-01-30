While working as an investment banker in New York, Andrea Uzarowski decided she needed more hygge in her life. What is that, you ask? Well, it’s pretty much the opposite of Wall Street. Hygge is a Danish word for a mood that encompasses coziness, comfort, well-being, and simple pleasures. And with it in mind, Uzarowski set off to open her Süti & Co. bakery in a fully renovated cozy-chic cottage on Boulder’s 16th Street. The minimalist space is thoughtfully decorated with neutral, organic tones and feels more like a tasteful home than a place of business. It serves as a peaceful spot to slow down and reconnect with yourself and your friends to the tune of tasty treats and thoughtful gifts. Uzarowski uses fresh local ingredients in her baking, including flour from Moxie Bread Co. and coffee from Boxcar Coffee Roasters. She got her strong culinary chops working at Noma, the legendary Copenhagen restaurant with three Michelin stars that recently announced it would be closing permanently at the end of 2024. (If you never made it to Denmark, you may recognize Uzarowski from her Boulder-based catering business, Fresh Food Further.) Süti & Co. stands out among the throng of Boulder bakeries thanks to the generations-old family recipes that are behind every baked good. Uzarowski specializes in süti (a style of Danish shortbread) and names her creations after people closest to her heart. Take, for example, the Magdalena: a fig-filled shortbread cookie inspired by her grandmother, whose well-loved, food-stained recipes still guide Uzarowski’s baking today.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO