Fatal crash in Kailua leaves 1 man dead
Honolulu Police are investigating a crash in Kailua that left a bicyclist dead.
Punchbowl residents mourn ― and demand action ― after crash kills a father of 2 young sons
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A deadly car crash in Punchbowl over the weekend left residents shaken ― and demanding action. Police say around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, 59-year-old Elmer Milikini was heading eastbound on Iolani Avenue when an Oahu woman tried to overtake him and sideswiped his car. Milikini lost control...
Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by truck near Mokuleia Beach Park
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a truck near Mokuleia Beach Park Tuesday evening. The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. along Farrington Highway. On January 31, 2023, at about 6:45 PM, a critical motor vehicle collision involving a bicyclist occurred in the area...
Cyclist dies after colliding with truck in Kailua | UPDATE
UPDATE 10:00 p.m.: Honolulu Police confirm that a 50-year-old has died after colliding with a truck while riding his bike. The accident occurred in the area of Mokapu Saddle Road and Kapaa Quarry Road in the Kailua area.
Bicyclist dies after ramming into rear of flatbed truck in Kailua
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bicyclist has died after ramming into the rear of a flatbed truck in the Kailua area Tuesday night. The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Mokapu Saddle Road and Kapaa Quarry Road. Honolulu police said a Chevrolet Flatbed truck operated by a 31-year-old...
36-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on H-3 Freeway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash on the H-3 Freeway on Sunday. The incident happened around 6:50 p.m., west of the Kamehameha Highway off-ramp in the Kaneohe area. Officials said the man was speeding eastbound on the H-3 Freeway when the vehicle lost control...
Overturned wood chipper backs up traffic on H-1
A 2-alarm fire ravaged a residential property that was vacant at the time.
Investigators seek cause of early-morning blaze that destroyed Waipahu house
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators are looking into the cause of an early-morning blaze that destroyed a house in Waipahu on Thursday. The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. on Peke Lane. Upon arrival, fire crews found a single-story home fully involved with smoke and flames. One neighbor told Hawaii News Now...
Bicyclist in serious condition after vehicle collision
The City and County of Honolulu said that Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions due to a vehicle collision.
Truck strikes bicyclist while on opposite bound lane
The City and County of Honolulu said that Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions due to a vehicle collision.
Driver arrested for negligent homicide following deadly crash near Punchbowl
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu woman was arrested for negligent homicide after Honolulu Police say she drove drunk and caused a deadly crash in the Punchbowl area over the weekend. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29. According to crash investigators, the 35-year-old woman was speeding in...
3 women seriously injured after car crashes into Waianae Pizza Hut
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Three women were taken to the hospital in serious condition after crashing their car into a Pizza Hut in Waianae, early Friday morning. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. at the Pizza Hut near the Waianae Mall, located in the 86-100 block of Farrington Highway.
Vehicle lost control on wet surface in fatal crash
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that involved a single vehicle in the Kaneohe area. Police said the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. when a 36-year-old male was traveling eastbound on the H-3 Freeway. While in the area of the Kamehameha Highway off-ramp, the driver had lost control […]
3 women seriously injured after car plows into eatery
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three women are in serious condition after a car plowed into a Pizza Hut at Waianae Mall on Monday. It happened just after midnight. Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling westbound on Farrington Highway when it lost control, jumping the curb and slamming into the Pizza Hut.
Stranded Hikers on Oahu could be Billed for Emergency Services
KAILUA, Hawaiii (KITV4) -- As hikers approach the Olomana Trail, a new sign warns visitors that six people have fallen to their deaths -- all but one between the second and third peak. The sign then lists each fatal fall, the most recent occurring in November 2022.
Police body-cam video shows moments before officer fatally shoots pit bull
HNN News Brief (Feb. 1, 2023) Officials say about 700 gallons of diesel spilled at a U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific complex atop Haleakala. Midday Newscast: Lawmaker calls fuel spill atop Haleakala 'completely unacceptable'. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Maui County state Sen. Lynn Decoite released a statement calling the spill...
HPD: Suspect intentionally ran over woman pushing stroller, beat man in Walmart parking lot
A Manoa turf battle as UH moves to redevelop land used by an historic school. The principle here at the University Lab School says their relationship with the University of Hawaii dates back all the way to the 1930s. New regulations for commercial bike tours on Maui now in effect.
Alleged Suspect Commits Suicide After Murder Of Missing Woman In Hawaii
Frank Camaro has committed suicide after allegedly murdering Johnalynn Ilae in Honolulu, Hawaii. Ilae was reportedly missing for 3 days before she was found tied up and strangled to death in a bathtub. Honolulu Police Lieutenant Deena Thoemmes stated that Frank Camaro and Johnalynn Ilae, 36, have met up at...
Honolulu Police release 2022 Disciplinary Report
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department has released its 2022 disciplinary report. Overall, HPD disciplined 22 officers for 14 incidents. Several of the cases resulted in the officers being let go.
‘All I heard was the boom’: Boulder crashes into home, narrowly missing woman
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A boulder crashed in a Palolo Valley home Saturday night, narrowly missing a woman inside. The incident happened on Palolo Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. The Fire Department said the boulder is about 5 feet in height and width. Officials said the boulder crashed through the home’s...
