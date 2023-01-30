Read full article on original website
For The Love Of God, Repeat After Me. The Litter Box At Amarillo Schools Is A Lie.
This is so blatantly idiotic, so profoundly stupid, that when I heard about this it made my blood boil. I've been able to avoid these rumors, apparently, because I don't involve myself with the disgraceful moron-a-thon that is modern U.S. politics. There are really people who believe this?. For the...
Amarillo is One of the Best Places to Get Married in the US
Wedding season is coming up and if you're wondering where you should get married, well good news. Amarillo. Amarillo is where you should get married. You might be wanting a mountain wedding, a beach wedding, or running off to Vegas. Let's stop right there, and think about the beautiful wedding you could have in Amarillo.
Amarillo’s Leftwoods “Lost The Battle,” Is Looking For New Home
Recently, I wrote about a series of posts of Facebook from Leftwoods in Amarillo. The posts painted a dire picture of the situation of the live music venue on 6th Street. Yesterday, a new update was posted. Leftwoods "lost the battle," and is looking for a new home. The Slowly...
Sometimes an Email is All You Need to Fix a Problem in Amarillo
I will be the first to say that the City of Amarillo doesn't always get the thanks that they deserve. So I am going to be the first to shout, thank you. I had a problem I was facing at my house and I handled it the right way. I...
Is It The Right Time To Buy Or Sell Your Amarillo Home?
It's always one of the toughest questions to answer. When is the right time to put my house on the market?. It can be an even tougher question to ask when is the right time to buy a home? Well, we have a little bit of insight as to whether or not right now is the time to do either in Amarillo.
Insurance agent becomes 2nd candidate to file for Amarillo City Council Place 2
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An insurance agent is the the second candidate to file for Amarillo City Council Place 2. Don Tipps filed a ballot application on Wednesday. "It is time for me to get off the sidelines and make a positive difference for our city," said Tipps last month. "I am ready to serve our citizens, preserve our conservative values, and help Amarillo prosper."
Two Doors, One Store, Two Jails At Kohl’s In Amarillo
County lines are a strange thing. Potter and Randall County lines are no exception. See, for a while I wanted to move over to Randall County. For one, my taxes cost more living in Potter County. Secondly, I know that I will inevitably get called to jury duty a lot more.
The Desperate Search For A Woman’s Missing Son From Amarillo
A woman's missing son has been reported and Amarillo Police Department's Special Victims Unit is working to find him. According to what little information could be given out by the APD's Facebook page. On January 26th Gregory Francis Pratillo, born March 7th, 1967 was reported missing by his mother. According to Pratillo's mother, the last time she had been in contact with him was around 8-9 years ago.
Retired Pampa business manager running for Amarillo City Council Place 1
Another name has joined the growing list of candidates gunning for a seat on the Amarillo City Council, Ray White. Ray White is the second to file for City Council Place 1. White currently lives in Amarillo and has called it home for 35-years. He has been retired for the last 9 of those years.
Amarillo marine suing Biden administration over new ATF rule about popular gun attachment
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Second Amendment supporters are fired up about a new rule announced by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. “It's an arbitrary rule. If you break the law, law enforcement will come to enforce it. There's no such thing as a rule enforcement officer,” said Darren Britto, a retired Marine from Amarillo.
Cheaper Bus Pass In Amarillo? Some Can Pay Just Half Price Now.
Trying to get around town when you don't have a car or driver's license can not only be tough, but expensive. I mean, taking a rideshare or cab everywhere isn't precisely fiscally responsible unless you're loaded with a fat bank account. I think it's safe to say the majority of...
Law enforcement stresses caution ahead of upcoming Canadian River Sand Drags
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A well-attended event held each year in the Texas Panhandle is Canadian River Sand Drags. Off-roaders from Texas and surrounding states converge on the river, at the bridge off of HWY-287 in Potter County. Law Enforcement agencies will be on hand patrolling, should a need...
What We Would Do To Live in This Beautiful 2-Story Log Home in Amarillo
Looking for the perfect log cabin escape? Look no further than this stunning 2-story, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom log house located at 6115 Grimes Cir in Amarillo, TX. With over 3,300 square feet of living space, this log house is perfect for families or anyone who wants to enjoy the peace and tranquility of a cabin escape.
This Amarillo Business Isn’t Cold in a Grave, It’s Open
Yes, it may be wintertime, but ice cream tastes its best when it's freezing outside. Amarillo has its share of great places to get ice cream and it seems that more and more of those places are closing. Earlier this week, we shared that Sweet Charlie's looks to have closed for good. During the previous Sweet Charlie's conversation, someone had said that Cold Stone Creamery was closing.
Amarillo Police Helps Family With Missing Son Eight Years Later
Family is interesting. Some members you are really close to. Some you don't want to even admit you are related to. Every family has their troubles. They have stories we don't want everyone to know about. We have heated arguments. We say things we don't mean. We say things we...
Get Ready For More Pain In The Asphalt; Change To Western Street.
You ever watch that show Lamb Chop's Play-A-Long? Remember how they'd end out each show? They sang, "The Song That Doesn't End." Remember? The news I'm about to share with you is going to feel a little bit like that. Get ready for lane changes on Western Street as we...
Amarillo woman reports estranged son, 55, missing
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a missing man. Gregory Francis Pratillo, 55, was reported missing by his estranged mom on Jan. 26. According to police, she last had contact with him approximately eight to nine years ago. The photo of Pratillo is from 2013. Police...
Best Thing On The Internet Today? Canyon’s Flushing Playlist.
I'll be honest. Usually when local government offices, educators, authority figures....my parents...try to get in on the latest fads, it ends up being cringe inducing embarrassment fuel. However, I have to tip my hat to the City of Canyon. Have you see the City of Canyon Wastewater Department's Spotify playlist...
The Real Story of the Gigantic Legs Between Canyon & Amarillo
I love it when I stumble across something on the Internet that makes me go "a-ha!" Amarillo has its fair share of strange and quirky things. One of my personal favorite oddities is the first one that I ever saw: The Giant Legs of Ozymandias. The giant legs were carved...
Execution of man who killed 3 Amarillo teenagers in their sleep put on hold
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The execution of an Amarillo man who killed three teenagers in their sleep was put on hold. John Balentine was scheduled to be executed on Feb. 8. But a Potter County District Court judge ruled Tuesday that Balentine's attorney was not properly notified of the warrant of execution and execution date.
