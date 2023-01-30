Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Advocates say Kentucky is missing out on sports betting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lawmakers return to Frankfort next week to resume the 2023 legislative session. Sports betting is once again up for debate. Several of Kentucky’s surrounding states allow the practice, but it remains illegal in the Commonwealth. Since 2018, bills have been introduced to legalize sports betting...
Income Tax Reduction Is Another Blow to Rural Kentucky
For Kentucky as a whole to truly flourish, we need our rural communities to thrive as much as the cities and suburbs where most residents now
wymt.com
EKY flood relief fund raises much less than WKY tornado fund
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The Kentucky treasury canceled thousands of dollars in checks last month for tornado victims that were sent to people in northern Kentucky. Governor Beshear was asked if this could also happen with the Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. The Governor says because much less money was donated...
wymt.com
Kentucky seeks to relocate historic bridge
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky transportation officials are seeking a new home for a historic bridge that’s being replaced next year. The Georges Creek Bridge is located on Kentucky 581 in Lawrence County, though it was closed to traffic in 2019. The Transportation Cabinet said in a statement that...
wymt.com
Thousands of donated money sent to people not impacted by WKY tornadoes
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of dollars meant for Western Kentucky tornado victims ended up in incorrect hands. When mother nature devastated western Kentucky in December 2021, the community looked to others in the commonwealth for a hand-up. Governor Beshear says more than $52 million of private funds were raised...
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why does there appear to be a ‘v’ in ‘Kentucky’ at the Capitol?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever been to the state’s Capitol, you might have wondered the same thing as today’s Good Question. Dave asks, why is “Kentucky” spelled with what appears to be a “v” as opposed to a “u” over the state Capitol?
Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear's tornado relief fund 'erroneously' sent unknown amounts of money to wrong people
A tornado relief fund started by Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's administration "erroneously" sent out an unknown amount of money to people unaffected by the Dec. 2021 tornados.
WBKO
New lawsuit describes conditions at youth detention center as inhumane, borderline sadistic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A damning lawsuit has been filed in court based on numerous allegations against Kentucky’s Department of Juvenile Justice. It was filed on behalf of two former employees at the youth detention facility in Adair County. In the documents they describe conditions and specific incidents as...
Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows
WASHINGTON — The top 10% of recipients of federal farm payments raked in more than 79% of total subsidies over the last 25 years — producing billions of dollars for a relatively small group of U.S. producers, according to a new analysis of federal data from an environmental group. In total, the federal government paid […] The post Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millions
Last week I wrote about Tamara Hughes Gustavson, the wealthiest person in Kentucky, and her fantastic work for the community through her donations. It received many positive comments, so I thought we could look at another generous person from Kentucky.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky community members react to end of COVID-19 emergency
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The COVID-19 Public Health Emergency has an end date. That’s according to President Joe Biden, who says the emergency will end on May 11. That means that many things that have been free to the public will soon carry a cost. It’s been almost three...
BizReport.com
LLC Cost in Kentucky 2023: Review & Free Guides
Starting a Kentucky LLC can be a great way to protect your personal assets as a business owner. LLC owners also get some benefits with taxation as it relates to their Kentucky business. But before you go through with the Kentucky LLC formation process, you need to know how much...
WTVQ
Missing Ky. flood victim declared legally dead
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Missing flood victim Vanessa Baker has been declared legally dead, six months after the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Family members of Baker’s confirmed the news to ABC 36. A family member tells us Baker was declared legally dead on Monday. Baker was...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 1/31
Salt trucks have been out treating roads. Former LMPD officer charged for actions the night of David McAtee’s death avoids jail time. Former LMPD officer charged for actions the night of David McAtee’s death avoids jail time. Lawsuit settled for $725,000 in David McAtee protest-related death. Updated: 22...
spectrumnews1.com
Frigid winter weather impacts classes, morning commute for many in Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Freezing rain, sleet and snow rolled through the Commonwealth overnight and left many roads slick and unsafe for travel early Tuesday morning. The wintry conditions forced several school districts to call off classes or utilize a non-traditional instruction day in lieu of in-person classes. What You Need...
kentuckytoday.com
Mixed results from latest COVID-19 numbers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a significant decline in all COVID-19 metrics last week, there was a mixed bag of results observed in the latest weekly report released on Monday, as some categories saw increases and others saw a drop. The Kentucky Department for Public Health January 30...
WKYT 27
EKY residents experience high electric bills
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are dropping, and power bills are rising, leaving some electric customers with sticker shock when they get their monthly bills. According to Electricity Local, Kentucky’s residential electricity consumption ranks 7th in the nation. The average residential bill is $138 a month in the Commonwealth,...
kbsi23.com
Slick road conditions in western Kentucky cause numerous crashes
(KBSI) – Slick roads conditions caused numerous vehicles to slide off roads in western Kentucky on Wednesday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reopened a section of KY 95 and KY 1523/Industrial Parkway in the Calvert City area of northern Marshall County. Both highways were closed due to icy conditions and numerous slide-off crashes.
lakercountry.com
Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
Comments / 1