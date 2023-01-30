Suspect shot by officers in Iron County flown to hospital; multi-agency task force investigating incident

IT'S COMING! It's been years in the works, but it's finally about to begin construction on the New I-15 "Exit 11" on Main Street in Washington. When announced, the public in Washington was LESS THAN THRILLED about the new Exit 11 headed their way. I can understand why, too. It's VERY CLOSE to homes. It's almost SMACK-DAB right in the middle of a neighborhood.

WASHINGTON, UT ・ 7 DAYS AGO