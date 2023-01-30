ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo is One of the Best Places to Get Married in the US

Wedding season is coming up and if you're wondering where you should get married, well good news. Amarillo. Amarillo is where you should get married. You might be wanting a mountain wedding, a beach wedding, or running off to Vegas. Let's stop right there, and think about the beautiful wedding you could have in Amarillo.
Is It The Right Time To Buy Or Sell Your Amarillo Home?

It's always one of the toughest questions to answer. When is the right time to put my house on the market?. It can be an even tougher question to ask when is the right time to buy a home? Well, we have a little bit of insight as to whether or not right now is the time to do either in Amarillo.
Insurance agent becomes 2nd candidate to file for Amarillo City Council Place 2

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An insurance agent is the the second candidate to file for Amarillo City Council Place 2. Don Tipps filed a ballot application on Wednesday. "It is time for me to get off the sidelines and make a positive difference for our city," said Tipps last month. "I am ready to serve our citizens, preserve our conservative values, and help Amarillo prosper."
The Desperate Search For A Woman’s Missing Son From Amarillo

A woman's missing son has been reported and Amarillo Police Department's Special Victims Unit is working to find him. According to what little information could be given out by the APD's Facebook page. On January 26th Gregory Francis Pratillo, born March 7th, 1967 was reported missing by his mother. According to Pratillo's mother, the last time she had been in contact with him was around 8-9 years ago.
This Amarillo Business Isn’t Cold in a Grave, It’s Open

Yes, it may be wintertime, but ice cream tastes its best when it's freezing outside. Amarillo has its share of great places to get ice cream and it seems that more and more of those places are closing. Earlier this week, we shared that Sweet Charlie's looks to have closed for good. During the previous Sweet Charlie's conversation, someone had said that Cold Stone Creamery was closing.
Best Thing On The Internet Today? Canyon’s Flushing Playlist.

I'll be honest. Usually when local government offices, educators, authority figures....my parents...try to get in on the latest fads, it ends up being cringe inducing embarrassment fuel. However, I have to tip my hat to the City of Canyon. Have you see the City of Canyon Wastewater Department's Spotify playlist...
Execution of man who killed 3 Amarillo teenagers in their sleep put on hold

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The execution of an Amarillo man who killed three teenagers in their sleep was put on hold. John Balentine was scheduled to be executed on Feb. 8. But a Potter County District Court judge ruled Tuesday that Balentine's attorney was not properly notified of the warrant of execution and execution date.
