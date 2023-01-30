Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Lawmakers calling for leadership change within Kentucky’s juvenile justice system
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of lawmakers is calling for a change in leadership within Kentucky’s juvenile justice system. This comes after recent riots and, most recently, a federal lawsuit alleging widespread problems at Kentucky’s juvenile detention centers. Staff members were injured and a teenage girl was...
wkyufm.org
Kentucky education leaders call for action on teacher shortage
Kentucky education leaders are warning of dire consequences if more isn’t done to address the growing teacher shortage. Education officials say there are 11,000 unfilled teaching positions across Kentucky’s public schools. That’s in large part because there are so few young people entering the profession. Enrollment in the state’s teacher preparation programs fell from more than 12,000 students in 2011, to just 7,400 in 2019.
Income Tax Reduction Is Another Blow to Rural Kentucky
For Kentucky as a whole to truly flourish, we need our rural communities to thrive as much as the cities and suburbs where most residents now
Kentucky Democratic Party has more money than Republicans heading into governor’s race
FRANKFORT — Just as Democrat Andy Beshear has built a big fundraising lead over his Republican rivals for governor, the Kentucky Democratic Party has amassed a much bigger warchest than the Republican Party of Kentucky at the outset of this gubernatorial election year. In disclosures filed with campaign finance regulators this week, the Kentucky Democratic […] The post Kentucky Democratic Party has more money than Republicans heading into governor’s race appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Teacher shortage could force school consolidations; coalition releases recommendations to ease problem
The severe shortage of public school teachers in Kentucky could force schools to consolidate, Lawrence County Superintendent Robbie Fletcher warned Monday. Fletcher offered the worst-case scenario of teacher shortage at a news conference in the Capitol Rotunda with Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. The news conference was...
linknky.com
Beshear to ‘carefully consider’ income tax reduction bill
Gov. Andy Beshear wouldn’t say if he would veto House Bill 1, the income tax bill set to be taken up by the Senate next week when the Kentucky legislature reconvenes in Frankfort for the second part of the 30-day legislative session. After speaking at the Government Forum for...
mountaincitizen.com
Legislative Update: Why lower income taxes?
Before I begin this week’s legislative update, I want to thank everyone who took the time to complete my legislative questionnaire. As I read through the responses, I noticed that someone asked, “Why do we want to lower income taxes?” and thought I might answer it in this column. The fact is, there are plenty of reasons this is a good strategy for our commonwealth.
WKYT 27
EKY flood relief fund raises much less than WKY tornado fund
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The Kentucky treasury canceled thousands of dollars in checks last month for tornado victims that were sent to people in northern Kentucky. Governor Beshear was asked if this could also happen with the Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. The Governor says because much less money was donated...
Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear's tornado relief fund 'erroneously' sent unknown amounts of money to wrong people
A tornado relief fund started by Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's administration "erroneously" sent out an unknown amount of money to people unaffected by the Dec. 2021 tornados.
WKYT 27
Thousands of donated money sent to people not impacted by WKY tornadoes
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of dollars meant for Western Kentucky tornado victims ended up in incorrect hands. When mother nature devastated western Kentucky in December 2021, the community looked to others in the commonwealth for a hand-up. Governor Beshear says more than $52 million of private funds were raised...
Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows
WASHINGTON — The top 10% of recipients of federal farm payments raked in more than 79% of total subsidies over the last 25 years — producing billions of dollars for a relatively small group of U.S. producers, according to a new analysis of federal data from an environmental group. In total, the federal government paid […] The post Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
wymt.com
Good Question: Why does there appear to be a ‘v’ in ‘Kentucky’ at the Capitol?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever been to the state’s Capitol, you might have wondered the same thing as today’s Good Question. Dave asks, why is “Kentucky” spelled with what appears to be a “v” as opposed to a “u” over the state Capitol?
Kentuckians registered as other increasing, new Republicans continue to increase
An announcement from Kentucky's secretary of state shows big shifts in Kentucky's political landscape.
wymt.com
Kentucky seeks to relocate historic bridge
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky transportation officials are seeking a new home for a historic bridge that’s being replaced next year. The Georges Creek Bridge is located on Kentucky 581 in Lawrence County, though it was closed to traffic in 2019. The Transportation Cabinet said in a statement that...
wymt.com
Kentucky Colonels Organization moves to protect historic trademark
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) filed suit to continue to block the deceptive use of its trademarks and name by others, according to a release. The suit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky on Wednesday, Jan....
wymt.com
EKY residents experience high electric bills
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are dropping, and power bills are rising, leaving some electric customers with sticker shock when they get their monthly bills. According to Electricity Local, Kentucky’s residential electricity consumption ranks 7th in the nation. The average residential bill is $138 a month in the Commonwealth,...
BizReport.com
LLC Cost in Kentucky 2023: Review & Free Guides
Starting a Kentucky LLC can be a great way to protect your personal assets as a business owner. LLC owners also get some benefits with taxation as it relates to their Kentucky business. But before you go through with the Kentucky LLC formation process, you need to know how much...
WKYT 27
Good Question: Can a merchant legally refuse to accept cash?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When it comes to making purchases, what are the limits businesses can put in place? That’s the topic of today’s Good Question. Today’s Good Question came from a couple of viewers. Mike and Derrick ask, can a merchant legally refuse to accept cash?
Study: Sourcing Kentucky’s electricity from coal-fired power plants is more expensive than replacing with solar
Building new solar locally is now a cheaper source of electricity in Kentucky than continuing to operate coal-fired power plants, according to a new study.
