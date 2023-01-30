On a mission — from Bethany to Jamaica

A team from Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake returned Saturday from a weeklong Mission Jamaica adventure.

According to coordinator Leni Sovocool, “We had a total of 14. Three live closer to Eau Claire, so they drove themselves to MSP. Four of the Eastwold grandkids came from Michigan and met the group at MSP.”

She continued, “They have been busy at WestHaven with some always needed construction and painting. In the hot humid salt-water climate everything needs paint and upkeep every year.

“Days are spent with the residents — helping them eat, dress and maneuver the compound in wheelchairs and crutches. Some of them are also participating in a J’Abode build. That is the Jamaican version of Habitat for Humanity, only the homes are about 12-by-16 feet, usually without electricity or running water. The new owners must help in any way possible and be deserving. They close with devotions to bless the house and present the key for the locking door. Closing is usually emotional as these new owners have been living in very humble conditions and often it will be the first home that has a door, let alone one that locks.”

The service project is a longstanding tradition by Bethany members and interested others.

“Mission Jamaica teams serve what is truly the poorest of the poor,” Sovocool said.