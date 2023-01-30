ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wamego, KS

KBI called after man finds friend dead in Wamego home

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

WAMEGO ( KSNT ) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is responding to a suspicious death in Wamego.

Melissa Underwood, a spokeswoman for the KBI, reports police responded to a 911 call at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. A man reported that he had found his friend dead in a home in the 1000 block of Ash St., Lot 29 in Wamego.

Officers with the Wamego Police Department found the deceased man on the floor of the home’s bathroom and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to Underwood. The KBI was called to assist with the investigation at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The deceased has yet to be identified and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31. The investigation into this suspicious death is ongoing.

