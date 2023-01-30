Read full article on original website
Marlene M. Greuel, 76
Marlene M. Greuel, 76, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday February 3, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
Firefighters battle barn blaze in Clark Co. IL
MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A barn fire happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday near 1600th Rd and Cline Orchard Rd in Martinsville, Illinois. According to the Marshall Fire Protection District Facebook page, the barn is considered a total loss and no other structures were involved. Casey Fire Department was also requested by Martinsville for tanker assistance. […]
Tony Bussman Joins Membership of American Angus Association
Tony Bussman, Effingham, Illinois, is a new member of the American Angus Association(R), reports Mark McCully, CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri. The American Angus Association, with more than 22,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its...
Man Arrested in Illinois Regarding The Washington Chuckles Robbery in 2018
Washington Police, with the help of the Marion County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office, arrested a man earlier this week on a burglary charge in Washington from 2018. Jacob Lindsey of Alma, Illinois, was arrested on a warrant for armed robbery dating back to an incident at Chuckles on Highway 57 North in Washington in April of 2018.
Effingham Regional Career Academy Creates New Foundation
The Effingham Regional Career Academy’s Board of Directors have created a non-profit foundation that will oversee development of ERCA operations, curriculum and other academy needs. The Effingham Regional Career Foundation has been approved as an Illinois charitable organization and paperwork will be filed soon to receive federal non-profit status...
Closings for Tuesday, January 31st
Kaskaskia College will have a remote work and remote learning day today. All students should check their canvas shells and employees with remote work capacity are to do so. South Central Schools will have an E-Learning Day today.
2023 01/31 – James Grimes
James Grimes, age 73 of Centralia, passed away at Helia Healthcare of Salem on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Funeral arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem.
Greenville Man Hurt In Accident Friday
A one-vehicle accident, east of the city Friday afternoon, injured a Greenville man. Illinois State Police reported the driver, Scott Wharton, age 58, was flown from the scene to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred about 4:54 p.m. last Friday on Illinois Route 140 near Woburn Road.
The EPC Announces Dates, Shows for Summer Youth Theatre Camps
The Effingham Performance Center has announced dates and shows for it upcoming summer theatre camps. The 12th Annual Summer Youth Theatre Camp program, which includes camp options for school-aged children, will include two mini camps, one junior high camp, and one high school camp. “Our summer theatre camps are a...
Knox Co. saturation patrol leads to 5 arrests
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Knox County Indiana Sheriff’s Office carried out a saturation patrol that resulted in 40 warnings, 10 citations, and 5 arrests. On January 27 between 9 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Knox County law enforcement set up a saturation patrol with three canine units along US 41. A saturation patrol refers […]
Sullivan Man Charged With Damages Done To Tolley Cemetery Last Month
From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that on January 26, 2023, Steven Decker, 50, of Sullivan was charged with the offenses of Criminal Damage to Property $1k<$100k, a Class 3 felony with a sentencing range of 2-5 years in prison and driving while license revoked with 3 prior convictions, a Class 4 felony with a sentencing range of 1-3 years in prison and a minimum term of 180 days in jail.
Charleston, Illinois police help out couple with gender reveal for first baby
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in southern Illinois helped a couple learn the gender of their new baby on Sunday in an unusual gender reveal.Charleston police officers and technician Brian Huston customized the lights on a police cruiser to help Josh and Savannah Meers learn their first child is a boy.Police said it was the first time someone has called them to find out their baby's gender. They even popped a smoke tube and confetti to celebrate the baby in blue.
7 injured including 5 children in I-70 Clark County crash
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Missouri man was left with life-threatening injuries and six others were injured after a single-vehicle crash on I-70 in Clark County. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred Monday at approximately 8:55 a.m. on Interstate 70 westbound at mile marker 149 near the exit ramp for a rest […]
Carlyle Lake Main Dam Closure
The Carlyle Lake Main Dam will be closed to pedestrians while contractors are painting the dam machinery, stop logs, and bridge deck. The parking lots located on the south side of the dam will also be closed to the public. These closures are important for public safety. The work being...
Accident closes part of Old Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office told drivers to avoid the area of Old Highway 41 near Sergeant Pepper’s Fireworks Saturday night. Sheriff Vanoven says a SUV ran off the road and went into a ditch. He says the driver was taken to an Evansville...
Police Beat for Monday, January 30th, 2023
A 43-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a 1998 Marion County failure to appear in court warrant on a residential burglary conviction. Shane Swindell of West 16th Street in Centralia is being held in lieu of $4,000 bond. 29-year-old Josiah Abbott of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by...
Tracy Ann Kistler, 54
Tracy Ann Kistler, 54, of Watson, IL, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Police Beat for Tuesday, January 31st, 2023
Two people were arrested on outstanding warrants and brought to the Marion County Jail on Tuesday. 48-year-old Brian Brown, who told authorities he was homeless, was returned to the Marion County Jail from Decatur on a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on pending possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespass to land charges. Bond is set at $15,000.
4 people displaced after Mattoon structure fire
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were displaced after a structure fire in Mattoon on Saturday night. The fire happened in a one-and-a-half-story home that houses two apartments on Richmond Ave. near N. 25th St. Fire crews said they saw heavy smoke coming from the attic. The people inside the home were able to escape before […]
Salem man in custody in connection with Tuesday robbery of Ziegler bank
Police have taken a 60-year-old Salem man into custody as a suspect in the Tuesday morning armed robbery of the Southern Illinois Bank in Zeigler. Earl Michael Morlan was reportedly apprehended in a traffic stop in Du Quion Wednesday morning. Preliminary information indicates he was identified by Marion County law...
