UPDATE: Missing West Virginia man found safe
Editor’s Note: The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office originally released Travis Sigman’s last name as “Sigmon.” This article has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of “Sigman.” UPDATE (5:40 P.M. Feb. 2, 2023) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Travis Sigman, 29, has been found safe. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office […]
WDTV
3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A three-month-old baby is among the latest of those who have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia DHHR on Wednesday, a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County also died from COVID-19 in addition to the baby from Kanawha County.
2 taken to hospital after Kanawha County, West Virginia crash
UPDATE (10:39 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office released new information about a crash in the Pinch area on Wednesday morning. KCSO says that crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 3900 block of Indian Creek Rd. at around 9 a.m. They say that one vehicle was traveling out of […]
Man, woman arrested for alleged copper theft in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– Two suspects have been arrested in London, West Virginia for an alleged breaking and entering at a plant in Kanawha County on Monday afternoon. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call from dispatchers reporting intruders inside the Contura Energy/Coal on Dupont Avenue in London. Deputies say when […]
Missing 12yo found safe in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (11:40 a.m. Jan. 31, 2023) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Brooklynn Washington has been found safe and is now home. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen. KCSO says that 12-year-old Brooklynn Washington was reported missing on Monday. They say she […]
connect-bridgeport.com
State Fire Marshal's Office Lists Age of Woman Killed in Shinnston Fire; Blaze Appears to be Accidental
One person has died in Harrison County and another in Fayette County from fires at their homes last week. The Harrison County, which occurred last night, Jan. 26th, in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
Metro News
Kanawha jury awards former ALJ $2.2 million in retaliation case; Governor’s office says case will be appealed
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County jury has awarded a former chief administrative law judge $2.2 million in connection with her retaliation case she filed against the West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner. The six-member jury reached its decision in the Rebecca Roush case this week after a...
Body found near Rail Trail in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A woman’s body was found in a wooded area in Beckley on February 1, 2023. According to Deputy Chief of Police Dave Allard with the Beckley Police Department, officers received a call just after 4 p.m. stating that someone had found a woman’s body in the woods at the end of Scott […]
WVNews
West Virginia's French Creek Freddie predicts early spring
FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. — West Virginia has seen a relatively mild winter the past few months, and the state's resident woodchuck weatherman predicts this trend will give way to an early spring. French Creek Freddie called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife...
Body found in wooded area of Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A citizen discovers a body in a wooded area of Beckley. Beckley Deputy Chief of Police David Allard tells Lootpress that, today, just after 4 pm, Beckley Police received a call from a concerned citizen who had located the body of a white female in the wooded area at the end of Scott Avenue near the intersection of 12th Street.
West Virginia authorities looking for missing Charleston man
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (CPD CID) is looking for a missing man. Authorities say Walter Lee Smith, 66, was last seen on the East End of Charleston, West Virginia, on Friday. Smith frequently visits the East End and Kanawha City communities of Charleston, according to police. Anyone with […]
The West Virginia hospital that once sat in the middle of nowhere
MCKENDREE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Deep in the New River Gorge near Prince sat a miner’s hospital virtually in the middle of nowhere that treated patients for 40 years, but today there is not much that remains of the once-busy medical facility. In 1899, the West Virginia Legislature recognized...
Man arrested in West Virginia after fleeing from police, eating drugs
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested in the Leivasy, West Virginia, area after he drove under the influence (DUI), fled from police, and overdosed on drugs he possessed. According to Summersville Police Department (SPD), Cpl. Steven Mullins tried to stop a driver suspected to be under the influence on Saturday night. The […]
West Virginia man arrested for allegedly abusing, and kidnapping girlfriend
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A man has been arrested for allegedly beating, strangling, and keeping his girlfriend against her will on Thursday evening. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in Nallen, West Virginia, for a possible domestic violence situation. The FCSO says when they arrived at the home, they […]
WSAZ
Mobile home slides from trailer on I-64 exit
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mobile home slid from a trailer on an Interstate 64 exit ramp in the Nitro area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported after 5 p.m. Tuesday on the westbound Nitro exit ramp. The exit ramp was closed for about two and a...
WVNews
Bittinger News
A blood drive will be held at the Grantsville Fire Hall from noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 6. The fire hall is located at 178 Springs Road, Grantsville. Another blood drive will be held at the Deep Creek Volunteer Fire Company from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 14.
WVNews
Doddridge QB Huffman signs with Glenville State football
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Trenton Huffman’s time in Doddridge County was brief, but it helped put him in position to become a college football quarterback. On Thursday, Huffman made his future plans official, signing his letter of intent to play for Glenville State University in the fall. He was joined by coaches, family and teammates for a ceremony overlooking the stadium where he played his final year of high school football.
WVNews
Jeffery Frantz
GRANTSVILLE — Jeffery L. Frantz, 63, of Grantsville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at UPMC Western Maryland, Cumberland, after a short but courageous bout with cancer. In the last act on earth, surrounded by his mother and sister, Kim, Jeff smiled as he entered the loving embrace of his heavenly father.
New bill would prevent Medicaid and CHIP paying for child and adult transgender surgeries
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A new bill, if passed, would prohibit certain payments for transgender surgeries. HB 3097 was introduced on Friday, preventing Medicaid and CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program) payments for certain prohibited medical practices. The bill would ban Medicaid and CHIP from paying for child and adult transgender surgeries.
West Virginia city among Forbes top travel locations
A city in West Virginia has made it onto Forbes' list of "Best Places to Travel In 2023."
