Read full article on original website
Related
lootpress.com
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department mourning the loss of lieutenant
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of one of their deputies. The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department made the following post on Facebook: “It is with deep sadness that the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department announces the untimely passing of Lieutenant Charles R. Smith, an eighteen-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department.
Hinton man charged with Brandishing a Deadly Weapon
HINTON, (Hinton News) - Local police were called to an alleged altercation involving a firearm between multiple individuals in downtown Hinton on Sunday, Jan. 29. At the conclusion, one individual was charged. According to the criminal complaint, the dispute was over a stove that the victim and other individuals were moving out of a residence. An officer arrived at the scene and reportedly removed a Taurus .380 from one of the individuals, Edward Lilly, 77, of Hinton. The officer then spoke to the victim, who allegedly stated Lilly had arrived at the residence and exited his vehicle with said firearm. The victim...
2 taken to hospital after Kanawha County, West Virginia crash
UPDATE (10:39 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office released new information about a crash in the Pinch area on Wednesday morning. KCSO says that crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 3900 block of Indian Creek Rd. at around 9 a.m. They say that one vehicle was traveling out of […]
lootpress.com
Fire crews remove crash victims from vehicle after black ice accident
PINCH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Wednesday morning crash involving multiple vehicles necessitated intervention from fire crews for the removal of two individuals from one of the vehicles involved. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were at the scene of the incident at 10:15am on Wednesday and indicates...
WSAZ
GRAPHIC | Police chief reviews officer-involved shooting with WSAZ
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officer-involved shootings come down to split-second decisions in tense situations. WSAZ obtained the body-cam video from the Charleston Police Department of an officer-involved shooting. It shows how a routine call escalated to a fatal shooting in a matter of minutes. A Charleston police officer acted in...
UPDATE: Missing West Virginia man found safe
Editor’s Note: The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office originally released Travis Sigman’s last name as “Sigmon.” This article has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of “Sigman.” UPDATE (5:40 P.M. Feb. 2, 2023) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Travis Sigman, 29, has been found safe. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office […]
West Virginia State Police investigating propane theft in Upshur County
The West Virginia State Police's Buckhannon detachment is investigating a propane theft that happened late Tuesday night in Upshur County.
lootpress.com
Driver fishtails attempting to pass vehicle, crashes into side of mountain
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities responded to the scene of an accident Tuesday following the attempted passing of a vehicle on Corridor H in Randolph County. Deputy L.R. Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office reports that, on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, a single-vehicle Motor Vehicle Accident was reported on Corridor H near William Proudfoot Road.
lootpress.com
Ohio man arrested in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Ohio man is facing extradition from Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. This morning, February 2, 2023, deputies received notification for a welfare check on two males unconscious inside a vehicle parked in a private driveway in Victor. Upon arrival, deputies and EMS personnel were able to wake the individuals, where one proceeded to throw drug paraphernalia in a trash can before fleeing on foot toward Ansted. Deputies apprehended the individual, who ended up being wanted on Ohio felony warrants for “Dangerous Drugs.”
44-year-old woman arrested during county road patrols
SYLVESTER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities conducted an arrest last Sunday in relation to prior criminal charges. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department reports that, on Sunday, January 22, 2023, road patrols were being conducted in the Sylvester area by Boone County deputies when a wanted individual was located. Boone...
Additional inmates overdose at Southern Regional Jail
BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two more inmates were treated after experiencing a drug overdose at Southern Regional Jail. According to West Virginia Department of Commerce Communication Director Andy Malinoski, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, two inmates at Southern Regional Jail gave the appearance of experiencing a drug overdose. The...
Charleston, West Virginia Police release video of officer-involved shooting
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department has released the body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a man earlier this month. The incident which happened on Jan. 11, 2023, was ruled self-defense by the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office, following a review of the police report and body […]
Police seek volunteers for ‘large-scale’ search for missing Wood County, West Virginia, woman
WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Parkersburg Police Department is putting together a volunteer search group to help locate a missing woman. The Parkersburg Police Department says a “large-scale search effort” to find Gretchen Fleming will take place Saturday, Feb. 4, and they are looking for volunteers who are capable of searching rugged, wooded terrain […]
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle while intoxicated
SAINT ALBANS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man has been left with serious injuries after being struck by a moving vehicle Monday in Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Monday, January 30, 2023, at around 9:45pm, deputies with the department responded to the 100 block of Winfield Road in Saint Albans regarding a pedestrian who had been struck by a motor vehicle.
connect-bridgeport.com
State Fire Marshal's Office Lists Age of Woman Killed in Shinnston Fire; Blaze Appears to be Accidental
One person has died in Harrison County and another in Fayette County from fires at their homes last week. The Harrison County, which occurred last night, Jan. 26th, in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
WDTV
Upshur County police searching for wanted woman
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted woman. 34-year-old Shana Ellen Frazier is wanted for failure to appear in Upshur County Circuit Court, according to the UCSO. Authorities said she failed to appear after being indicted by the Upshur County Grand Jury.
‘C-Nile’ of Turtle Creek charged with Domestic Battery
TURTLE CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Turtle Creek man faces charges following a deputy investigation into reports of a domestic situation last Monday. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Monday, January 23, 2023, Boone County Deputies were made aware of a potential domestic situation occurring in the Turtle Creek area.
lootpress.com
22-year-old man charged with probation violation
UNEEDA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested in the Boone County area Tuesday for violation of probation. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Boone County Deputies were called to assist WV State Probation officers in the Uneeda area. Upon responding to...
Body found in wooded area of Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A citizen discovers a body in a wooded area of Beckley. Beckley Deputy Chief of Police David Allard tells Lootpress that, today, just after 4 pm, Beckley Police received a call from a concerned citizen who had located the body of a white female in the wooded area at the end of Scott Avenue near the intersection of 12th Street.
WSAZ
Impaired pedestrian seriously injured after hit by car, deputies say
SAINT ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday in the 100 block of Winfield Road in Saint Albans. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation revealed the driver was not in violation of any state laws and that the pedestrian was believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the accident.
Comments / 0