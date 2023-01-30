Read full article on original website
Related
wnky.com
Kentucky lawmakers press for more juvenile justice changes
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A group of Kentucky lawmakers called for new leadership Thursday in the state’s troubled juvenile justice agency, saying someone from outside the system should be brought in to make changes to quell violent outbursts in the youth detention centers. The legislators also pushed for...
Kentucky fugitive arrested in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON, WV (WOWK) – An accused fugitive from Kentucky has been arrested in Mason County, West Virginia. According to the Mason Police Department, officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of 3rd Street and Hickory Lane in Mason around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Police say during the stop, they learned the driver, […]
wymt.com
Kentucky seeks to relocate historic bridge
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky transportation officials are seeking a new home for a historic bridge that’s being replaced next year. The Georges Creek Bridge is located on Kentucky 581 in Lawrence County, though it was closed to traffic in 2019. The Transportation Cabinet said in a statement that...
police1.com
Ky. State Police to be equipped with body-worn cameras for 1st time due to grant funding
FRANKFORT, Ky. — For the first time in the commonwealth's history, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) will be equipped with body-worn cameras to increase officer safety and public trust. Today, at the training academy, KSP demonstrated the new integrated video recording system, which will be distributed to approximately 780 sworn personnel.
What medical conditions qualify for medical marijuana possession in Kentucky?
These are the medical conditions that can provide a medical pardon for use of marijuana in Kentucky.
wnky.com
Tornado-relief payments come under scrutiny in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Some people unaffected by tornadoes that ravaged Kentucky in late 2021 were mistakenly sent payments from a relief fund funneling private donations into the region, the state treasurer’s office said Wednesday. State Treasurer Allison Ball’s office said it canceled payment on 192 checks valued...
wnky.com
Group makes first funding award to combat opioid epidemic
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky commission assigned to distribute money from a massive settlement with opioid companies has made its first funding award. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission has awarded $10.5 million to a pilot treatment program. State Attorney General Daniel Cameron made the announcement Tuesday. The pilot program will offer behavioral health treatment options for people struggling with substance use disorder as an alternative to incarceration. The commission oversees the state’s portion of funds stemming from nationwide settlements with several companies for their roles in the opioid addiction crisis. Kentucky will receive hundreds of millions of dollars.
Medical marijuana card scams are growing in Kentucky
Kentucky is now one month into an executive order allowing narrow legal protections for people who use medical marijuana. However, there’s still a lot of confusion around the order and scammers are taking advantage.
wchstv.com
Police: Man wanted in Kentucky taken into custody, charged in Mason County, W.Va.
MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man wanted on multiple charges in Kentucky was taken into custody Wednesday in Mason County, West Virginia, police said. Fredrick L. Alexander, 45, was wanted in Kentucky on charges of burglary and theft, according to the Mason Police Department. Alexander was taken into custody...
linknky.com
Kentucky AG launches Operation Fight Fentanyl at Covington roundtable
Attorney General Daniel Cameron kicked off Operation Fight Fentanyl at a roundtable in Covington on Wednesday. Cameron’s new initiative seeks to combat the epidemic in Kentucky, which has seen a 50% increase in overdose deaths between 2019 and 2020, according to a 2021 National Center for Health Statistics report.
wvxu.org
Ky. Gov. Beshear pushes for free universal pre-K, higher teacher wages and medical marijuana
At Northern Kentucky's Chamber of Commerce January Forum in Covington Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear shared how his plans for the state in 2023 would benefit the region. During his speech, the governor — who has filed to run for a second term — started off by applauding the work of Democrats and Republicans in Ohio and Kentucky for their commitment to the Brent Spence Bridge project.
'This can be hard and difficult work': Kentucky officials discuss future of juvenile justice as violence continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's Department of Juvenile Justice has separated teenagers based on gender, age and offense level. Officials have ordered defense equipment, and even raised salaries to fill substantial staffing gaps. Still, the violent outbreaks keep happening. Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating an attack inside the Warren...
Kentucky Democratic Party has more money than Republicans heading into governor’s race
FRANKFORT — Just as Democrat Andy Beshear has built a big fundraising lead over his Republican rivals for governor, the Kentucky Democratic Party has amassed a much bigger warchest than the Republican Party of Kentucky at the outset of this gubernatorial election year. In disclosures filed with campaign finance regulators this week, the Kentucky Democratic […] The post Kentucky Democratic Party has more money than Republicans heading into governor’s race appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Ky. cancels nearly 200 checks, mistakenly sends tornado relief funds to non-victims
According to FEMA, over 2,300 individual assistance applications were approved, which totaled nearly $16 million in grants.
Fox 19
NKY man pardoned by Matt Bevin sentenced to 5 years in jail for strangulation charge
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man who was pardoned by former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison for fourth-degree strangulation. Nearly three years ago, Joheim Bandy was in jail after he was convicted of assault and robbery. Initially, Bandy was sentenced to...
kentuckytoday.com
Phony calls from KSP reported in west Kentucky
HENDERSON, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police at the post in Henderson say scam calls have been on the rise recently in their six county district, including one where the scammers pose as law enforcement officers. They say the scammer goes through a series of routine sounding questions to...
14news.com
Kentucky State Police handle several slide-offs
KENTUCKY. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police had a busy day when it came to road conditions due to the winter weather. Kentucky Police down in Greenville said around 9:30 a.m. that a semi overturned. The overturned semi was on Dean Road just east of KY-181 N. Police say there was...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is an airport being built in one of Kentucky’s smallest towns?
Former LMPD officer charged for actions the night of David McAtee’s death avoids jail time. Former LMPD officer charged for actions the night of David McAtee’s death avoids jail time. Lawsuit settled for $725,000 in David McAtee protest-related death. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lawsuit settled for $725,000 in...
linknky.com
Beshear to ‘carefully consider’ income tax reduction bill
Gov. Andy Beshear wouldn’t say if he would veto House Bill 1, the income tax bill set to be taken up by the Senate next week when the Kentucky legislature reconvenes in Frankfort for the second part of the 30-day legislative session. After speaking at the Government Forum for...
School closings and delays on Feb. 1, 2023, for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
Most recent closings and delays are listed here when there are active closures. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 1