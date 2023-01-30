Community groups receive more than $100,000 from Season of Giving campaign

Planters Bank reported Monday that it contributed approximately $103,000 combined to 12 community organizations that were selected for the bank’s Season of Giving campaign over the Christmas holiday.

The bank’s financial donations matched the value of items for those organizations that individuals brought to Planters Bank branches in Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee. Each bank branch served as a collection site for a different organization.

“We selected organizations to support that we knew we could make twice the impact,” Planters CEO Elizabeth McCoy said in a press release. “We collected items in donation drives for three months in all of our branches. Then, we matched those donations’ monetary value with our own dollar-for-dollar donations, resulting in over $100,000 in checks to local groups.”

In Christian County, where Planters is headquartered, three organizations were beneficiaries. Their partner branch and the amount received is as follows:

Joy Closet (main Hopkinsville branch) — $6,842.00

Aaron McNeil House (Indian Hills branch) — $5,130.00

Alpha Pregnancy Care (Hopkinsville Boulevard branch) — $5,588.00

Organizations in surrounding communities, their partner branch and the amounts they received were: