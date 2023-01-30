ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Gloss Up, Flo Milli, Cordae & More

By Cydney Lee, Carl Lamarre and Neena Rouhani
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Happy Monday! Before we get lost in the whirlwind of Grammy Week, we’re here to highlight some of the best new music by emerging R&B/Hip-Hop artists from the past couple of weeks. Rap girlies like Gloss Up, Kari Faux and Flo Milli caught our ears this week along with smooth cuts by JGrrey and Maesu. Don’t forget to spread the wealth with our Spotify playlist, linked below.

Freshest Find: Cordae feat. Anderson .Paak, “Two Tens”

Overtop a nostalgic hip-hop beat produced by none other than J. Cole and Grammy-winning producer Dem Jointz, Anderson .Paak opens “Two Tens” vivaciously, declaring, “Two friends and they both tens, lookin’ nice/ Too bent, I should call it quits but I’m not.” Both .Paak and Cordae toss the mic back and forth perfectly, displaying enviable synergy that leaves fans craving more collabs from the lively pair.

Gloss Up, “Head, Shoulders, Knees, Toes”

Gloss Up is on your head, shoulders, knees and toes. The nursery rhyme-inspired standout track appears on the rising Memphis rapper’s debut mixtape Before the Gloss Up — which also houses her single “Bestfrenn,” featuring real-life best friend GloRilla. The Quality Control signee is carving a lane for herself in the rap game, and is already proving to be a mainstay with her bars and wordplay, highlighted here.

JGrrey, “Theirs13”

With “Theirs13”, rising U.K. singer JGrrey touches on her various complexities through vocals similar to that of Macy Gray. The intoxicating single is a hazy meditation on love, identity, adoption and the transitional periods she’s faced as an artist and person, as she ponders the same question throughout: “Who am I?”

Taylor Hill, “i want you to know.”

After earning credits with big names like Justin Bieber, Summer Walker and more, producer/songwriter Taylor Hill is honing in on his own artistry. His funk-inspired new single “i want you to know.” explores the dichotomy of his personal point-of-view and God’s, sprouting from an argument he had with his now-wife at church.

Jordan Ward feat. Ryan Trey, “White Crocs”

“White Crocs” is the second single off of Jordan Ward’s upcoming debut album FORWARD . The rising singer tapped fellow St. Louis native Ryan Trey for the Lido-produced track, which sees the two trade thoughts on balancing a relationship while satisfying a partner’s expensive tastes. FORWARD , which will be released March 3, holds layers of significance for the artist both artistically and personally. “FORWARD, not only pushing our sound and creativity, but pushing to evolve and break cycles,” Ward says of the album title. “FOR WARD, a dedication to my family and our future. FOUR-WARD, my fourth project, but also a FOREWORD in my story being the debut album!”

Kari Faux, “Me First”

Kari Faux is putting herself first … as she should. “Me First” sees the Arkansas native expressing über-confidence as she delivers a self-love bop to set the tone for all the girls this year. Faux is one of many rap girls running laps around their male counterparts right now, with “Me First” being the latest addition to her arsenal.

TRAETWOTHREE, “Outside Like This”

On the precipice of Grammy Weekend, Cali upstart TRAETWOTHREE scripts a gripping tale set at a Grammy party, which could double as a Tyler Perry flick. “Outside Like This” is a cautionary tale about TRAE running into his ex-girlfriend at the awards-week festivities. The biggest blow? Seeing her chat it up with another dude right in front of his eyes.

Flo Milli feat. Lola Brooke & Maiya the Don, “Conceited”

As if the original wasn’t epic enough, Flo Milli’s “Conceited” is back, with a few new it-girls. Enlisting buzzing Brooklyn newcomers Lola Brooke and Maiya the Don, Milli breathes new life into her viral summer 2022 anthem. All three distinct voices shine through, from Milli’s theatrical tone to Brooke’s husk and Maiya the Don’s laid back approach.

Maesu, “Sex on GPS”

“Sex with me on location please/ I’ve been away for weeks,” croons L.A.-based singer, songwriter, and producer Maesu, providing a simple enough plea to catch the attention of listeners. The afro-fusion number is smooth and sensual with tons of replay value thanks to Maesu’s addictive flows and Tejiri Akpoghene’s silky production.

midwxst & Denzel Curry, “Tally”

Indiana rapper midwxst channels his inner Old Hollywood crime boss in the visual for his latest single, “Tally.” Produced by Charlie Heat and Kennedy Sabin and centering latin guitar and horn melodies, the track’s emphatic production adds to the visual’s theatrics, perfectly underscoring midwxst and Denzel Curry’s loaded verses.

More from Billboard Best of Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Hot 100 First-Timers: 2Rare Debuts With Viral NLE Choppa Collab ‘Do It Again’

Philadelphia rapper-songwriter 2Rare scores his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Feb. 4), as “Do It Again,” with NLE Choppa, debuts at No. 96. The song, released Oct. 7 via NLE Choppa/Warner Records, bows with 12.9 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 11%) and 3.4 million U.S. streams (up 7%) in the Jan. 20-26 tracking week, according to Luminate. It also rises 24-20 and 44-38 on the multimetric Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts, respectively. It also ascends 12-9 on Rap Airplay, 16-12 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, 15-13 on Rhythmic Airplay and 16-14 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay. “Do...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Billboard

2023 Grammy Awards to Celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop With Star-Studded Segment

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, will include a star-studded segment celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. It will include performances by Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz and Too $hort. Related Here Are Presenters for the 2023 Grammy Awards 02/02/2023 LL Cool J will introduce the segment, perform and give a dedication to hip-hop. Questlove will serve...
Billboard

Hot 100 First-Timers: Finesse2Tymes Debuts With Breakthrough Hit ‘Back End’

Memphis-based rapper Finesse2Tymes (real name Ricky Hampton) scores his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Feb. 4), as his breakthrough single “Back End” debuts at No. 98. The song, released in July via Bread Gang/FNG/Mob Ties/Duh Klan/Atlantic Records, debuts with 15.2 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 8%) and 3.2 million U.S. streams in the Jan. 20-26 tracking week, according to Luminate. “Back End” has steadily gained on radio and in streaming. It concurrently ranks at No. 21 on the multi-metric Hot Rap Songs chart and No. 39 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. Radio-wise, it holds at its bests on...
Billboard

Demi Lovato, Sabrina Carpenter & Jimmie Allen Honor Songwriters at NMPA & Billboard Grammy Week Showcase

Demi Lovato, Sabrina Carpenter and Jimmie Allen each performed intimate sets while celebrating their fellow songwriters at the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) and Billboard Grammy Week Showcase, held at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (Feb. 1). Lovato and Carpenter used the showcase to highlight the work of some of their closest collaborators, with Lovato capping off the evening by performing a pair of Holy Fvck songs — “Feed” and “4 Ever 4 Me” — that Laura Veltz, a key contributor to the album, helped create. Veltz, also a veteran pop and country songwriter, smiled from the front...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Adam Blackstone Says We’ll Be ‘In for a Surprise’ During Rihanna’s Halftime Show

We’re less than two weeks away until Rihanna makes her highly anticipated return to the stage for the the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 12, and leading up to the fun, the show’s musical director Adam Blackstone teased a bit of what’s in story. “The story that she wants to tell is, ‘Let’s be epic.’ Let’s let this be a moment in time that people will have never seen or heard before,” Blackstone, who previously worked with Rihanna on her Savage x Fenty fashion shows, told Good Morning America on Tuesday (Jan. 31). “We’re forcing the concert in the middle of the...
GLENDALE, AZ
Billboard

Chrissy Teigen Tries to Breastfeed Baby Esti While Her Son Shows Off His Counting Skills

Chrissy Teigen is newly a mom of three, and has been hilariously documenting her journey of balancing care for a newborn as well as two older children on social media. The model took to her Instagram Stories on Monday (Jan. 30) to share a video in which she’s seen attempting to breastfeed her daughter Esti while her four-year-old son Miles sits next to her on the couch counting. When Teigen began recording, Miles was at number 91 and throughout the course of three IG Stories, he made it to number 174 (accidentally skipping 173 along the way) while the Cravings author...
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Snubs! Clubs! Beats! Beyoncé!: A Roundtable On The 2023 Grammys Dance Categories

Dance music is arguably having one of its biggest years ever at the Grammy Awards, led by our Queen Beyoncé, nominated in both best dance/electronic recording and best dance/electronic album for her club-oriented LP Renaissance and its life-giving lead single, “Break My Soul.” That nomination caused a stir in the dance music community, with many celebrating its inclusion as a win for the Black and queer roots of dance music, the leading dance producers who worked on the LP, and the visibility of house music in the mainstream realm while others side-eyed it as not entirely of the dance world....
Billboard

ENHYPEN to Headline Inaugural We Bridge Music Festival & Expo in Las Vegas: Exclusive

K-pop fans will hit the jackpot when a new music festival comes to Las Vegas later this year. Billboard can reveal exclusive first details for the inaugural We Bridge Music Festival and Expo, a new two-day music fest and three-day exposition celebrating Asian entertainment and culture hitting the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Billboard chart-toppers ENHYPEN are headlining the fest, marking the K-pop boy band’s latest U.S. arena performance. K-pop solo superstar Kang Daniel will join ENHYPEN, as will girl groups fromis_9, Dreamcatcher and VIVIZ, boy bands CIX and ONEUS, R&B-pop...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

Vance Joy, Keith Urban Lead Rolling Stone Australia Awards Nominations

With three nominations, Vance Joy is the leader of the pack heading into the 2023 Rolling Stone Australia Awards. The Melbourne singer and songwriter lands nominations for best record (his third studio album, In Our Own Sweet Time, which peaked at No. 3 on the ARIA Chart), best single (“Clarity”), and the coveted Rolling Stone Global Award, details for which were announced Tuesday (Feb. 1). Also snagging multiple nominations is ARIA Award-winning star-on-the-rise Budjerah, veteran kid’s entertainers the Wiggles, indie-rock faves Spacey Jane, rock act Gang of Youths, and country star Keith Urban. Urban will have his work cut out in the Global...
Billboard

Halsey Celebrates ‘Without Me’ Earning RIAA Diamond Status: ‘Here’s to More Tears & More Songs’

Halsey just earned her second Diamond Certified solo record with “Without Me,” but it’s not just a big moment for the pop star. It’s also a big milestone for the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), the organization known for awarding artists with Gold, Platinum and Diamond statuses based on song sales and streams, as “Without Me” marks the 100th song to ever reach the coveted Diamond benchmark. The RIAA presented Halsey with their Diamond Certification during a special ceremony Wednesday (Feb. 1), after which the “Eastside” singer shared photos on Instagram and thanked her fans, record label and more. “Yesterday...
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Wants You to ‘Take Yo’ Praise’ in Soulful Camille Yarbrough Cover

Kelly Clarkson is ready to sing your praises, and she’s using a very fitting Camilla Yarbrough track to do it. On Tuesday (Jan. 31), the American Idol alum brought down the house with a cover of Yarbrough’s “Take Yo’ Praise” on The Kelly Clarkson Show for its opening Kellyoke segment. Accompanied by her band Y’all, Clarkson was possessed by the spirit of the track and delivered her version of the song in a soulful mid-range and full belt. The audience, enamored by Clarkson’s skill, clapped in unison as she performed. “We’ve come a long, long way together/ Through the hard times and the...
Billboard

Slipknot, Limp Bizkit & Pantera to Headline Inkcarceration Festival

The annual music and tattoo festival, Inkcarceration Festival, unveiled its jam-packed 2023 lineup on Wednesday (Feb. 1), with Limp Bizkit, Pantera and Slipknot leading the group as headliners. Volbeat, Highly Suspect, Coal Chamber, Hatebreed, Lamb of God, In This Moment, Motionless in White, Underoath, Megadeth, Bush, Flyleaf with Lady Sturm and Asking Alexandria are among the many artists also scheduled to take the stage at the three-day festival at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio, which was made famous by the film The Shawshank Redemption.  In addition to three days of music and haunted attractions, the 2023 festival will host a...
MANSFIELD, OH
Billboard

Five Burning Questions: JVKE Scores His First Top 10 Hit With ‘Golden Hour’

As a prodigious young singer-songwriter and popular social media personality, Jacob Lawson has grown a devoted following over his past few years as a recording artist. But this week is something of a coronation for the artist now known as JVKE as a crossover star, as he scores his first top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Related Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Holds at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, JVKE's 'Golden Hour' Hits Top 10 01/31/2023 “Golden Hour,” the breakout single from his 2022 breakup song cycle This Is What ____ Feels Like (Vol. 1-4), climbs 11-10 on the Hot 100 dated Feb....
Billboard

From Beyonce to Adele, Who Should Win the 2023 Grammy for Record of the Year? Vote!

The 2023 Grammys is just days away, which means music fans will soon find out who’s walking away with new golden gramophones on music’s biggest night. Related Here Are Presenters for the 2023 Grammy Awards 02/01/2023 Of course, part of the fun is getting to predict the winners, and today, Billboard is honing in on one question: Whose song do you think should win the Grammy for record of the year? It’s been a few years now since the Recording Academy widened the field of its top prizes to 10 nominees, and this year’s pack of hopefuls are heavyweights across multiple genres — from pop...
Billboard

Alejandra Guzmán & Fey Talk Eternas Tour: ‘The Music Becomes Eternal When It‘s the Public’s’

Alejandra Guzmán and Fey are two of the biggest Latin pop icons of the ’90s. For decades, they have maintained a strong presence in Latin pop/rock with their timeless hits. So when the two Mexican powerhouse artists officially announced Thursday (Feb. 2) via an Instagram Live with Billboard that they would be joining forces on tour, fans lost their minds. “We are excited, happy to celebrate one more day of life and career,” Alejandra Guzman tells Billboard Latin’s social media manager Ingrid Fajardo. “The truth is that I am very thrilled about this day, to be able to invite everyone into...
Billboard

Donald Glover Shares First Look at His New Beyoncé-Inspired TV Series ‘Swarm’: See the Photos

While Donald Glover has closed the chapter on his beloved FX series Atlanta, he’s starting another with his forthcoming TV series Swarm. The show follows a young woman named Dre (played by Dominique Fishback) who is obsessed with a fictional pop star who is reportedly similar to Beyoncé, according to Vanity Fair. Glover — whose has witnessed fans’ parasocial relationship with artists first-hand through his rap alter ego Childish Gambino — worked on the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series with Atlanta writer and producer Janine Nabers, who is Swarm‘s showrunner. “We were really interested in creating an antihero story,” Nabers told Vanity...
Billboard

Morgan Wallen Announces 36-Track New Album ‘One Thing at a Time’

Morgan Wallen‘s third album is officially on the way. The country star took to his socials on Monday (Jan. 30) to spread the news about his genre-blending upcoming LP, One Thing at a Time. Wallen revealed that the album, which contains a whopping 36 tracks — including two songs with features from HARDY and ERNEST — will be released via Big Loud / Mercury / Republic Records on March 3. The announcement also featured the album’s cover art — a photo of him posing in front of his grandmother’s home in Sneedville, Tenn. — and the album’s track list. To celebrate,...
Billboard

In Other Tom Brady News, All-Star ‘80 for Brady’ Song Makes Billboard Chart Debut

Headlines about Tom Brady today are, understandably, focused on his announced retirement, but a song related to the football GOAT makes its own news with a Billboard chart debut. “Gonna Be You,” by fellow legendary entertainers Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry – and written by Diane Warren – enters Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart (dated Feb. 4) at No. 42 with 2,000 downloads sold from its Jan. 20 release through Jan. 26, according to Luminate. Related Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, Debbie Harry Team For 'Gonna Be… 02/01/2023 (The number 42, thus, takes on a more...
TEXAS STATE
Billboard

Who Should Win Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards? Vote!

The 2023 Grammy Awards are nearly upon us, and of the biggest questions that fans and spectators are waiting to have answered is who will win in the coveted best new artist award, one of the Big Four categories. This year’s best new artist has 10 contenders: Anitta, Måneskin, Wet Leg, Latto, Omar Apollo, Muni Long, Molly Tuttle, Domi & JD Beck, Samara Joy and Tobe Nwigwe. Related Who Should Win Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards? Vote! 02/02/2023 Anitta had a breakout year in 2022. The Brazilian star’s album Pieces of Me was released in April and spawned a viral hit with...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy