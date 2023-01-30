Carrington woman charged with murder, child abuse at unlicensed day care
CARRINGTON, N.D. ( KXNET ) — An investigation into an unlicensed home daycare in Carrington has led to the arrest of a woman on charges of murder and child abuse.
On September 26, 2022, members of the Carrington Ambulance and Carrington Police Department responded to an in-home daycare in Carrington, owned by Patricia Wick, on a report of an unresponsive five-month-old baby boy. The baby was airlifted to Fargo's Sanford Hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries and passed away.
During a joint investigation with the ND Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Buffalo Bridges Human Service Zone, the police department learned of a 6-year-old child that has also been injured while in Wick’s care in early September 2022, and that she operated a home daycare with more than five children without a proper license.
On January 30, Wick appeared at a virtual initial hearing and bail hearing on charges of Murder, Abuse of a Child, and Operating a Family Childcare Home without a License when required. Her bail has been set at $500,000 cash, surety, or 10%, and no contact with the victim’s families.
Investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Carrington Police Department at 701-652-3321
