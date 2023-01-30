ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milder air ahead of Friday

Thursday February 2, 2023 — Rochester, N.Y. — Conditions will be on the mild side through much of the day on Thursday. Temperatures will slowly increase before sunrise and continue into the 30s through the afternoon with a southerly breeze. Sunshine will once again cover much of the sky early Thursday before pre-frontal clouds move in Thursday afternoon and an arctic front arrives Thursday evening.
Bitter cold air coming to WNY soon

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A bitter cold blast of Arctic air will be moving into WNY soon. The air will arrive behind a cold front that is moving southeast through Canada right now. The best estimate of the fronts arrival time in WNY is mid to late evening Thursday. A burst of snow will accompany the arrival of the cold front with most areas picking up a quick 1 to 1.5" of snow late Thursday evening.
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for dangerous cold later this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Enjoy the “mild” air while we have it, as winter will come roaring in, at least temporarily. First, we’ll see some passing lake snow showers tonight, along with some partial clearing. No additional accumulation is expected, though a fresh dusting is possible under any snow shower. Wednesday will see a mix of sunshine and lake clouds, along with chilly air in the 20s, but a quiet and dry day.
‘Dangerously’ cold wind chills likely in Upstate NY; one spot could feel like 60 below

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The coldest temperatures in years, combined with strong wind gusts, could create dangerously low wind chills this weekend in Upstate New York. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill alerts for most of New York. Wind chill values are expected to be well below zero Saturday morning across all of Upstate, and could plunge as low as 60 below in the Adirondacks.
Bright Spot: Remembering Franklin Florence

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a forceful voice and a gentle smile. In this month of Black history, the fight for civil rights in Rochester begins with Franklin Florence. As a young reporter, I witnessed the riots that tore our community apart — and I covered...
Fire on North Goodman Street damages home

Rochester, N.Y. — A house fire on North Goodman Street left a two-and-a-half-story, single-family home significantly damaged this morning. The fire was called in around 5:30 a.m., and the two people inside the house were able to get out safely before firefighters arrived. Crews were able to quickly extinguish...
Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
Before the Highway: Rochester, New York

More than 1,300 homes and businesses were demolished to make way for I-490, a 12-lane roadway built in the 1950s through immigrant and Black neighborhoods in Rochester, New York. Conceived and initiated as a result of the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956, the so-called Inner Loop (or simply "the Loop") circles the city’s downtown.
Another Intersection Across Route 13?

Route 13 has divided the western portions of Ithaca from the rest of the city since the 1960s, making it more difficult and dangerous for pedestrians and bikers to travel between downtown and the waterfront for the last six decades. However, as the city moves forward with their plans to revitalize the waterfront and the surrounding area, officials are considering ways to safely reconnect the city without compromising traffic flow on one of the most traveled routes in the county.
