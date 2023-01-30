The National Weather Service will allow the Ice Storm Warning to expire as scheduled at 6:00 am this morning. Rain continues to fall over much of the KOXE listening area early this morning. (radar image shown was as of 4:55 am) With temperatures near, or just below freezing, some light freezing rain will linger in the area this morning. Expect ice on vehicles left outdoors.

