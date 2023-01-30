ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaneohe, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Bicyclist dies after ramming into rear of flatbed truck in Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bicyclist has died after ramming into the rear of a flatbed truck in the Kailua area Tuesday night. The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Mokapu Saddle Road and Kapaa Quarry Road. Honolulu police said a Chevrolet Flatbed truck operated by a 31-year-old...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

36-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on H-3 Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash on the H-3 Freeway on Sunday. The incident happened around 6:50 p.m., west of the Kamehameha Highway off-ramp in the Kaneohe area. Officials said the man was speeding eastbound on the H-3 Freeway when the vehicle lost control...
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Investigators seek cause of early-morning blaze that destroyed Waipahu house

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators are looking into the cause of an early-morning blaze that destroyed a house in Waipahu on Thursday. The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. on Peke Lane. Upon arrival, fire crews found a single-story home fully involved with smoke and flames. One neighbor told Hawaii News Now...
WAIPAHU, HI
KITV.com

3 women seriously injured after car crashes into Waianae Pizza Hut

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Three women were taken to the hospital in serious condition after crashing their car into a Pizza Hut in Waianae, early Friday morning. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. at the Pizza Hut near the Waianae Mall, located in the 86-100 block of Farrington Highway.
WAIANAE, HI
KHON2

hawaiinewsnow.com

hawaiinewsnow.com

Police body-cam video shows moments before officer fatally shoots pit bull

HNN News Brief (Feb. 1, 2023) Officials say about 700 gallons of diesel spilled at a U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific complex atop Haleakala. Midday Newscast: Lawmaker calls fuel spill atop Haleakala 'completely unacceptable'. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Maui County state Sen. Lynn Decoite released a statement calling the spill...
HONOLULU, HI
southarkansassun.com

Alleged Suspect Commits Suicide After Murder Of Missing Woman In Hawaii

Frank Camaro has committed suicide after allegedly murdering Johnalynn Ilae in Honolulu, Hawaii. Ilae was reportedly missing for 3 days before she was found tied up and strangled to death in a bathtub. Honolulu Police Lieutenant Deena Thoemmes stated that Frank Camaro and Johnalynn Ilae, 36, have met up at...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Police release 2022 Disciplinary Report

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department has released its 2022 disciplinary report. Overall, HPD disciplined 22 officers for 14 incidents. Several of the cases resulted in the officers being let go.
HONOLULU, HI

