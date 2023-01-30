Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
koxe.com
Effie Dorene Head, 89, of Lake Brownwood
Effie Dorene Head, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, in Bangs, TX. She was born in Mills County, TX on August 9, 1933 to Frank and Effie (Hardcastle) Kerby. She graduated from Goldthwaite High School in 1951 & went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Goldthwaite.
koxe.com
Clydale Hampton
Clydale Hampton passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 at her home surrounded by family. Visitation with family will be held at Heartland Funeral Home in Early, Texas from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, February 2, 2023. Chapel service will be at the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel, 2:00 PM,...
koxe.com
Farris Holcomb, 83, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Farris Holcomb, 83 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
koxe.com
Linda Horton “Sissy” Gober, 71, of Brownwood
Linda Horton “Sissy” Gober, 71, of Brownwood, died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
koxe.com
Donald Kiesling, 68, of Brady
Donald Kiesling, age 68, of Brady, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023. Services are pending at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady.
koxe.com
Thursday Cancellations and Delays
Blanket ISD will be closed. Basketball games vs. Mullin at 5 p.m. Coleman ISD will begin at 10 a.m. Cross Plains ISD classes will begin at 10 a.m. Panther Creek CISD classes will begin at 10 a.m. United Supermarket will open at 7 a.m. Brookeshire’s will open at 8 a.m....
koxe.com
Updated Cancellations and Delays
Sticks BBQ is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Potter’s Pizza is open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Brookesmith ISD parent and resource fair has been canceled. The Early Visitors and Event Center will be closed. Early City Hall will be closed. Brady City Hall will be closed. Brownwood...
brownwoodnews.com
Randall R. Russell
Funeral service for Randall R. Russell, 71 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
koxe.com
Brownwood, Bangs, Early and HPU to Close Again Thursday
From Brownwood ISD – With no improvement expected overnight in travel conditions, Brownwood ISD will be closed Thursday, February 2, 2023. From Howard Payne University – Howard Payne University has announced the closure of its Brownwood campus on Thursday, February 2nd, due to continued freezing temperatures and inclement weather. All on-campus classes are canceled and university offices will be closed. The campus is scheduled to reopen on Friday, February 3rd.
koxe.com
Brenda Kay Stephens, 74, of Lake Brownwood
Brenda Kay Stephens, age 74, of Lake Brownwood, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home surrounded by family. A memorial service for Brenda will be held on Saturday, January 28, at 11:00 AM at Lake Brownwood First Baptist Church. Brenda was born on September 4, 1948 to...
koxe.com
Still Icy Patches on Roads, Rain Continues This Morning
The National Weather Service will allow the Ice Storm Warning to expire as scheduled at 6:00 am this morning. Rain continues to fall over much of the KOXE listening area early this morning. (radar image shown was as of 4:55 am) With temperatures near, or just below freezing, some light freezing rain will linger in the area this morning. Expect ice on vehicles left outdoors.
koxe.com
City of Brownwood Thursday Winter Weather Update
The following adjustments are announced for Thursday, February 2nd. Any changes to the planned schedule will be updated on our website (brownwoodtexas.gov/weather) and the City of Brownwood’s digital communication channels. Emergency services will continue to operate as normal including Fire, Police, Dispatch. Sanitation pick-up will resume and will pick...
koxe.com
City of Brownwood Updates Hours of Operation
The following information was released at mid-afternoon on Tuesday, January 31, concerning hours of operation for various City of Brownwood services. Due to continued precipitation and freezing temperatures, the City of Brownwood will be adapting its hours of operation. The following adjustments are announced for Wednesday, February 1st. Emergency services...
Abilene, Brownwood city closures & delays during winter weather
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – City offices across Abilene and Brownwood will be scarce during winter weather conditions, expected to last through midday Wednesday. Abilene Offices with the City of Abilene closed for business at 10:00 a.m. Monday due to the weather. The Solid Waste fleet was also canceled Monday. The city said it is […]
ktxs.com
Hendrick closing multiple outpatient services in light of inclement weather
ABILENE, Texas — Hendrick Health will be closing or delaying many of its outpatient services over the next few days in light of inclement weather. This includes both the Abilene and Brownwood campuses. Track crime, special events and more in your neighborhood with AlertNest & KTXS.
koxe.com
Lake Brownwood Water Level Continues Slow Decline
The Brown County Water Improvement District #1 released the weekly Lake Brownwood update on Thursday morning, February 2, at 9:30 am. Lake Brownwood is at 8 feet, 4 tenths below spillway. Brown County Water Improvement District is currently in Mandatory water restrictions, Stage 2 of the Drought Contingency Plan. Today...
koxe.com
Friday is Deadline for Registration in Brownwood Girls Softball Association
Brownwood Girls Softball Association has been extended through Feb. 3. The registration fee is $60 per child and $25 per additional child. Late registrations will not be accepted. Registration forms can be picked up at the following locations:. Hibbett Sports – 523 West Commerce. Citizens National Bank – 1...
colemantoday.com
UPDATE on ROADS in Coleman County
According to Sheriff Les Cogdill, SLEET AND RAIN are falling around the Coleman/Runnels county line, so conditions will only get worse on Hwy 153 the closer you get to Runnels County line. He also recommends that everyone STAY OFF of FM 2132. Other deputies are checking on highways in all directions in Coleman County. NEW - Hwy 283 south of Santa Anna is slick. (Read more below...)
koxe.com
Jack Glenn Smith, 76, of Lake Brownwood
Jack Glenn Smith, age 76, of Lake Brownwood left this side of Heaven on Saturday, January 21, 2023, but a week prior he was doing what he always did. Answering the call. Our family could call him any time and he would answer. He would pull over in his Toyota Tacoma on a county road near Brown County and take our call.
koxe.com
First Responders Stay Busy With Icy Wrecks
The icy roads have kept law enforcement, fire department and ambulance personnel busy. Since early Tuesday morning, all agencies have combined to answer 32 calls for service to traffic accidents, some large, some small. There was a four-vehicle accident on Coggin Avenue this morning (Wed). As the vehicles traveled up...
Comments / 0