The Homicide Squad is investigating a Fatal Vehicular Accident involving a bicyclist that originally occurred on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 10:46 am in Syosset. According to Detectives, a 16-year-old male was riding his bicycle northbound on South Oyster Bay Road and was struck by a 2017 Nissan operated by a 54-year- old male traveling southbound while turning east onto the Long Island Expressway Service Road.

SYOSSET, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO