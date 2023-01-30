ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholas County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Missing West Virginia man found safe

Editor’s Note: The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office originally released Travis Sigman’s last name as “Sigmon.” This article has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of “Sigman.” UPDATE (5:40 P.M. Feb. 2, 2023) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Travis Sigman, 29, has been found safe. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man, woman arrested for alleged copper theft in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– Two suspects have been arrested in London, West Virginia for an alleged breaking and entering at a plant in Kanawha County on Monday afternoon. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call from dispatchers reporting intruders inside the Contura Energy/Coal on Dupont Avenue in London. Deputies say when […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing 12yo found safe in Kanawha County, West Virginia

UPDATE: (11:40 a.m. Jan. 31, 2023) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Brooklynn Washington has been found safe and is now home. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen. KCSO says that 12-year-old Brooklynn Washington was reported missing on Monday. They say she […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

State Fire Marshal's Office Lists Age of Woman Killed in Shinnston Fire; Blaze Appears to be Accidental

One person has died in Harrison County and another in Fayette County from fires at their homes last week. The Harrison County, which occurred last night, Jan. 26th, in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Body found near Rail Trail in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A woman’s body was found in a wooded area in Beckley on February 1, 2023. According to Deputy Chief of Police Dave Allard with the Beckley Police Department, officers received a call just after 4 p.m. stating that someone had found a woman’s body in the woods at the end of Scott […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNews

West Virginia's French Creek Freddie predicts early spring

FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. — West Virginia has seen a relatively mild winter the past few months, and the state's resident woodchuck weatherman predicts this trend will give way to an early spring. French Creek Freddie called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Body found in wooded area of Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A citizen discovers a body in a wooded area of Beckley. Beckley Deputy Chief of Police David Allard tells Lootpress that, today, just after 4 pm, Beckley Police received a call from a concerned citizen who had located the body of a white female in the wooded area at the end of Scott Avenue near the intersection of 12th Street.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia authorities looking for missing Charleston man

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (CPD CID) is looking for a missing man. Authorities say Walter Lee Smith, 66, was last seen on the East End of Charleston, West Virginia, on Friday. Smith frequently visits the East End and Kanawha City communities of Charleston, according to police. Anyone with […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Mobile home slides from trailer on I-64 exit

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mobile home slid from a trailer on an Interstate 64 exit ramp in the Nitro area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported after 5 p.m. Tuesday on the westbound Nitro exit ramp. The exit ramp was closed for about two and a...
NITRO, WV
WVNews

Bittinger News

A blood drive will be held at the Grantsville Fire Hall from noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 6. The fire hall is located at 178 Springs Road, Grantsville. Another blood drive will be held at the Deep Creek Volunteer Fire Company from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 14.
GRANTSVILLE, WV
WVNews

Doddridge QB Huffman signs with Glenville State football

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Trenton Huffman’s time in Doddridge County was brief, but it helped put him in position to become a college football quarterback. On Thursday, Huffman made his future plans official, signing his letter of intent to play for Glenville State University in the fall. He was joined by coaches, family and teammates for a ceremony overlooking the stadium where he played his final year of high school football.
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

Jeffery Frantz

GRANTSVILLE — Jeffery L. Frantz, 63, of Grantsville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at UPMC Western Maryland, Cumberland, after a short but courageous bout with cancer. In the last act on earth, surrounded by his mother and sister, Kim, Jeff smiled as he entered the loving embrace of his heavenly father.
GRANTSVILLE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy