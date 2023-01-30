Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Dead Space Remake - Final Boss and Ending
In this Dead Space Remake walkthrough, we go through the final boss in the game, the Hive Mind. From there, we show the final cutscene and roll credits. For more Dead Space Remake tips and walkthroughs, check out our wiki @https://www.ign.com/wikis/dead-space.
Polygon
Where to find the Tissue Sample in the Dead Space remake
The Dead Space remake adds new side missions to Isaac’s time on the USG Ishimura. These are small(ish) trips through the ship to round out the narrative and world-building. One side mission, “Premeditated Malpractice,” might be a little confusing: Found during Chapter 5, “Lethal Devotion,” you can stumble on the steps out of order.
Polygon
Where to find every Master Override door in the Dead Space remake
The Dead Space remake adds a new Master Override Security Clearance Level that wasn’t in the original game. To get this new clearance, you’ll have to complete a side mission that continues until near the end of the game. You might find these new Master Override doors or...
NME
‘Dead Space’ remake is now Steam Deck Verified
EA Motive’s Dead Space remake now works perfectly on the Steam Deck, and has been verified for the platform by Valve. Dead Space was released last week (January 27) but didn’t work on the Steam Deck. However, one Proton developer has now released a “Proton Hotfix update with a fix for the Dead Space map issue.”
IGN
Dead Space: 22 Essential Tips and Tricks
Finding the Dead Space remake a little too hard? We’re here with 22 essential tips and tricks to help you survive the U.S.S. Ishimura. In this Dead Space guide, we go over some of the best weapons to use for different scenarios, how to handle upgrades, and how to use stasis and kinesis to their full potential. Isaac Clark needs to stomp, shoot, and even punch his way through every type of necromorph imaginable, so hopefully these Dead Space tips will save you a few grisly deaths.
Kotaku
Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Rain Is Setting People Off
First, there was Spider-Man’s infamous Puddlegate. Then there were the not-so-watery streets of Cyberpunk 2077. Now it seems video game fans’ next watery, pre-release controversy involves the heavy rain seen in some early gameplay of the Resident Evil 4 remake. Some think it looks as bad as the awful-looking rain the GTA Trilogy remasters. Others are convinced it’s just video compression. And remember: None of them have actually played the game yet.
NME
‘Battlefield 2042’ update 3.2.0 arrives with old class system
Battlefield 2042 update 3.2.0 has launched today (January 31), bringing some significant changes to the first-person shooter title – including the re-introduction of its old class system. In a recent post, EA told gamers that they would once be able to “play as the familiar Assault, Engineer, Recon and...
Woman Redoes Closet Door to Give the Illusion That It’s Hidden
It definitely makes the space look bigger.
dexerto.com
Resident Evil 4 fans call out remake for “nightmare milk” rain effects
More pre-release footage for the Resident Evil 4 remake has been released – and although fans are still excited to get their hands on it, players are calling out the title’s rain effects for being distracting and hoping it’s “just a pre-release graphical issue.”. Resident Evil...
Goldeneye 007: The One Way To Get Modern Controls On Nintendo Switch
The 1997 N64 classic "heyday 007" has finally made it to the Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. However, the port isn't without issues. Nevertheless, gamers can play through the campaign solo or get some friends together and enjoy the multiplayer action of the previous era, all on the Nintendo Switch.
ComicBook
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Leak Hints at New Story Content
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe is set to release on Nintendo Switch next month, offering a remastered version of a classic Wii game. Nintendo has revealed that the Switch version will include some content that was not in the original release, but it appears that there might be even more than previously revealed. Box art for the game has apparently leaked online, and it references a "Magolor Epilogue" featuring "an extra quest after the ending." The box art certainly looks legitimate, but readers should take this with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation from Nintendo.
Polygon
The creators of Dwarf Fortress made over $7M in one month
Brothers Tarn and Zach Adams, creators of the legendary colony simulation game Dwarf Fortress, have revealed that they made $7.2 million in January 2023, following the release of the Steam version of the game in December 2022. The Adams brothers have worked on the game for 20 years, mostly without...
Polygon
The Sims 4’s new patch adds hearing aids, binders, and more inclusive options
The Sims 4 is a bustling life simulator game with tons of inclusive options, and developer Maxis has added even more Create A Sim options for more authentic representation. A new patch was released on Tuesday that includes a handy light switch, better building on consoles, and bug fixes. Most notably, the patch includes wearable medical gear like hearing aids and glucose monitors, and trans affirming customization options like binders and top surgery scars.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Is Ditching An Unpopular Mechanic (But Expanding In Other Ways)
There are plenty of things that the "Resident Evil 4" remake needs to get right, like connecting to newer games in the franchise and keeping its particular brand of campy speech. However, fans have already discussed that not everything from the original 2005 game needs to be included, and it seems like Capcom agrees – the unpopular Quick Time Events won't be part of the remake while new mechanics are being added.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Blitzle be shiny?
For Jan. 31, 2023, Blitzle will be in the spotlight in Pokémon Go, and you’ll get double candy for transferring Pokémon. And yes, Blitzle can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. While neither Blitzle nor Zebstrika, its evolution, are particularly meta Pokémon, you can use the candy transfer bonus to rake in extra candy for any rare Pokémon you may have. If you’re still trying to gather Scatterbug Candy to evolve a Vivillon, this is a great time to transfer any extra Scatterbug you may have sitting around.
Resident Evil 4 Remake is ditching QTEs and I couldn't be more upset
At least Ashley sounds like she'll be harder for the zombies to kill this time.
Polygon
Hitman’s new mode transforms it into one of the best roguelikes ever
The modern Hitman trilogy — or rather, Hitman World of Assassination, as it’s now known — has always flirted with the roguelike genre. As the blank slate Agent 47, you drop into clockwork missions in far-flung locales, exploiting targets’ routines and generally wreaking havoc as creatively as you can. On one run, you poison a target, follow them to the bathroom, and drown them in the toilet mid-puke. On the next, having unlocked a new infiltration point and a corresponding disguise, you swap out a golf ball for its explosive twin, watching with glee from the garden as your target then plows a 9-iron into his unexpected demise.
dexerto.com
Deliver Us Mars review – Pure sci-fi excellence from overachieving devs
Deliver Us Mars is an absolutely staggering achievement in both science fiction storytelling and game design from a relatively small indie studio that has once again punched well above its weight. Spectacular. That’s the one word that repeatedly came to mind throughout my hours spent with KeokeN Interactive’s sophomore release....
Polygon
Nintendo finally lets Switch Online members save on new games
Nintendo’s Switch Online service has become a better deal over time, offering more perks than just the ability to play games online. On top of getting access to SNES and NES classics, and cloud save backups (for most games, save a couple dozen), Nintendo announced an even bigger perk yesterday: discounted game vouchers.
dotesports.com
Where to use the CH 7 Secure Records Room key in DMZ | CH 7 Secure Records Room loot location
Keys are one of the more valuable items you can obtain in Warzone 2’s DMZ mode. Not only are they needed for various quests and faction missions, but they offer some terrific rewards if players know where they lead on Al Mazrah. You’re likely to run into dozens of...
Comments / 0