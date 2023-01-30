Read full article on original website
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Daily Orange
Smith: Syracuse’s 2023 recruiting class’ ranking is concerning, but there’s more to it
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. National signing day has come and gone, and to put it mildly, the results don’t exactly stand out on paper. Syracuse’s class isn’t just in the bottom of the Atlantic Coast Conference, but...
insidetheloudhouse.com
4-star Elijah Moore gives Syracuse basketball critical recruiting momentum
At the end of March in 2022, Syracuse basketball received a commitment from 2022 four-star guard Judah Mintz, and he was the last high-school player who had pledged to the Orange until this past Saturday, when 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore announced his verbal commitment to the ‘Cuse.
Benny Williams returns to practice for Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse sophomore forward Benny Williams returned to practice on Wednesday. Williams missed Monday’s game against #6 Virginia for what head coach Jim Boeheim described as a “personal day.” The 6’9” Maryland native has started 20 games this season. He was replaced in the starting lineup by freshman Maliq Brown last Saturday […]
orangefizz.net
Marcus Adams Jr. Puts Syracuse in Top-5
Syracuse basketball just gained the commitment of class of 2024 guard Elijah Moore over the weekend, and now the Orange are zeroing in on another target. Forward Marcus Adams Jr, has placed SU in his top-5 schools after taking an official visit to the university over the weekend. Adams attended the Virginia game on Monday, and also placed UCLA, Oregon, Texas, and Mississippi State in that top 5.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Orange should make top 5 for fast-rising 4-star SF
Syracuse basketball priority recruiting target Marcus Adams Jr. from the west coast plans to disclose his top five on Wednesday, and I expect the Orange to make his list cut. The 6-foot-8 Adams, a fast-rising four-star small forward, has the option to be a member of either the 2023 or the 2024 recruiting class. To date, the ‘Cuse doesn’t have a commitment in its 2023 cycle, but the team did recently land a verbal commitment from 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore out of New York City.
orangefizz.net
Jim Boeheim Is Officially Embarrassing Syracuse’s Program
Jim Boeheim has been short with his answers in postgame pressers before. For better or worse, it’s something he’s known for. After Virginia finished off its season sweep of Syracuse Monday night, SU’s head man might’ve broken his own record for surliness-to-words ratio. On his team...
Darrell Gill Commits to and Signs With Syracuse
Class of 2023 Humble (TX) Atascocita wide receiver Darrell Gill has committed to and signed with Syracuse on National Signing Day. Gill officially visited the Orange this past weekend where he picked up an offer, and inked just days later. He picked Syracuse over offers from Purdue, Washington ...
Longtime College Basketball Coach Dead At 84
On Tuesday night, the basketball world received some sad news when a longtime coach passed away. Lou Campanelli, who coached at James Madison and Cal, passed away this week according to a statement from JMU. He was 84 years old. "Former James Madison men's basketball coach Lou Campanelli, who ranks ...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Orange news: Big man plans to visit, football scores a commit
According to a tweet from M&L Tonight, Syracuse Orange basketball 2023 recruiting target William Patterson plans to make his college decision in April, and he is also eyeing a visit to the ‘Cuse in the near future. Patterson, an underrated 7-foot-2, 220-pound power forward/center from New York City, took...
Syracuse Football: Top games for Orange fans in team’s 2023 schedule
The official 2023 schedule for Syracuse football was released on Monday night, with the first game being a home game to start the season on September 2nd versus Colgate. The schedule was released on the Orange football team’s Twitter page on Monday night, as the Orange looks to improve on a 2022 season where the team made a bowl game last year and finished at 7-6 overall.
Jim Boeheim lashes out at reporter following latest tight Syracuse loss
Syracuse fell to sixth-ranked Virginia, 67-62, at home Monday night in a hard-fought battle from the Orange. This down-to-the-wire type of loss has been an ongoing trend for Syracuse of late, dropping games to Miami and North Carolina by four points earlier this month. In typical Jim Boeheim fashion, the legendary coach was not exactly thrilled during the post-game press conference — and definitely not made any happier by a reporter asking about the status of starting forward Benny Williams, who didn’t even attend the game. “Is that your question?,” Boeheim snapped. “That’s the most important question you have?” ...
Syracuse football’s 2023 schedule: A Thursday night game, a neutral site and 2 November home games
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will play what will likely be its three hardest games of the 2023 season back to back to back. SU hosts Clemson as its first ACC opponent of the season on Sept. 30 and then hits the road for consecutive road trips to the University of North Carolina and Florida State. All three programs finished at the top of the conference last season.
Sports World Calling For Legendary Head Coach To Retire
Jim Boeheim has been leading the men's basketball team for Syracuse since 1976. Although there have been plenty of great moments during his lengthy run, it seems like college basketball fans are officially over his antics. Following Syracuse's loss to Virginia, Boeheim was asked about Benny ...
New girls basketball state poll: 2 new Section III teams join rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two new Section III girls basketball teams made an appearance in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association poll. Auburn (No. 28 in Class AA) and Westhill (No. 24 in B) join the poll after being unranked.
Syracuse high school makes waves nationally for suspending Pledge of Allegiance in 1993
A Syracuse high school principal’s decision to suspend the daily Pledge of Allegiance in January, 1993 stirred up controversy nationwide. Henninger High School principal Peter Kavanagh decided to temporarily suspend the pledge from the morning announcements for four days after students came back from their holiday break.
cnycentral.com
Country star Chris Stapleton to perform at the Amp in June
Syracuse, N.Y. — Country star Chris Stapleton announced he will be performing at the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in June. The concert will happen Thursday, June 8th at 7:00 p.m. Special guests Charley Corckett and The War & Treaty will also perform. Tickets go on sale Friday,...
Daily Orange
Syracuse native captures 50-year-old love story in new documentary
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. On Friday, Bill Muench will be returning to his hometown of Syracuse, eager to reunite with his friends from Jamesville-Dewitt High School. This homecoming isn’t part of a high school reunion, but the premiere of Muench’s passion project.
cbs19news
UVA student reacts to pedestrians seemingly not paying attention when crossing at the Corner
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The problem of pedestrian and cyclist safety continues in Charlottesville. Some say it's a culture issue, and some say it's an infrastructure problem. But the latest issue is that pedestrians don't seem to pay attention when they're trying to cross the street, especially around the University of Virginia Corner.
Family of CNY student who died sparks change; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 30)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 30; Low: 20. Another cold day; some snow. See the 5-day forecast. A big chill in Skaneateles: The Skaneateles Polar Bear Club brought back its Polar Plunge on Saturday at Clift Park after a two-year hiatus. Over 145 people plunged into the chilly waters of Skaneateles Lake, representing nonprofit groups, school teams and local businesses. Many wore matching costumes. One group ran into the lake wearing toilet plungers as hats. Plunge participant fees benefit the Skaneateles Fire Department, Skaneateles Education Foundation and Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services. See more photos. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
cnycentral.com
Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
