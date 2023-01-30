ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholas County, WV

lootpress.com

Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department mourning the loss of lieutenant

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of one of their deputies. The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department made the following post on Facebook: “It is with deep sadness that the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department announces the untimely passing of Lieutenant Charles R. Smith, an eighteen-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Hinton man charged with Brandishing a Deadly Weapon

HINTON, (Hinton News) - Local police were called to an alleged altercation involving a firearm between multiple individuals in downtown Hinton on Sunday, Jan. 29. At the conclusion, one individual was charged. According to the criminal complaint, the dispute was over a stove that the victim and other individuals were moving out of a residence. An officer arrived at the scene and reportedly removed a Taurus .380 from one of the individuals, Edward Lilly, 77, of Hinton. The officer then spoke to the victim, who allegedly stated Lilly had arrived at the residence and exited his vehicle with said firearm. The victim...
HINTON, WV
lootpress.com

Fire crews remove crash victims from vehicle after black ice accident

PINCH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Wednesday morning crash involving multiple vehicles necessitated intervention from fire crews for the removal of two individuals from one of the vehicles involved. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were at the scene of the incident at 10:15am on Wednesday and indicates...
PINCH, WV
WSAZ

GRAPHIC | Police chief reviews officer-involved shooting with WSAZ

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officer-involved shootings come down to split-second decisions in tense situations. WSAZ obtained the body-cam video from the Charleston Police Department of an officer-involved shooting. It shows how a routine call escalated to a fatal shooting in a matter of minutes. A Charleston police officer acted in...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Missing West Virginia man found safe

Editor’s Note: The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office originally released Travis Sigman’s last name as “Sigmon.” This article has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of “Sigman.” UPDATE (5:40 P.M. Feb. 2, 2023) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Travis Sigman, 29, has been found safe. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Driver fishtails attempting to pass vehicle, crashes into side of mountain

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities responded to the scene of an accident Tuesday following the attempted passing of a vehicle on Corridor H in Randolph County. Deputy L.R. Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office reports that, on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, a single-vehicle Motor Vehicle Accident was reported on Corridor H near William Proudfoot Road.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Ohio man arrested in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Ohio man is facing extradition from Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. This morning, February 2, 2023, deputies received notification for a welfare check on two males unconscious inside a vehicle parked in a private driveway in Victor. Upon arrival, deputies and EMS personnel were able to wake the individuals, where one proceeded to throw drug paraphernalia in a trash can before fleeing on foot toward Ansted. Deputies apprehended the individual, who ended up being wanted on Ohio felony warrants for “Dangerous Drugs.”
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

44-year-old woman arrested during county road patrols

SYLVESTER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities conducted an arrest last Sunday in relation to prior criminal charges. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department reports that, on Sunday, January 22, 2023, road patrols were being conducted in the Sylvester area by Boone County deputies when a wanted individual was located. Boone...
SYLVESTER, WV
Lootpress

Additional inmates overdose at Southern Regional Jail

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two more inmates were treated after experiencing a drug overdose at Southern Regional Jail. According to West Virginia Department of Commerce Communication Director Andy Malinoski, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, two inmates at Southern Regional Jail gave the appearance of experiencing a drug overdose. The...
BEAVER, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police seek volunteers for ‘large-scale’ search for missing Wood County, West Virginia, woman

WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Parkersburg Police Department is putting together a volunteer search group to help locate a missing woman. The Parkersburg Police Department says a “large-scale search effort” to find Gretchen Fleming will take place Saturday, Feb. 4, and they are looking for volunteers who are capable of searching rugged, wooded terrain […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle while intoxicated

SAINT ALBANS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man has been left with serious injuries after being struck by a moving vehicle Monday in Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Monday, January 30, 2023, at around 9:45pm, deputies with the department responded to the 100 block of Winfield Road in Saint Albans regarding a pedestrian who had been struck by a motor vehicle.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

State Fire Marshal's Office Lists Age of Woman Killed in Shinnston Fire; Blaze Appears to be Accidental

One person has died in Harrison County and another in Fayette County from fires at their homes last week. The Harrison County, which occurred last night, Jan. 26th, in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Upshur County police searching for wanted woman

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted woman. 34-year-old Shana Ellen Frazier is wanted for failure to appear in Upshur County Circuit Court, according to the UCSO. Authorities said she failed to appear after being indicted by the Upshur County Grand Jury.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

‘C-Nile’ of Turtle Creek charged with Domestic Battery

TURTLE CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Turtle Creek man faces charges following a deputy investigation into reports of a domestic situation last Monday. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Monday, January 23, 2023, Boone County Deputies were made aware of a potential domestic situation occurring in the Turtle Creek area.
TURTLE CREEK, WV
lootpress.com

22-year-old man charged with probation violation

UNEEDA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested in the Boone County area Tuesday for violation of probation. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Boone County Deputies were called to assist WV State Probation officers in the Uneeda area. Upon responding to...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Body found in wooded area of Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A citizen discovers a body in a wooded area of Beckley. Beckley Deputy Chief of Police David Allard tells Lootpress that, today, just after 4 pm, Beckley Police received a call from a concerned citizen who had located the body of a white female in the wooded area at the end of Scott Avenue near the intersection of 12th Street.
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

