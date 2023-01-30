ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some "Bulls" Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Kevin Durant fires back at East rival for dissing his Nets teammate

Kevin Durant was in protective big brother mode this week. Before a game last week against the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers big Montrezl Harrell got asked about the strong recent play of Nets counterpart Nic Claxton, who has stepped up in Durant’s absence. Harrell brushed off Claxton’s impact and said that Kyrie Irving deserved the... The post Kevin Durant fires back at East rival for dissing his Nets teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Sports World Reacts To Wild Michael Jordan Announcement

Few athletes in sports history have made more successful business moves than Michael Jordan. According to a new report, the former NBA superstar may have made over $250 million during 2022 alone. No, that's not a misprint. "Nike’s Jordan Brand brought in $5.1 billion in fiscal 2022, and his Airness ...
Why White Sox believe Oscar Colás can play in MLB 'soon'

Since most of the White Sox top prospects from the past five years have been promoted to the big leagues or traded away already, 2022 international signee Oscar Colás has quickly become one of the most anticipated talents in the organization. Over the past several months, talk has gotten louder and louder that Colás could make his MLB debut sooner rather than later. That thinking was bolstered on Tuesday when assistant general manager/player development Chris Getz addressed the media to share his thoughts on Colás raw talent, and his potential timeline.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

