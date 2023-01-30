Read full article on original website
'Little Sweet Hearts' campaign looks to raise funds to fight pediatric cancer
You may soon see hearts popping up all over Western New York!. Throughout the month of February, Sweet Buffalo Rocks and Totally Buffalo Cares are teaming up with local businesses and organizations to raise funds for children battling pediatric cancer and life-threatening illnesses with the “Little Sweet Hearts” campaign.
Students studying foodservice, hospitality, culinary arts encouraged to apply for scholarships from Taste of Buffalo & Tops Friendly Markets
The Taste of Buffalo presented by Tops is now accepting applications for its annual scholarship program to support Western New York-area high school seniors aspiring to careers in the foodservice and hospitality industries. This year’s program will award four recipients with a $1,000 scholarship to be applied toward room and board, books or fees.
Free tax filing at NCCC
Tax season is here and Niagara County Community College (NCCC) is ready to assist people with their annual filings. A press release explained, “If you made $73,000 or less in 2022, you qualify to meet with representatives from the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance who will walk you through filing your tax returns online.”
Niagara Arts Guild meeting
Lockport artist Peggy Taylor will show Japanese low relief wood carving at a meeting of the Niagara Arts Guild on Friday, Feb. 10. The event is at 7 p.m. at the Dale Association, 33 Church St., Lockport. Taylor, who holds arts degrees in fine arts, science and graphics, studied wood...
Destination Niagara: A year in review for Niagara Falls Convention Center
USA Niagara Development Corp., an arm of Empire State Development, approved a five-year contract with Destination Niagara USA to manage the Niagara Falls Convention Center, which started in January of 2022. As the lead tourism promotion agency for Niagara County, Destination Niagara USA seized the opportunity to increase sales and leverage existing strengths with their team and community partners.
Free tax prep for Niagara County residents
Beginning Jan. 31, with locations in Lockport and Niagara Falls. √ Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo changes name to Parachute Credit Counseling. Parachute Credit Counseling – formerly known as Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo (CCCS) – announced it is launching the ninth year of its “Niagara County Free Tax Preparation Program” on Jan. 31. Parachute will use a “drop-off” process, with sites in Niagara Falls at Pinnacle Community Services, 1522 Main St.; and in Lockport, at the Lockport Library, 23 East Ave.
Western New York Company Planning $76 Million Expansion
Western New York is not on the same level as other parts of the country, in terms of economic growth, but things have been looking more up for the region over the last decade. There are new businesses coming to the Buffalo area and that's with many different types of businesses and areas in food service, hospitality, management and so on.
Roofer sentenced for scamming 6 customers in Erie County
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced 33-year-old David J. Whitman, formerly of Niagara Falls, was sentenced this morning before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi to a three-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine. The DA’s office stated, “Between March 30, 2019 and Sept. 10,...
Erie County Fair 12-day passes go on sale next week
This year's Erie County Fair will take place from August 9-20.
School districts in WNY considering options ahead of frigid Friday temperatures
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — The drop in temperatures mixed with the wind chill on Friday has many wondering whether schools will be canceled. As of Wednesday evening, no school district in WNY has decided to cancel school, but districts are keeping an eye on the forecast. In the Buffalo Public School District, officials say if […]
Parcel 0 -#3: The Battle Between Restaino and NFR Is on Over 12 Acres of Land– Meet the Combatants
This is Part #3 of a series on Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino’s attempt to force the sale of 12 acres of a private company’s land to develop an events center and park project that the City does not have the money to develop. The mayor said once...
Sheeran elected first vice president of NYS Magistrates
Longtime professor of education Dr. Thomas Sheeran was elected to the position of first vice president of the New York State Magistrate’s Association. The group represents more than 2,200 town and village judges in the 1,300 local courts across New York. In addition to his more than 50-year tenure...
This Will Happen For The First Time In 4 Years In Buffalo New York
A major cold blast of arctic air is coming to Western New York. It started yesterday and the coldest weather is headed our way this Friday and Saturday. In fact, the cold weather on Friday night and Saturday morning is something we haven't seen for years here in Western New York.
Student stabbed, guard shot at McKinley High School
In February 2021, a 14-year-old student was stabbed multiple times and a security guard was shot shortly after dismissal at McKinley High School.
20 Best Places To Order A Steak In Western New York
The first step in booking a dinner reservation is figuring out where you would like to go, and that can be a challenge – especially if you’re looking to impress. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day date, an anniversary dinner, or a birthday celebration, choosing a place to go can prove to be a challenge, especially when there are so many exceptional places in Western New York!
Best Concerts Ever Performed In Buffalo New York
Over the years thousands and thousands of amazing musical artists have made their way through Western New York. With the recent news that Elton John's "Farewell Yellowbrick Tour" became the highest-grossing tour ever making over $800 million dollars, we wanted to know what was the best concert you have ever seen here in Western New York.
How to Take a Walk—in Buffalo, and Beyond: 3 Abandoned Buildings
We continue the series on walking Buffalo, from the intrepid couple who walked every day—no matter the weather—in the first 30 months of Covid. They think (without being systematic) they walked every street in Buffalo, and many in other cities and towns, taking some 20,000 photos, some of which are shared in this series. While not itineraries, we hope to encourage others to “walk the walk,” to see, observe and appreciate Buffalo—and beyond. William Graebner and Dianne Bennett are also 5 Cent Cine’s film critics, here.
Morning News Brief
The former principal of St Paul Lutheran Church and School has been arrested and indicted on counts of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree in Batavia. Jason Clark was indicted on the 29th of December for 1 count of 2 or more acts of sexual conduct with a child less than 11 years old on or around labor day of 2014 and continuing till mid June of 2015, and 1 count of the same crime between labor day and June of the 2015-2016 school year. Clark was arraigned and released on his own recognizance Monday. He pleaded not guilty and will be back in court on March 27th.
33 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week
These 33 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. Butler, Cassius. Booking Date/Time: 01/29/2023 18:26:03. BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A...
Erie County woman admits to stealing $66,000 from employer
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY – A former employee at a business in Cheektowaga has pleaded guilty to stealing $66,298 from their employer. 28-year-old Marshawn Smith of Cheektowaga admitted to stealing cash from their employer on seventeen separate occasions between April 20, 2022 and August 18, 2022. “The defendant, while working as a manager of a store in the Town of Cheektowaga, was responsible for making nightly cash deposits,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. “The defendant stole a total of $66,298.00 from the deposit banking bags over the course of four months. The theft was discovered after an internal audit detected The post Erie County woman admits to stealing $66,000 from employer appeared first on Shore News Network.
