How to clear cache on an Android for improved performance
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives Android users a step-by-step explanation on how to clear the cache from apps and browsers, potentially improving phones' speed.
How to delete cookies on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your user preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Cookies make it possible for websites to remember things like your login information, shopping cart contents, language preferences, and more to provide a personalized experience.
Google Chrome will become dangerous for millions of devices next week – find out if you’re affected
MILLIONS of PC owners have been warned Google Chrome may become buggy and unsafe as soon as next week. The tech behemoth is making a major change to the world's most popular web browser in line with Microsoft. Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 were recently dropped, meaning anyone still using...
200 malicious Android and iOS apps draining bank accounts — check your phone now
Android and iPhone users could be at risk after a new batch of 203 malicious apps have been discovered stealing user data and draining bank accounts.
Digital Trends
How to get Windows 11 for free
Microsoft is still keen for everyone to upgrade to Windows 11 if they can. And it's not just Microsoft. Updating to Windows 11 is well worth it. If you have a Windows 10 PC or laptop already, then you can upgrade to Windows 11 for free very easily, but you can also get it for free by buying a new PC, or even building a new computer yourself.
People are only just realizing there’s an Android feature that makes your home screen much more useful
ANDROID users have been informed of a feature on their devices that can make their home screens more efficient. If you have an Android device, then you are aware of the many features it comes loaded with. These tools are meant to enhance the user experience and streamline common smartphone...
technewstoday.com
How to Take Screenshot Windows 11
The screenshot feature comes in handy whenever you need to capture the information on your screen. It could be a funny meme, some cool scenes from a video game, or important documents, taking a screenshot allows you to quickly save them on your computer. The method to take a screenshot...
CNET
Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Is a Fast Way to Clear Junk Files
Your Android phone's web browser may be filled with tons of data, including files you don't need to keep. Much of that data -- whether you're using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- gets stored as part of the cookies and cache. This data can be helpful for websites you visit, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
Engadget
Chrome can now lock Incognito tabs on Android behind biometric authentication
The feature is currently rolling out to Android users. Google is rolling out a feature to Android that will add an extra layer of privacy when you browse websites in Incognito mode. The tech giant has revealed in a blog post (via The Verge) that the ability to lock Chrome Incognito sessions behind biometric authentication on mobile is currently making its way to Android users after debuting on iOS. When this feature is switched on, you will have to verify your identity through face or fingerprint authentication every time you return to an Incognito tab after exiting Chrome or navigating away to another app.
ZDNet
PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition: Great hardware, but the software is for patient Linux pros only
Over the past six months or so, I've been asked a lot what I think of the PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition, a Linux-based smartphone. Yes, Linux, not Android. Android is based on a modified version of the Linux kernel, and been modified and optimized for use on smartphones and tablets.
Gizmodo
How To Change Your Mind About the Permissions You’ve Already Given to Apps and Websites
Apps and websites are always wanting more, aren’t they? More data, more privileges, more control. As a result, you’ll often get a flurry of permissions or cookie pop-ups whenever you open up an app or a site for the first time, pop-ups that you might not always be paying full attention to as you try to get on with the task at hand.
More than 200 Android and iOS apps have malware and can steal your money and other personal data
An article published by Tom's Guide mentions 203 apps that contain malware. These apps were detected on Google Play and iOS, and despite the fact that several of them have already been removed, several had millions of downloads.
ZDNet
Google expands open source bounties, will soon support Javascript fuzzing too
Google has expanded OSS-Fuzz Reward Program to offer rewards of up to $30,000 for researchers who find security flaws in open source programs. The expanded scope of the program now means the total rewards possible per project integration rise from $20,000 to $30,000. The purpose of OSS-Fuzz is to support...
ZDNet
Flipper Zero: How to install third-party firmware (and why you should)
I've been having a lot of fun with my Flipper Zero -- the all-purpose, pocket-sized hacking and penetration testing tool that looks like a kid's toy. If you're not sure what a Flipper Zero is or what it can do, I suggest reading my Flipper Zero primer and the Flipper Zero FAQ I put together first.
The Windows Club
Fix McAfee installation Error Code 0 on Windows PC
On your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, you may get Error Code 0 when you attempt the installation of the McAfee Security Suite. This post offers the most suitable solutions affected PC users can apply to effortlessly resolve the issue and ensure their PC stays protected!. When this error...
ZDNet
Microsoft Teams Premium is getting a GPT boost via OpenAI
If you aren't already using ChatGPT to churn through information and undertake writing tasks, you could soon get a taste of it through the Teams Premium Microsoft 365 add-on subscription. Teams Premium is now generally available and Microsoft has revealed that the AI features it's getting -- such as an...
makeuseof.com
How to See What Is Taking Up Too Much Disk Space on Your Windows PC
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Does your device run out of memory frequently? Do you often scratch your head, wondering what is taking up all that space on your drive but can't figure out what it is? It's nothing out of the ordinary; every Windows user faces the issue of insufficient disk space sooner or later.
ZDNet
Elementary OS 7 is now available and it's the same old desktop goodness
Once upon a time, Elementary OS was my go-to Linux desktop distribution. However, upon purchasing my first System76 desktop, I migrated from Elementary OS to Pop!_OS and never looked back. Oh, sure, I sometimes long for the elegance, simplicity, and seamless look of the Elementary OS desktop (Pantheon), but there are certain aspects that caused me to not consider returning.
The Windows Club
Windows continuously asking me to enter A1B2C3; How to bypass challenge phrase?
Are you having the same issue as many others that whenever you restart the computer a message appears on the screen, asking you to enter A1B2C3 even if you are entering the correct PIN? We understand that this is a not-so-pleasing situation especially if you are entering a valid password and are receiving the error in question. In this post, we are going to talk about it and see what you can do if Windows is continuously you to enter A1B2C3, and how you can bypass the Challenge Phrase.
techaiapp.com
Desktop tweaks in Windows can be fun, but watch out for risks
Like many things, computer desktops are unique. Though large businesses tend to deploy a single image for all their workstations to lock things down (and limit customization), many small firms and home users want to make their desktop, well, theirs. Case in point: one of the first things I do after installing Windows 11 is move the bottom menu over to the left. After so many years of turning off my computer with the Start button on the left, I found myself always clicking on widgets to turn off my computer. Not only did that small change look better, it served as a small productivity boost.
