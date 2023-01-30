ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyvale, CA

jweekly.com

Anti-Zionist Jewish activists claim credit for latest billboard defacement

An anonymous group of anti-Zionist Jewish activists took credit for defacing three JewBelong billboards Wednesday, plastering over and replacing words on three signs a little more than a week after two others were similarly vandalized. Of the three newly defaced billboards, two were in Berkeley and one was in Oakland.
BERKELEY, CA
jweekly.com

At Sherith Israel’s new preschool, the kids will stay outside

Congregation Sherith Israel will open a new preschool this fall that will be held largely outdoors, joining a growing Bay Area trend of turning nature into a classroom for young students. The decision to open a congregational preschool was a long time in the works, said Gordon Gladstone, executive director...
BERKELEY, CA
jweekly.com

San Jose officials mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day

At City Hall in San Jose last week, Councilman David Cohen stood next to 94-year-old Holocaust survivor Tamar Jacobs, resplendent in blue velvet, as she held a framed proclamation marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The ceremony was one of several in the South Bay city held with the cooperation of...
SAN JOSE, CA

