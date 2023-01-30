ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, SC

2 people who died in a house fire in Garden City identified

By Maya Brown
The Sun News
The Sun News
 3 days ago

Two people have died after a house fire in Garden City Sunday, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Adam Scott, 23, and Bridget Maciver, 21, died at the scene due to injuries from the fire, Darris Fowler said Monday.

The fire happened about 3 a.m. at 513 Woodland Drive.

A message seeking additional details about the fire was not immediately returned Monday from the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District.

The Horry County Police Department and the state’s Fire Marshal Office are investigating.

The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
