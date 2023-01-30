ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jefferson, NC

Local pet food pantry expands to Randy Marion Ford of West Jefferson and more

By By Chanda Richardson
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

WEST JEFFERSON — In partnership with Ashe County Animal Control, Randy Marion Ford of West Jefferson has opened up a pet food pantry to help both owners and pets in need.

The local pet pantry has recently been expanded to help low income families and pets in need. Pet pantry’s are now located at Randy Marion Ford of West Jefferson, Creative Printers, Backstreet Subs and Fifth Third Bank.

According to Krista Harrold with Randy Marion’s Public Relations, those in need can pick up one bag per week. One of the employees at each pantry will get a bag at your request.

“We are in desperate need of donations,” said Harrold. “If you see it in your heart to help, we take donations of dog or cat food at any time. Our goal is to help low income families get through the winter by provided food donations for their families.”

To donate or pick up a bag, visit Randy Marion Ford of West Jefferson at 409 E Second Street in West Jefferson, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

