Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to ArrestVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Worker Walks Onto Basketball Court During GameOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
"It bothered me then, and it bothers me now" — Why Carmelo Anthony is a "user" according to George Karl
George Karl wasn't used to the plethora of Carmelo Anthony's off-court antics.
Nia Long Is Interested In Another Person After Leaving Ime Udoka
Rumors suggest that Nia Long, who Ime Udoka cheated on, is moving on and has her eye on someone.
LeBron James On Rui Hachimura: "We Don't Want Rui To Fit In, We Want Him To Fit Out"
LeBron James had some high praise for Rui Hachimura for his performance against the Knicks but he also sent him a message after the game.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
“I felt like we had given up on him too early” - Joel Embiid explains why he was disappointed when the 76ers traded Markelle Fultz
The Sixers had to do the trade to get rid of the drama surrounding the 2017 No. 1 pick and focus on a title run.
Chicago Bulls Will Trade DeMar DeRozan Because Of Zach LaVine, Says Anonymous NBA GM
An anonymous NBA GM believes the Chicago Bulls will end up trading DeMar DeRozan because of Zach LaVine.
Jerami Grant Reveals Why He Rejected A $112 Million Contract Extension From The Trail Blazers
Jerami Grant opened up on why he didn't take up a $112 million contract extension that the Portland Trail Blazers seemingly offered him.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Jordan's Son Marcus And Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife Larsa Pippen Reveal Their Secret Handshake
Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen share a clip of performing their secret handshake.
Teniya Morant, sister of Ja Morant, gets HBCU offer
Teniya Morant, sister of Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has her first Division I offer and it’s from an HBCU. The post Teniya Morant, sister of Ja Morant, gets HBCU offer appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Kevin Durant fires back at East rival for dissing his Nets teammate
Kevin Durant was in protective big brother mode this week. Before a game last week against the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers big Montrezl Harrell got asked about the strong recent play of Nets counterpart Nic Claxton, who has stepped up in Durant’s absence. Harrell brushed off Claxton’s impact and said that Kyrie Irving deserved the... The post Kevin Durant fires back at East rival for dissing his Nets teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Trade Rumor: Warriors And Kings Interested In 76ers' Player?
According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are interested in Matisse Thybulle.
“You better pay me” - How Shaquille O’Neal threatened Dr. Jerry Buss before he left the Los Angeles Lakers
Unfortunately for O’Neal, Buss decided to invest in Bryant instead which resulted in trading the big man to the Miami Heat.
Lonzo Ball and the Bulls have no idea why it's taking so long for him to recover, and that's horrible news
Due to injury, Lonzo Ball has not played in an NBA game in over a year. What was originally called knee soreness was elevated to a “small meniscus tear” that would require “minor surgery” and keep him on the sidelines for “several” weeks. He had a similar procedure on the same knee in July 2018.
When Brittney Griner Said She Could Beat DeMarcus Cousins 1-On-1: "I'm Gonna Go To The ATM And I Will Sell My House And I Gonna Put All My Money..."
In 2016, Brittney Griner had said that she would beat DeMarcus Cousins in a game of 1-on-1, and there were some hilarious reactions from people asked about the quote.
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Players To The Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers could add more help around LeBron James with this proposed 3-team blockbuster trade.
Sports World Reacts To Wild Michael Jordan Announcement
Few athletes in sports history have made more successful business moves than Michael Jordan. According to a new report, the former NBA superstar may have made over $250 million during 2022 alone. No, that's not a misprint. "Nike’s Jordan Brand brought in $5.1 billion in fiscal 2022, and his Airness ...
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends Zach LaVine And Nikola Vucevic To The Mavericks, Ben Simmons To The Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season.
Three Unlikely Players Phoenix Could Still Acquire at Trade Deadline
The Feb. 9 trade deadline is approaching quickly and the Phoenix Suns may look to add these three unlikely players to bolster their roster
Why White Sox believe Oscar Colás can play in MLB 'soon'
Since most of the White Sox top prospects from the past five years have been promoted to the big leagues or traded away already, 2022 international signee Oscar Colás has quickly become one of the most anticipated talents in the organization. Over the past several months, talk has gotten louder and louder that Colás could make his MLB debut sooner rather than later. That thinking was bolstered on Tuesday when assistant general manager/player development Chris Getz addressed the media to share his thoughts on Colás raw talent, and his potential timeline.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0