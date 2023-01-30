Suspect shot by officers in Iron County flown to hospital; multi-agency task force investigating incident

Read full article on original website
Related
‘Suspicious death’: Woman’s body found in St. George
Police responded to a call about a woman's body found in St. George on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
ksl.com
St. George police investigating 'suspicious death' of woman found near tire shop
ST. GEORGE — Police are investigating what they're calling a "suspicious death" after a woman was found unresponsive Wednesday morning near 300 West and St. George Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a woman's body near a gas station and repair shop. St. George police officer Tiffany Mitchell said...
Woman injured after being shot by police in southern Utah
A woman was injured and taken to the hospital Sunday evening after she was shot by police in southern Utah.
ksl.com
Police shooting near Cedar City leaves woman injured
CEDAR CITY — A woman was shot and injured by police Sunday night near Cedar City. The incident occurred near the area of 4680 North and 4500 West, northwest of Cedar City, when Iron County sheriff's deputies and Enoch police officers responded to a report of a "suspicious person in possession of a firearm," according to a statement from the Iron, Garfield, Beaver Critical Incident Task Force.
KSLTV
Nevada attempted murder suspect arrested in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — An attempted murder suspect from Nevada is in police custody after being found at a Utah gas station Monday. Washington County Sheriff Sgt. Lucas Alfred told KSL that Jami Farmer was wanted out of Lincoln County, Nevada, for attempted murder as of Thursday. Alfred said...
Woman's body found outside St. George gas station deemed 'suspicious'
A woman's body was found outside a St. George gas station on Wednesday, with police calling her death "suspicious."
kjzz.com
'In town to steal as much as they could': St. George police arrest 2 on attempted burglary
ST. GEORGE (KUTV) — Two individuals visiting from California were arrested Thursday after police said they were witnessed on surveillance footage attempting to break in to a St. George business. Representatives of the St. George Police Department reported that an officer was driving by a local business when he...
ABC 4
4,500 Utahns left without power near Hurricane early Tuesday
HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – According to the Rocky Mountain Power outage map, power to the area has been restored with only minor, unrelated outages remaining in Ivins, Cedar City, and Panguitch. ORIGINAL STORY: 4,500 Utahns without power near Hurricane. HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Over 4,500 Utahns are without power...
890kdxu.com
TOTALLY AWESOME: St. George Opens Senior Wheelchair Park!
St. George, Utah has opened it's FIRST Senior Wheelchair Park this week! The park features ramps and jumps built perfectly for wheelchairs and senior citizens. Southern Utah is home to very ACTIVE and FUN community with tons of outdoor fun to be had in the area. Southern Utah is ALSO home to MANY senior citizens. So this new park makes great sense for the community!
890kdxu.com
NEW FREEWAY EXIT IN SOUTHERN UTAH!
IT'S COMING! It's been years in the works, but it's finally about to begin construction on the New I-15 "Exit 11" on Main Street in Washington. When announced, the public in Washington was LESS THAN THRILLED about the new Exit 11 headed their way. I can understand why, too. It's VERY CLOSE to homes. It's almost SMACK-DAB right in the middle of a neighborhood.
Obituary praising life of Enoch father who killed his family pulled from newspaper website
The obituary of Michael Haight, who shot to death his kids, wife and mother-in-law before killing himself, was removed from the Cedar City Spectrum website amid online backlash.
'Incredible mother' to be laid to rest with her children in southern Utah on Friday
A Utah father shot and killed his wife, five children and his wife’s mother Jan. 4 in Enoch, Utah. The Latter-day Saint mother will be remembered for being an “incredible mother” who “served faithfully.”
Comments / 0