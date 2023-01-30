ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

On a mission — from Bethany to Jamaica

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3th0od_0kWTav8x00

A team from Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake returned Saturday from a weeklong Mission Jamaica adventure.

According to coordinator Leni Sovocool, “We had a total of 14. Three live closer to Eau Claire, so they drove themselves to MSP. Four of the Eastwold grandkids came from Michigan and met the group at MSP.”

She continued, “They have been busy at WestHaven with some always needed construction and painting. In the hot humid salt-water climate everything needs paint and upkeep every year.

“Days are spent with the residents — helping them eat, dress and maneuver the compound in wheelchairs and crutches. Some of them are also participating in a J’Abode build. That is the Jamaican version of Habitat for Humanity, only the homes are about 12-by-16 feet, usually without electricity or running water. The new owners must help in any way possible and be deserving. They close with devotions to bless the house and present the key for the locking door. Closing is usually emotional as these new owners have been living in very humble conditions and often it will be the first home that has a door, let alone one that locks.”

The service project is a longstanding tradition by Bethany members and interested others.

“Mission Jamaica teams serve what is truly the poorest of the poor,” Sovocool said.

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Library: Contagious virus affecting staff, visitors

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire library is notifying the public that a virus is affecting people visiting its facility. The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library posted on Facebook Tuesday that library staff and visitors had been found to have a contagious virus that causes stomach issues. In...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Sometimes you got to let Jesus take the wheel’: Man near Wisconsin border gives unique reason for fleeing

(WFRV) – A man near the border of western Wisconsin gave a unique reason for fleeing after authorities were able to box him in at an intersection. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent police chase that happened on January 30. Deputies reportedly pursued a driver after he allegedly was close to taking out another vehicle head-on.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
seehafernews.com

Prison Time For Northwestern Wisconsin Man In Deadly Hammer Attack

It’s 30 years in prison for a northwestern Wisconsin man who beat another man to death with a hammer last year. A judge in Polk County yesterday sentenced Joseph Hadro to three decades in prison for the attack last March in Osceola. Firefighters found the victim inside a burning...
OSCEOLA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man arrested after pursuit in stolen U-Haul

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is arrested after a pursuit in a stolen U-Haul. A criminal complaint shows 34-year-old Luke Shilts is facing charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, possession of thc (tetrahydrocannabinols) -2nd and subsequent offense, misdemeanor retail theft -intentionally take (<= $500) and possession of methamphetamine.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person hurt after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 53

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Part of Highway 53 was shut down for a while Wednesday as crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Chippewa Falls. It happened around 10:50 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 53 on the bridge over the Chippewa River. The Chippewa Falls Police Department says a car traveling in the right lane hit a deer, causing the vehicle to break down on the bridge. A semi hit a van that had swerved to avoid the car, and then also hit the car.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man charged with hit-and-run, fleeing law enforcement sentenced

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An Edgar man charged with fleeing law enforcement and causing a multiple-vehicle crash in the process is sentenced to jail time and probation and is also ordered to pay restitution. 20-year-old Chad Myszka pleaded no contest and was found guilty of fleeing law enforcement, hit-and-run...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Court Sentences Burnett County Man On Multiple Firearms Convictions

BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire.com) -- The Court has sentenced Brian Bearheart on multiple criminal convictions including several firearms violations. DrydenWire previously reported that Bearheart was facing charges following an incident during which he called 911 & threatened to shoot people with an AR-15, and additional charges were filed against Bearheart following another incident involving a high-speed pursuit law enforcement pursuit. Most recently, Bearheart appeared for a hearing regarding over 100 criminal charges that were filed against him and was sentenced regarding those charges.
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy