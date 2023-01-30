Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovering Seattle Washington: Solo Drinking SpotsSom DuttSeattle, WA
Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lassojustpene50Auburn, WA
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Related
KOMO News
Goode 4 Business
Brad Goode here, with your Goode 4 Business Report. Bittrex lays of 83 in Seattle area, OSHA cites Amazon, and latest on the stock market.
KOMO News
Southbound I-5 express lanes reopen after 5-vehicle crash on the Ship Canal Bridge
SEATTLE — A multi-vehicle crash blocked several lanes of the southbound Interstate 5 express lanes on the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle during the Wednesday morning commute. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the crash happened in the mid-span of the Ship Canal Bridge, north of State Route 520. Five vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).
KOMO News
Light lowland snow falls in parts of western Washington Tuesday morning
SEATTLE — Lowland snow fell in parts of the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, creating the possibility of slick roads for drivers as temperatures remained below freezing. The National Weather Service first reported “some very light snow showers” in the north interior around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Around the same time, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported “light snow accumulation” in Skagit and Whatcom counties.
KOMO News
REI lays off 167 employees from its Seattle-area headquarters
SEATTLE — Amid "increasing uncertainty" and an effort to "grow the co-op over the long term," REI Co-op laid off 167 employees CEO Eric Artz announced to employees on Tuesday. "Earlier this month I shared an update on the state of our business and the broader economic conditions we...
KOMO News
Boeing's 747 jumbo jet leaves behind prosperous legacy for Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — As Boeing bids farewell to the iconic 747, economists in Snohomish County said that the aircraft helped to establish Everett as a hub of technology and innovation. Since its first flight in 1969, the giant yet graceful 747 has served as a cargo plane, a commercial...
KOMO News
Plan for RV safe lot in Seattle stalls while officials search for willing host
SEATTLE — A plan to create a designated lot for people living in RVs in Seattle has stalled while officials search for a property owner who is willing to host the program. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) awarded a $1.9 million contract to the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) last summer with the goal of opening the RV lot as soon as possible.
KOMO News
Seattle's legendary Beth's Cafe reopens after 2.5 years
Seattle's beloved 24-hour breakfast diner is reopening, although it's no longer open 24 hours. Beth's Cafe, known as the place for a greasy spoon at 3 a.m., closed in September 2020 amid coronavirus restrictions. The diner posted to social media Wednesday announcing their reopening in the same location at 7311...
KOMO News
Fewer babies being born in Washington could affect school enrollment, study says
SEATTLE, Wash. — The number of couples choosing to have children is on a downward trend nationwide, but the trajectory in Washington state is even greater than in other states. The newest numbers show a 7% decline in births nationwide since 2016, but in Washington, that number’s closer to...
KOMO News
Record number of guns found in carry-on bags at Sea-Tac airport in January
SEATTLE — An alarming trend at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit another new record this week. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents discovered two more guns in carry-on bags at the airport's security checkpoints on Sunday, the agency reported Monday. The TSA said the two guns discovered Sunday raised the total...
KOMO News
Officials seek answers from USPS on missing mail in western Washington
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Persistent problems with the post office continue in western Washington and across the country. Dennis Fleck, who has been documenting problems with mail delivery at his house and throughout his Bellevue neighborhood, is looking for answers. “I had signed up for Informed Delivery and that’s how...
KOMO News
Seattle Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda running for King County Council
SEATTLE — Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda announced Thursday that she will run for the King County Council District 8 seat. Mosqueda, a Democrat and West Seattle resident, seeks to replace retiring King County Councilmember Joe McDermott. (If viewing this story on our mobile app, view it in a...
KOMO News
Harborview Medical Center sees 'dramatic increase' in gunshot patients
SEATTLE — New data from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle shows the staff at the level 1 trauma center treated 526 patients with gunshot wounds in 2022. Dr. Eileen Bulger, the chief of surgery at Harborview, said the hospital has recorded a "dramatic increase" in firearm injury cases since 2020. That year the hospital treated 401 gunshot wound victims. That number has been increasing since 2018 when the hospital treated 308 gunshot victims.
KOMO News
1 gun is stolen every 48 hours from parked cars in Tacoma, police say
TACOMA, Wash. — Car prowls are taking a dangerous turn in Tacoma. Guns are being stolen out of parked vehicles at an alarming rate, according to police, and some of these firearms are ending up in the hands of teenagers. Police crunched the numbers and found that so far...
KOMO News
Drunk driver charged after passenger dies in Tacoma 1-car crash
TACOMA, Wash. — A 26-year-old man was charged with DUI and vehicular homicide following a fatal crash that killed a 20-year-old woman in Tacoma Wednesday afternoon. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), Johiadia Sealey drove onto the on-ramp of northbound I-705 when the car left the roadway and struck the barrier.
KOMO News
Woodland Park Zoo's brown bear cubs celebrate their 1st birthday
SEATTLE — Happy birthday, Ferniper!. On Monday, the Woodland Park Zoo celebrated brown bear cubs Fern and Juniper's 1st birthday. The cubs celebrated with an ice cake made of apple, cantaloupe, carrot, honeydew, pear, oranges, romaine, watermelon, yam, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, corn, papaya, and mango juices. Zoo staff estimates...
KOMO News
Man who hid kilos of drugs in Arlington, laundered $1M through casinos sentenced
SEATTLE — The leader of a prolific drug trafficking ring was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 15 years in prison. In June 2022, Cesar Valdez-Sanudo, 36, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute controlled substances and commit money laundering. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said Valdez-Sanudo buried...
KOMO News
118-unit hotel to become enhanced homeless shelter for those in Thurston County
LACEY, Wash. — What was once known as Days Inn on Quinault Drive NE in Lacey will become an enhanced shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Thurston County after the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) purchased the building. "With purchase of the Days Inn in Lacey we have a...
KOMO News
Owners turn to community for help after Shoreline restaurant hit by thieves again
SHORELINE, Wash. — The owners of a family-run restaurant in Shoreline are looking for help from the city and community following a second break-in that has left them shaken. Insuk Kim said she and her husband, Young Jim Kim, are afraid of what could happen next. They opened Nara Chinese Restaurant 16 years ago 15033 Aurora Ave N and said many of the problems only started recently.
KOMO News
16-year-old driver shot and killed in Tacoma identified
TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 16-year-old shot and killed in Tacoma last month as Wyatt Owens. The medical examiner released his identity on Thursday along with the cause and manner of his death ruling that his death was a homicide. On the evening...
KOMO News
Woman injured in shooting at a Parkland encampment
PARKLAND, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating after a woman was shot Wednesday night at an encampment along the off-ramp of eastbound State Route 512 to State Route 7 in Parkland. The WSP responded to the scene just before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. According to WSP Trooper...
Comments / 0