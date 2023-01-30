ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wnypapers.com

'Little Sweet Hearts' campaign looks to raise funds to fight pediatric cancer

You may soon see hearts popping up all over Western New York!. Throughout the month of February, Sweet Buffalo Rocks and Totally Buffalo Cares are teaming up with local businesses and organizations to raise funds for children battling pediatric cancer and life-threatening illnesses with the “Little Sweet Hearts” campaign.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Students studying foodservice, hospitality, culinary arts encouraged to apply for scholarships from Taste of Buffalo & Tops Friendly Markets

The Taste of Buffalo presented by Tops is now accepting applications for its annual scholarship program to support Western New York-area high school seniors aspiring to careers in the foodservice and hospitality industries. This year’s program will award four recipients with a $1,000 scholarship to be applied toward room and board, books or fees.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Free tax filing at NCCC

Tax season is here and Niagara County Community College (NCCC) is ready to assist people with their annual filings. A press release explained, “If you made $73,000 or less in 2022, you qualify to meet with representatives from the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance who will walk you through filing your tax returns online.”
SANBORN, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara Arts Guild meeting

Lockport artist Peggy Taylor will show Japanese low relief wood carving at a meeting of the Niagara Arts Guild on Friday, Feb. 10. The event is at 7 p.m. at the Dale Association, 33 Church St., Lockport. Taylor, who holds arts degrees in fine arts, science and graphics, studied wood...
LOCKPORT, NY
wnypapers.com

Destination Niagara: A year in review for Niagara Falls Convention Center

USA Niagara Development Corp., an arm of Empire State Development, approved a five-year contract with Destination Niagara USA to manage the Niagara Falls Convention Center, which started in January of 2022. As the lead tourism promotion agency for Niagara County, Destination Niagara USA seized the opportunity to increase sales and leverage existing strengths with their team and community partners.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Free tax prep for Niagara County residents

Beginning Jan. 31, with locations in Lockport and Niagara Falls. √ Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo changes name to Parachute Credit Counseling. Parachute Credit Counseling – formerly known as Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo (CCCS) – announced it is launching the ninth year of its “Niagara County Free Tax Preparation Program” on Jan. 31. Parachute will use a “drop-off” process, with sites in Niagara Falls at Pinnacle Community Services, 1522 Main St.; and in Lockport, at the Lockport Library, 23 East Ave.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Company Planning $76 Million Expansion

Western New York is not on the same level as other parts of the country, in terms of economic growth, but things have been looking more up for the region over the last decade. There are new businesses coming to the Buffalo area and that's with many different types of businesses and areas in food service, hospitality, management and so on.
ELMA, NY
wnypapers.com

Roofer sentenced for scamming 6 customers in Erie County

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced 33-year-old David J. Whitman, formerly of Niagara Falls, was sentenced this morning before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi to a three-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine. The DA’s office stated, “Between March 30, 2019 and Sept. 10,...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Sheeran elected first vice president of NYS Magistrates

Longtime professor of education Dr. Thomas Sheeran was elected to the position of first vice president of the New York State Magistrate’s Association. The group represents more than 2,200 town and village judges in the 1,300 local courts across New York. In addition to his more than 50-year tenure...
LEWISTON, NY
CNY News

20 Best Places To Order A Steak In Western New York

The first step in booking a dinner reservation is figuring out where you would like to go, and that can be a challenge – especially if you’re looking to impress. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day date, an anniversary dinner, or a birthday celebration, choosing a place to go can prove to be a challenge, especially when there are so many exceptional places in Western New York!
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Best Concerts Ever Performed In Buffalo New York

Over the years thousands and thousands of amazing musical artists have made their way through Western New York. With the recent news that Elton John's "Farewell Yellowbrick Tour" became the highest-grossing tour ever making over $800 million dollars, we wanted to know what was the best concert you have ever seen here in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

How to Take a Walk—in Buffalo, and Beyond: 3 Abandoned Buildings

We continue the series on walking Buffalo, from the intrepid couple who walked every day—no matter the weather—in the first 30 months of Covid. They think (without being systematic) they walked every street in Buffalo, and many in other cities and towns, taking some 20,000 photos, some of which are shared in this series. While not itineraries, we hope to encourage others to “walk the walk,” to see, observe and appreciate Buffalo—and beyond. William Graebner and Dianne Bennett are also 5 Cent Cine’s film critics, here.
BUFFALO, NY
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

The former principal of St Paul Lutheran Church and School has been arrested and indicted on counts of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree in Batavia. Jason Clark was indicted on the 29th of December for 1 count of 2 or more acts of sexual conduct with a child less than 11 years old on or around labor day of 2014 and continuing till mid June of 2015, and 1 count of the same crime between labor day and June of the 2015-2016 school year. Clark was arraigned and released on his own recognizance Monday. He pleaded not guilty and will be back in court on March 27th.
BATAVIA, NY
Shore News Network

Erie County woman admits to stealing $66,000 from employer

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY – A former employee at a business in Cheektowaga has pleaded guilty to stealing $66,298 from their employer.  28-year-old Marshawn Smith of Cheektowaga admitted to stealing cash from their employer on seventeen separate occasions between April 20, 2022 and August 18, 2022. “The defendant, while working as a manager of a store in the Town of Cheektowaga, was responsible for making nightly cash deposits,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. “The defendant stole a total of $66,298.00 from the deposit banking bags over the course of four months. The theft was discovered after an internal audit detected The post Erie County woman admits to stealing $66,000 from employer appeared first on Shore News Network.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy