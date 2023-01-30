ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

247Sports

Beamer addresses defensive end position

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer called the defensive end position one of “critical” need just a couple of weeks ago and that spot hasn’t been addressed since those comments. There’s still an NCAA Transfer Portal window to go, so there is still opportunity to bring in another player or two as reinforcements.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

BONEYARD: State adds more football reinforcements

Coach Zach Arnett continues to make the Mississippi State administration look smart. The Bulldog brain trust elected to promote Arnett from interim to permanent head coach shortly before the December signing period. Since that time, Arnett has fended off potential poachers, signed a top-25 class, won the Reliaquest Bowl and secured a top 20 finish in the final football polls.
STARKVILLE, MS
FanSided

South Carolina Football Hauls In NLI from Flipped QB Sellers

The South Carolina football program has put together one of their top recruiting classes in recent years for the 2023 recruiting cycle. While the recruiting rankings are ever-changing, according to industry leaders on3 and 247Sports, Shane Beamer and company have found themselves firmly inside the top-20 since the Early Signing Period ended.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Caldwell signs with Carolina

Wide receiver Elijah Caldwell made it official with the South Carolina Gamecocks on National Signing Day. Caldwell, a three-star out of Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, S.C., committed to coach Shane Beamer before the end of an official visit in January. Caldwell, who sent in his National Letter of Intent before 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, committed to West Virginia last summer before he backed off of that pledge in December.
ROCK HILL, SC
sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting: #Gamecocks add yet another from the Transfer Portal

USC was not finished adding to their football roster Wednesday afternoon after Shane Beamer acknowledged the signings of WR Nyck Harbor and WR Elijah Caldwell. Wednesday night, in a tweet highlighting newcomers from Georgia, the Gamecocks revealed former Georgia and Tennessee WR/DB Deangelo Gibbs (6-1 200) had joined the program.
COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

South Carolina Football: Markee Anderson the Pancake Man Signs with USC

COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

South Carolina Football Adds to Defensive Back Depth with Sandy

COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Friend back to Mississippi roots

Mississippi State fans have coveted the services of Will Friend since he was a high school prospect at Neshoba Central High School. Friend opted to seek his college football future across state lines, but at long last Friend is in maroon and white. Charged with coaching the interior offensive linemen, Friend is back in his home state and ready to help Mississippi State reach new heights.
STARKVILLE, MS
kool1027.com

High School Basketball Schedule For Tonight

The Lugoff Elgin girl’s and boys’ basketball teams will travel to Westwood tonight. The girl’s game will tip off at 6pm with the boy’s game to follow. The Camden High girls and boys will head to Lake City tonight with the girl’s game tipping off at 6pm and the boy’s game to follow.
LUGOFF, SC
abccolumbia.com

Drink Small’s 90th birthday celebration kicks off Saturday at SC State Museum!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can join the party to celebrate South Carolina blues legend Drink Small’s 90th birthday this Saturday!. Curtis spoke with David Dickson of the South Carolina State Museum and Mark Rapp, Executive Director of the ColaJazz Foundation about how you can help celebrate his legendary and impactful career.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Daniel Island lottery ticket purchase wins couple a 6-digit jackpot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry couple won big after buying a $10 ticket, South Carolina Education Lottery officials say. The couple, who did not wish to be identified, purchased the ticket at the Refuel on Island Park Drive, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said. The wife picked out the ticket...
COLUMBIA, SC
