Beamer addresses defensive end position
South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer called the defensive end position one of “critical” need just a couple of weeks ago and that spot hasn’t been addressed since those comments. There’s still an NCAA Transfer Portal window to go, so there is still opportunity to bring in another player or two as reinforcements.
BONEYARD: State adds more football reinforcements
Coach Zach Arnett continues to make the Mississippi State administration look smart. The Bulldog brain trust elected to promote Arnett from interim to permanent head coach shortly before the December signing period. Since that time, Arnett has fended off potential poachers, signed a top-25 class, won the Reliaquest Bowl and secured a top 20 finish in the final football polls.
Teasley offers talented Peach State OL
South Carolina offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley recently extended the scholarship offer to this talented prospect from the Peach State. Find out more in this VIP update.
McBath, Mississippi State staff complete ‘a crazy year’ with successful signing classes
(Interview by Steve Robertson) Darcel McBath knows well from his own playing days you can’t win ‘em all on the field. Then again, nobody said the cornerbacks coach and defensive staff couldn’t win ‘em all this recruiting cycle. Because…Mississippi State did just that. “I’m fired...
South Carolina Football Hauls In NLI from Flipped QB Sellers
The South Carolina football program has put together one of their top recruiting classes in recent years for the 2023 recruiting cycle. While the recruiting rankings are ever-changing, according to industry leaders on3 and 247Sports, Shane Beamer and company have found themselves firmly inside the top-20 since the Early Signing Period ended.
Caldwell signs with Carolina
Wide receiver Elijah Caldwell made it official with the South Carolina Gamecocks on National Signing Day. Caldwell, a three-star out of Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, S.C., committed to coach Shane Beamer before the end of an official visit in January. Caldwell, who sent in his National Letter of Intent before 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, committed to West Virginia last summer before he backed off of that pledge in December.
#STRecruiting: #Gamecocks add yet another from the Transfer Portal
USC was not finished adding to their football roster Wednesday afternoon after Shane Beamer acknowledged the signings of WR Nyck Harbor and WR Elijah Caldwell. Wednesday night, in a tweet highlighting newcomers from Georgia, the Gamecocks revealed former Georgia and Tennessee WR/DB Deangelo Gibbs (6-1 200) had joined the program.
South Carolina Football: Markee Anderson the Pancake Man Signs with USC
The South Carolina football program has put together one of their top recruiting classes in recent years for the 2023 recruiting cycle. While the recruiting rankings are ever-changing, according to industry leaders on3 and 247Sports, Shane Beamer and company have found themselves firmly inside the top-20 since the Early Signing Period ended.
South Carolina Football Adds to Defensive Back Depth with Sandy
The South Carolina football program has put together one of their top recruiting classes in recent years for the 2023 recruiting cycle. While the recruiting rankings are ever-changing, according to industry leaders on3 and 247Sports, Shane Beamer and company have found themselves firmly inside the top-20 since the Early Signing Period ended.
2023 signee Ty Jones eager for future on Mississippi State's defense
247Sports four-star linebacker Ty Jones was the first commitment in Mississippi State's Class of 2023. The Bay Springs High School standout made that decision in December of 2021, which was also the day he helped his team win the first of two consecutive Class 1A state championships. The 6-foot-1 and...
Spencer Rattler makes strong recruiting pitch to 5-star athlete, major South Carolina target
Spencer Rattler is doing what he can to help South Carolina land 5-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor. Harbor is a major target for South Carolina and is one of the top players in the country who has not yet announced his commitment. Here’s what Rattler said Tuesday, just one day ahead...
Gamecocks land top remaining prospect on Feb. signing day
Gamecocks get seventh-best recruit for their program during 247 Sports ranking era.
Friend back to Mississippi roots
Mississippi State fans have coveted the services of Will Friend since he was a high school prospect at Neshoba Central High School. Friend opted to seek his college football future across state lines, but at long last Friend is in maroon and white. Charged with coaching the interior offensive linemen, Friend is back in his home state and ready to help Mississippi State reach new heights.
South Carolina's 2023 recruiting class is very underrated | National Signing Day
247Sports' Andrew Ivinis & Blair Angulo discuss a very under-the-radar and impressive 2023 recruiting class that Shane Beamer and South Carolina are bringing to Columbia.
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for using only high-quality ingredients.
High School Basketball Schedule For Tonight
The Lugoff Elgin girl’s and boys’ basketball teams will travel to Westwood tonight. The girl’s game will tip off at 6pm with the boy’s game to follow. The Camden High girls and boys will head to Lake City tonight with the girl’s game tipping off at 6pm and the boy’s game to follow.
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
Columbia Place Mall | Shopping mall in Dentsville, South Carolina
Columbia Place (formerly Columbia Mall) is one of South Carolina's largest shopping malls, with nearly 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2) of retail space. The mall is located just off Interstate 20 and Interstate 77 on Two Notch Road in Columbia, South Carolina.
Drink Small’s 90th birthday celebration kicks off Saturday at SC State Museum!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can join the party to celebrate South Carolina blues legend Drink Small’s 90th birthday this Saturday!. Curtis spoke with David Dickson of the South Carolina State Museum and Mark Rapp, Executive Director of the ColaJazz Foundation about how you can help celebrate his legendary and impactful career.
Daniel Island lottery ticket purchase wins couple a 6-digit jackpot
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry couple won big after buying a $10 ticket, South Carolina Education Lottery officials say. The couple, who did not wish to be identified, purchased the ticket at the Refuel on Island Park Drive, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said. The wife picked out the ticket...
