WHEC TV-10
Yellow Alert starts Thursday evening for snow squall and dangerous cold on Friday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There is quiet weather ahead on Thursday with sun and clouds and a gusty wind into the afternoon hours. We’re tracking an arctic front that will arrive between 7 to 9 at night. The front will bring a potential squall with briefly heavy snow and...
13 WHAM
Milder air ahead of Friday
Thursday February 2, 2023 — Rochester, N.Y. — Conditions will be on the mild side through much of the day on Thursday. Temperatures will slowly increase before sunrise and continue into the 30s through the afternoon with a southerly breeze. Sunshine will once again cover much of the sky early Thursday before pre-frontal clouds move in Thursday afternoon and an arctic front arrives Thursday evening.
13 WHAM
Bitter cold air coming to WNY soon
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A bitter cold blast of Arctic air will be moving into WNY soon. The air will arrive behind a cold front that is moving southeast through Canada right now. The best estimate of the fronts arrival time in WNY is mid to late evening Thursday. A burst of snow will accompany the arrival of the cold front with most areas picking up a quick 1 to 1.5" of snow late Thursday evening.
Lake Effect Snow Warning In Place for Parts of New York State
The month of February is going to be getting much colder for New York state this upcoming weekend, as temperatures will drop into the teens and single digits by Friday. Those kind of temperatures are dangerous and is part of a cold front that is sweeping through the state just before the weekend.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Tracking local lake flakes for parts of the region Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A band of lake effect snow is organizing over the big lake on Tuesday and is slowly moving south. Some lake snow has fallen over parts of Wayne County and eventually parts of Monroe County near the lake will pick up some snow. Amounts will be manageable with most areas an inch or so as the lake snow swings through.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for dangerous cold later this week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Enjoy the “mild” air while we have it, as winter will come roaring in, at least temporarily. First, we’ll see some passing lake snow showers tonight, along with some partial clearing. No additional accumulation is expected, though a fresh dusting is possible under any snow shower. Wednesday will see a mix of sunshine and lake clouds, along with chilly air in the 20s, but a quiet and dry day.
‘Dangerously’ cold wind chills likely in Upstate NY; one spot could feel like 60 below
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The coldest temperatures in years, combined with strong wind gusts, could create dangerously low wind chills this weekend in Upstate New York. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill alerts for most of New York. Wind chill values are expected to be well below zero Saturday morning across all of Upstate, and could plunge as low as 60 below in the Adirondacks.
13 WHAM
Shelter preparing to welcome extra guests ahead of frigid cold snap in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The dangerous cold in the forecast is prompting heightened concerns for the homeless. With temperatures expected in the single digits Friday and into Saturday, local organizations are coming together to help get people off the streets and into warm spaces. A Code Blue is in effect...
Kucko’s Camera: Winter at Wolcott Falls Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko took his camera to Wayne County, where he followed the snow to Wolcott Falls Park.
cnycentral.com
With below zero temperatures coming, prep your home and stay warm with these tips
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Central New York is expecting bitter cold temperatures at the end of this week. For those looking at ways to keep warm in their homes, experts say the first thing to do is for homeowners to walk around their house and take an assessment. A bitter...
Dive into cold waters at Rochester Polar Plunge 2023
Those who register will be plunging into the waters of Charlotte Beach.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Remembering Franklin Florence
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a forceful voice and a gentle smile. In this month of Black history, the fight for civil rights in Rochester begins with Franklin Florence. As a young reporter, I witnessed the riots that tore our community apart — and I covered...
13 WHAM
Fire on North Goodman Street damages home
Rochester, N.Y. — A house fire on North Goodman Street left a two-and-a-half-story, single-family home significantly damaged this morning. The fire was called in around 5:30 a.m., and the two people inside the house were able to get out safely before firefighters arrived. Crews were able to quickly extinguish...
cnycentral.com
Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
aarp.org
Before the Highway: Rochester, New York
More than 1,300 homes and businesses were demolished to make way for I-490, a 12-lane roadway built in the 1950s through immigrant and Black neighborhoods in Rochester, New York. Conceived and initiated as a result of the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956, the so-called Inner Loop (or simply "the Loop") circles the city’s downtown.
ithaca.com
Another Intersection Across Route 13?
Route 13 has divided the western portions of Ithaca from the rest of the city since the 1960s, making it more difficult and dangerous for pedestrians and bikers to travel between downtown and the waterfront for the last six decades. However, as the city moves forward with their plans to revitalize the waterfront and the surrounding area, officials are considering ways to safely reconnect the city without compromising traffic flow on one of the most traveled routes in the county.
SNAP ending ‘Emergency Allotments,’ will impact over 62,000 households in Monroe County
By the end of 2022, approximately half of all states — including New York — still permitted the issuance of these extra benefits.
Three-vehicle accident on East Main St. leaves one injured
According to RPD, a 2008 Ford, a 2020 Ford pick-up truck, and a Honda van were involved in the accident, however, it's currently unclear how the accident was caused.
buybuy Baby to close in Henrietta
The Henrietta location on Jefferson Road is one 87 other stores across the country to close. The company also plans to close five buybuy BABY stores as well as all of its Harmon beauty locations.
