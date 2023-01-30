ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Goode here, with your Goode 4 Business Report. Bittrex lays of 83 in Seattle area, OSHA cites Amazon, and latest on the stock market.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Southbound I-5 express lanes reopen after 5-vehicle crash on the Ship Canal Bridge

SEATTLE — A multi-vehicle crash blocked several lanes of the southbound Interstate 5 express lanes on the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle during the Wednesday morning commute. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the crash happened in the mid-span of the Ship Canal Bridge, north of State Route 520. Five vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Light lowland snow falls in parts of western Washington Tuesday morning

SEATTLE — Lowland snow fell in parts of the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, creating the possibility of slick roads for drivers as temperatures remained below freezing. The National Weather Service first reported “some very light snow showers” in the north interior around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Around the same time, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported “light snow accumulation” in Skagit and Whatcom counties.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

REI lays off 167 employees from its Seattle-area headquarters

SEATTLE — Amid "increasing uncertainty" and an effort to "grow the co-op over the long term," REI Co-op laid off 167 employees CEO Eric Artz announced to employees on Tuesday. "Earlier this month I shared an update on the state of our business and the broader economic conditions we...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Boeing's 747 jumbo jet leaves behind prosperous legacy for Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — As Boeing bids farewell to the iconic 747, economists in Snohomish County said that the aircraft helped to establish Everett as a hub of technology and innovation. Since its first flight in 1969, the giant yet graceful 747 has served as a cargo plane, a commercial...
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Plan for RV safe lot in Seattle stalls while officials search for willing host

SEATTLE — A plan to create a designated lot for people living in RVs in Seattle has stalled while officials search for a property owner who is willing to host the program. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) awarded a $1.9 million contract to the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) last summer with the goal of opening the RV lot as soon as possible.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle's legendary Beth's Cafe reopens after 2.5 years

Seattle's beloved 24-hour breakfast diner is reopening, although it's no longer open 24 hours. Beth's Cafe, known as the place for a greasy spoon at 3 a.m., closed in September 2020 amid coronavirus restrictions. The diner posted to social media Wednesday announcing their reopening in the same location at 7311...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Record number of guns found in carry-on bags at Sea-Tac airport in January

SEATTLE — An alarming trend at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit another new record this week. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents discovered two more guns in carry-on bags at the airport's security checkpoints on Sunday, the agency reported Monday. The TSA said the two guns discovered Sunday raised the total...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Officials seek answers from USPS on missing mail in western Washington

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Persistent problems with the post office continue in western Washington and across the country. Dennis Fleck, who has been documenting problems with mail delivery at his house and throughout his Bellevue neighborhood, is looking for answers. “I had signed up for Informed Delivery and that’s how...
BELLEVUE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda running for King County Council

SEATTLE — Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda announced Thursday that she will run for the King County Council District 8 seat. Mosqueda, a Democrat and West Seattle resident, seeks to replace retiring King County Councilmember Joe McDermott. (If viewing this story on our mobile app, view it in a...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Harborview Medical Center sees 'dramatic increase' in gunshot patients

SEATTLE — New data from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle shows the staff at the level 1 trauma center treated 526 patients with gunshot wounds in 2022. Dr. Eileen Bulger, the chief of surgery at Harborview, said the hospital has recorded a "dramatic increase" in firearm injury cases since 2020. That year the hospital treated 401 gunshot wound victims. That number has been increasing since 2018 when the hospital treated 308 gunshot victims.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Drunk driver charged after passenger dies in Tacoma 1-car crash

TACOMA, Wash. — A 26-year-old man was charged with DUI and vehicular homicide following a fatal crash that killed a 20-year-old woman in Tacoma Wednesday afternoon. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), Johiadia Sealey drove onto the on-ramp of northbound I-705 when the car left the roadway and struck the barrier.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Woodland Park Zoo's brown bear cubs celebrate their 1st birthday

SEATTLE — Happy birthday, Ferniper!. On Monday, the Woodland Park Zoo celebrated brown bear cubs Fern and Juniper's 1st birthday. The cubs celebrated with an ice cake made of apple, cantaloupe, carrot, honeydew, pear, oranges, romaine, watermelon, yam, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, corn, papaya, and mango juices. Zoo staff estimates...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Owners turn to community for help after Shoreline restaurant hit by thieves again

SHORELINE, Wash. — The owners of a family-run restaurant in Shoreline are looking for help from the city and community following a second break-in that has left them shaken. Insuk Kim said she and her husband, Young Jim Kim, are afraid of what could happen next. They opened Nara Chinese Restaurant 16 years ago 15033 Aurora Ave N and said many of the problems only started recently.
SHORELINE, WA
KOMO News

16-year-old driver shot and killed in Tacoma identified

TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 16-year-old shot and killed in Tacoma last month as Wyatt Owens. The medical examiner released his identity on Thursday along with the cause and manner of his death ruling that his death was a homicide. On the evening...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Woman injured in shooting at a Parkland encampment

PARKLAND, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating after a woman was shot Wednesday night at an encampment along the off-ramp of eastbound State Route 512 to State Route 7 in Parkland. The WSP responded to the scene just before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. According to WSP Trooper...
