$1.5 Million Could Buy You A Huge Beautiful Chunk Of Wyoming
Wyoming is the land of opportunity. The opportunity I'm talking about is hunting, fishing, camping, boating and all other things outdoors. If you happen to have an extra $1.5 million laying around, you can do all of those things on your 561 acres of Wyoming paradise. The property is up...
Noted Casper Resident Susie McMurry Dies; Widow of Mick McMurry
Susie McMurry, noted Casper and Wyoming philanthropist and widow of businessman Mick McMurry, died peacefully on Saturday, according to her obituary on the Bustard and Jacoby funeral home website. She died at the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center after a lifelong battle with diabetes. She was born on Dec. 23,...
WOW! Casper Airport Got A Lot Of Snow!
Just how much snow actually did fall at the Casper/Natrona County Airport in Wyoming?. The airport posted this photo with the caption "This is why our snow blower is bigger than yours." As of Tuesday morning, 01/31/23 runway 26, or 8 if you are landing from the other direction, is...
Yellowstone Garage in Casper Closing Permanently Again Unfortunately
It has been nearly two months (December 2nd, 2022), since it was announced that Yellowstone Garage Bar, Grill, and Venue would be reopening under new ownership, but it appears they will be unfortunately closing again. Earlier today their official Facebook page shared a message that stated:. Yellowstone is having a...
Casper Artist Reflects on a Lifetime of Drawing Faces
This is the second article in a series of write-ups highlighting local talent in Natrona County. "You can get into a lot of trouble with noses." I had a feeling I was going to enjoy chatting with Tom Loepp after our first phone call to set up a lunch date.
United Way of Natrona County Offering Free Tax Preparation in Casper
If you are in need of free assistance with filing your taxes, the United Way of Natrona County has a solution. Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County.
Casper PD Detectives Add City of Casper to Police Chief Lawsuit
The former and current police detectives who filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Casper Police Chief have now named the City of Casper as a defendant, according to a recently filed court document. The initial complaint by former detective Shannon Daley and current detective Teri Patrick only named Chief...
Wyoming Department of Transportation: Here’s What’s Happening on I-80
"Traffic is starting to open up along I80. A controlled slow opening has started EB out of Rawlins. Our WHP troopers are escorting the vehicles at an appropriate pace. WB is expected to open soon. Photo taken by our District Maintenance Engineer near Sinclair at milepost 217. #wyoroad" reads a...
PHOTOS: Natrona County High School Students Earn Industry Certifications
A recent NCSD press release announced that numerous Natrona County high school students received industry-recognized certification through Pathways Innovation Center program (an extension of Natrona County's high school system). During the first semester, 87 students overall worked to expand their automotive skills, expertiese and knowledge:. "The students work really hard...
Parents of Lt. Danny Dundas Establish Casper College Scholarship in Honor of Their Son
Casper College announced that the parents of Casper Police Lieutenant Danny Dundas, David and Karla Dundas, have established a scholarship for Casper College in honor of their late son. That's according to a press release from the college, which stated that the Lt. Danndy Dundas Memorial Scholarship will offer two...
Natrona County Arrest Log (2/1/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
So You Think You Can Drag? Auditions This Weekend for March Drag Show at The Lyric
Because of the snow storm in Casper, auditions for 'So You Think You Can Drag' have been postponed to Wednesday, February 1 from 7pm-9pm at The Lyric. So you think you can drag? Well, now's your chance to prove it and, in doing so, you may just earn yourself a shot in the spotlight.
Casper Fire-EMS HAZMAT Specialists Assisting Casper PD in Active Investigation, Avoid the Area
Dane Andersen with Casper Fire-EMS has confirmed to K2 Radio News that no hazardous material has been found in the area. Evacuations have been lifted and a media release will follow, explaining the situation. Original Story Below:. Casper Fire-EMS is currently on scene assisting the Casper Police Department with an...
Casper Ghost Busters Save Wyoming Restaurant
It's no surprise that a restaurant called Little Shop Of Burgers might have ghosts in it. Right, well Casper Wyoming has its own set of ghostbusters. A father and daughter team who live not far off in Fort Danger. Fort Danger is another story for another time. One ghost you...
Natrona County DA Recommends $75,000 CASH ONLY Bond for Alleged Drug Dealer
Tyrone Jackson, 52, heard one charge against him from Judge Michael Patchen in Natrona County Initial Appearances today, Feb. 2. Jackson was charged with conspiracy to deliver, a felony punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment and/or a fine of $20,000. Assistant District attorney Stephanie Arrache said, "Mr. Jackson has...
Judge Sets Bonds for Two Casper Men Caught by Home Security Camera
Keaton Foster, 25, and Terrance Fullterton, 25, heard the same two charges against them from Judge Nichole Collier in Natrona County Circuit Court today, Feb. 1. Burglary, a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine up to $10,000. Conspiracy to commit burglary, a felony punishable by...
Dangerous Travel Conditions for Casper-Area, Use Extreme Caution
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has posted high impacts for all roads in and around Casper. Use extreme caution, delay travel or consider alternate routes. Arctic Blast Hitting Natrona County: Extreme Cold, Heavy Snow, Intense Wind. Do You Have a Winter Emergency Kit for Your Vehicle?
Arctic Blast Hitting Natrona County: Extreme Cold, Heavy Snow, Intense Wind
There's an 80 percent chance of precipitation today and tomorrow for Natrona County, the National Weather Service says, with wind chill values as low as -20. Wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Sunday to see a 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly...
All Natrona County School District Schools Are Closed Today
Due to issues with school buses starting, because of the temperature, all Natrona County School District schools are closed today (Monday, January 30th, 2023). According to the official Natrona County School District website,. Today 1-30-23: All NCSD schools are canceled today. As we began running buses for the school day,...
Can You Save Money On Eggs By Raising Your Own Wyoming Chickens?
Egg prices are out of control and we're all looking for ways to save. How about raising your own chickens?. Depending on where you live, there's a good chance you can raise chickens in your backyard. Casper for instance allows for 6 chickens to be raised at your families residence.
