HINTON, (Hinton News) - Local police were called to an alleged altercation involving a firearm between multiple individuals in downtown Hinton on Sunday, Jan. 29. At the conclusion, one individual was charged. According to the criminal complaint, the dispute was over a stove that the victim and other individuals were moving out of a residence. An officer arrived at the scene and reportedly removed a Taurus .380 from one of the individuals, Edward Lilly, 77, of Hinton. The officer then spoke to the victim, who allegedly stated Lilly had arrived at the residence and exited his vehicle with said firearm. The victim...

HINTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO