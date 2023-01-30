ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Comments / 14

Hindu Kush
2d ago

As someone who used to drive a semi round-trip from Grand Junction to Littleton Monday through Friday I know that it's often a passenger vehicle doing something stupid that can lead to a big rig accident. Knock on wood that I was never involved in an accident but there were more than a few times when it was close. Until you are ready to get behind the wheel of an 65,000 pound rig in order to deliver people's groceries and fuel I wouldn't be so quick to criticize. And making trucks go over Monarch is only going to increase your food and fuel costs. I'll be the first to admit that there are bad truck drivers out there but most are very professional and have to deal with a ton of regulations in order to keep their CDL.

Reply(1)
5
187 Minutes...Where's Donnie ⁉️
3d ago

AGAIN ⁉️⁉️⁉️ Perhaps they should make 18 wheelers take the alternate route around Glenwood Canyon. At least until they learn how to drive.

Reply(1)
4
stuart hemphill
3d ago

Used to respect truck drivers, not any more. They hand out licenses to these idiots like candy

Reply(1)
6
Related
K2 Radio

Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed

The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
CHEYENNE, WY
Outsider.com

Hearse Transporting Body For Medical Donation Slides Off Colorado Interstate

While transporting a body for medical donation in Colorado, a hearse slid off the interstate, coming to a precarious stop atop a 100-foot embankment. “OK, file this one under: ‘You’ll never believe it,'” Summit Fire and EMS said in a statement recounting the improbable incident. According to SFEMS, the hearse began sliding on an icy I-70 at around 3:00 am Friday night while traveling east between Silverthorne and Eisenhower Tunnel in Colorado.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
KREX

Westbound crash on I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Both directions of I-70 have been closed most of the day in the Glenwood Canyon area. Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) officials are reporting another crash on I-70 in Rifle. CDOT officials have closed I-70 between exit 97: Slit and Exit 94: Garfield County Regional Airport. Motorists are to expect […]
RIFLE, CO
cpr.org

Multiple I-70 closures due to 3 separate crashes

Update: Crashes and westbound closures have been cleared and opened near the Eisenhower Tunnel and the Rifle Garfield County Airport. Updated January 30th at 8:45 p.m. Multiple crashes shut down Interstate 70 on Monday, from the Eisenhower Tunnel to Glenwood Canyon. I-70 westbound was shut down through the Eisenhower Tunnel...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Summit Daily News

California man dies in single-vehicle rollover crash Monday on snowy I-70 near Silverthorne

A California man died Monday, Jan. 30, of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 70 near Silverthorne, according to Colorado State Patrol. The 37-year-old man from Los Angeles lost control of his 1998 Plymouth Voyager while driving west on I-70 near mile marker 207.5 around 4:40 p.m., Sgt. Troy Kessler said the day after the crash.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
K99

You Could Own a Thousand-Acre Cattle Ranch in Western Colorado

Picture this: you wake up at the crack of dawn to the sun coming over the Grand Mesa and find stunning photos of elk and bears that visited you in the night. Well, that dream could become a reality as a thousand-acre cattle ranch in Western Colorado is right on the mesa, has regular wildlife encounters, and is currently for sale.
COLORADO STATE
KOCO

Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit

Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
9NEWS

Did you feel it? Small earthquake reported in southern Colorado

EL MORO, Colo. — An earthquake that was large enough to be felt was reported in southern Colorado late Tuesday night, according to the United State Geological Survey (USGS). According to its website, the quake hit around 11:40 p.m. and was centered about 3.1 miles west of El Moro, which is a small town near Trinidad. Data from the USGS indicates it had a 3.1 magnitude.
COLORADO STATE
K2 Radio

PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed

Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
WYOMING STATE
OutThere Colorado

3.1-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Colorado, largest in year-plus

According to the United States Geological Survey, a notable earthquake took place at 11:36 PM on the night of January 31, rattling the area around Trinidad. The 3.1-magnitude quake took place about 3 miles west of El Moro, Colorado and about 4 miles north of Trinidad at a depth of about four miles. This was the second earthquake to take place in Colorado this calendar year, with the other quake being a weaker 2.6-magnitude quake that occurred on January 6 in the Glenwood Springs area.
COLORADO STATE
Natasha Lovato

5 new Colorado laws in effect now

(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps

COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
COLORADO STATE
The Water Desk

Cash for Grass: Colorado to pay for turf removal, boost water conservation

A new turf replacement program, set to roll out in Colorado in 2023, will pay to convert some of the grass in urban areas and residential yards into more water-efficient landscaping. This is the first time the State of Colorado has dedicated funds expressly to turf replacement. It’s an important step to increase water conservation and get it closer to where it needs to be, said state officials and conservation leaders at a confab earlier this month. But this version of cash for grass will be just one of many tools — and maybe not the most influential one — that will transform landscaping in the state in response to climate change and reduced water availability.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy