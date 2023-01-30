ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Advocates say Kentucky is missing out on sports betting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lawmakers return to Frankfort next week to resume the 2023 legislative session. Sports betting is once again up for debate. Several of Kentucky’s surrounding states allow the practice, but it remains illegal in the Commonwealth. Since 2018, bills have been introduced to legalize sports betting...
EKY flood relief fund raises much less than WKY tornado fund

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The Kentucky treasury canceled thousands of dollars in checks last month for tornado victims that were sent to people in northern Kentucky. Governor Beshear was asked if this could also happen with the Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. The Governor says because much less money was donated...
Kentucky seeks to relocate historic bridge

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky transportation officials are seeking a new home for a historic bridge that’s being replaced next year. The Georges Creek Bridge is located on Kentucky 581 in Lawrence County, though it was closed to traffic in 2019. The Transportation Cabinet said in a statement that...
Thousands of donated money sent to people not impacted by WKY tornadoes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of dollars meant for Western Kentucky tornado victims ended up in incorrect hands. When mother nature devastated western Kentucky in December 2021, the community looked to others in the commonwealth for a hand-up. Governor Beshear says more than $52 million of private funds were raised...
Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows

WASHINGTON — The top 10% of recipients of federal farm payments raked in more than 79% of total subsidies over the last 25 years — producing billions of dollars for a relatively small group of U.S. producers, according to a new analysis of federal data from an environmental group. In total, the federal government paid […] The post Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
LLC Cost in Kentucky 2023: Review & Free Guides

Starting a Kentucky LLC can be a great way to protect your personal assets as a business owner. LLC owners also get some benefits with taxation as it relates to their Kentucky business. But before you go through with the Kentucky LLC formation process, you need to know how much...
Missing Ky. flood victim declared legally dead

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Missing flood victim Vanessa Baker has been declared legally dead, six months after the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Family members of Baker’s confirmed the news to ABC 36. A family member tells us Baker was declared legally dead on Monday. Baker was...
SnowTALK! 1/31

Salt trucks have been out treating roads. Former LMPD officer charged for actions the night of David McAtee’s death avoids jail time. Former LMPD officer charged for actions the night of David McAtee’s death avoids jail time. Lawsuit settled for $725,000 in David McAtee protest-related death. Updated: 22...
Frigid winter weather impacts classes, morning commute for many in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Freezing rain, sleet and snow rolled through the Commonwealth overnight and left many roads slick and unsafe for travel early Tuesday morning. The wintry conditions forced several school districts to call off classes or utilize a non-traditional instruction day in lieu of in-person classes. What You Need...
Mixed results from latest COVID-19 numbers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a significant decline in all COVID-19 metrics last week, there was a mixed bag of results observed in the latest weekly report released on Monday, as some categories saw increases and others saw a drop. The Kentucky Department for Public Health January 30...
EKY residents experience high electric bills

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are dropping, and power bills are rising, leaving some electric customers with sticker shock when they get their monthly bills. According to Electricity Local, Kentucky’s residential electricity consumption ranks 7th in the nation. The average residential bill is $138 a month in the Commonwealth,...
Slick road conditions in western Kentucky cause numerous crashes

(KBSI) – Slick roads conditions caused numerous vehicles to slide off roads in western Kentucky on Wednesday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reopened a section of KY 95 and KY 1523/Industrial Parkway in the Calvert City area of northern Marshall County. Both highways were closed due to icy conditions and numerous slide-off crashes.
Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY

