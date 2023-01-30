Read full article on original website
Related
Shipium and Quiet Platforms Partner on Delivery Solutions for eCommerce
Shipium and Quiet Platforms have partnered to help eCommerce businesses improve delivery speed, cost and accuracy. Those that use both Shipium’s shipping platform for eCommerce and Quiet Platforms’ national delivery service network will get two- to three-day shipping and reduced shipping costs, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 30) press release.
Half of Grocers Are Boosting Their Omnichannel Data Capabilities
As grocers invest in their omnichannel offerings, PYMNTS research shows data analytics are a priority. Grocers are looking to unify their capabilities across digital and in-store experiences, and to do this, they need a clear picture of how shoppers behave across different channels. Take, for instance, Walmart, the world’s largest...
JPMorgan Expands Retail Banking as Other Big Banks Contract
J.P. Morgan is reportedly looking to expand its consumer banking operations in Europe. The country’s largest bank is set to launch a digital bank in Germany in either late 2024 or early 2025, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday (Feb. 1), with plans to eventually target other European countries. The report,...
FIS Cuts 2,600 Jobs During ‘Comprehensive Assessment’ of Business
FIS has reportedly laid off 2,600 employees and contractors in recent weeks. The cuts amount to 2% of the FinTech’s workforce, according to a Thursday (Feb. 2) Bloomberg report that cited unnamed sources. The move comes as the firm is reviewing its operations at a time when its shares...
Mastercard Teams With Ayoconnect to Help Unbanked Indonesians
Mastercard is working with open finance platform Ayoconnect to bolster financial inclusion in Indonesia. “With open banking, the unbanked population in Indonesia will have access to various financial products, moreover, consumers can be responsible and aware of their digital financial footprint to fully understand their financial position and spending habits to monthly payments,” Ayoconnect announced on its LinkedIn page Tuesday (Jan. 31).
ACI Expands; Says It Covers Third of Countries Offering Real-Time Payments
Software firm ACI Worldwide says it is expanding amid a global boom in real-time payments. The expansion means ACI now covers about a third of the world’s countries that offer real-time payments services, the company said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1). “ACI now powers 25 domestic and pan-regional real-time...
Egyptian FinTech MNT-Halan Announces $400M of Fresh Funding
Egypt’s MNT-Halan has raised $400 million at a valuation of over $1 billion. The funding was announced by the Cairo-based FinTech on Monday (Feb. 1). The largest chunk of the fresh capital was from Chimera Abu Dhabi, which has invested more than $200 million in exchange for over 20% of the company, MNT-Halan said.
Triple Whale Lands $25M to Help Shopify Merchants
ECommerce data platform Triple Whale has raised $25 million in a Series B funding round. The round, led by NFX and Elephant, with strategic participation from Shopify, will let the Ohio company expand to larger brands, and invest in automation and artificial intelligence (AI), Triple Whale said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) news release.
Report: Network International Close to $700M Mashreq Payments Deal
Network International is reportedly in advanced talks to purchase UAE lender Mashreqbank’s payment business. The deal could value Mashreq’s payments operation at as high as $700 million, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Feb. 1), citing unnamed sources. A spokesperson for Network International declined to comment when reached by PYMNTS Wednesday...
American Express Launches Cash Flow Management Hub for Small Businesses
American Express has launched a digital cash flow management hub for small businesses. The new Business Blueprint provides one place small businesses can go to get cash flow insights, access digital financial products and manage their Business Cards, American Express said in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) press release. “Business Blueprint...
TransUnion Invests in UK Open Banking Firm Bud Financial
TransUnion has invested in British open banking and data intelligence firm Bud Financial Limited. The global information and insights company said in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) press release that this partnership will drive innovation in the personal finance market and greater financial inclusion among consumers. “This strategic investment marks the...
Fiserv Gets OK to Offer Cross-Border Transfers in Singapore
Payments firm Fiserv has won approval to expand its offerings in Singapore. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has granted Fiserv a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license, allowing it to provide cross-border money transfer services and real-time account transfers, Fiserv announced in a Monday (Jan. 30) news release. The license...
Liberis Raises $32.6M to Expand in Europe
Liberis has raised 30 million euros in debt financing to grow its business in Europe. The London-based embedded finance provider announced on Tuesday (Jan. 31) that it has raised an additional 30 million euros ($32.6 million) from Silicon Valley Bank UK, which it will use to continue its expansion across Europe, particularly in Poland and Germany.
Digital Bank Zopa Looks to M&As After $93M Fundraise
U.K. digital bank Zopa is looking to expand after raising $93 million in an equity round. The funding, announced Thursday (Feb. 2) in a news release provided to PYMNTS, will be used to meet the bank's capital requirements and support merger and acquisition (M&A) dealmaking. “Today’s equity round reaffirms the...
Lendica Releases Embedded Finance Integrations for Shopify and Salesforce
Lendica’s embedded finance integrations are now available for Shopify and Salesforce. With these new integrations, customers can use the PayLater and FundNow products to delay payments to their vendors or speed up collection from wholesale accounts, Lendica said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release. “We founded Lendica to...
SendFriend Buys DigiPli to Boost Sanctions Screening and AML Controls
B2B FinTech company SendFriend has acquired U.S. compliance provider DigiPli. The move will combine DigiPli’s anti-money laundering (AML) model with SendFriend’s cross-border payments solution for financial institutions (FIs) needing access to the U.S. market, SendFriend said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release. With this combination, SendFriend will...
Business Networks Aim to Simplify Authentication for Consumers and Suppliers
Leveraging connected ecosystems is key for businesses looking to streamline authentication processes across channels. In the absence of these ecosystems that leverage partner strengths, Melanie Ockerse, director of channel partnerships Europe at Entersekt, said clients and partners would have to deal with multiple vendors, implementations and integrations, which altogether lead to higher costs, more resource constraints and an overall disjointed customer experience.
Small Business Cross-Border Cash Flow Helped by Marquee Payments Partnerships
Small- to medium-sized businesses have been hobbled on a global stage. The lure of eCommerce is that digital channels level the playing field for…well, just about anyone. Theoretically at least, smaller firms should be able to compete with even the largest of eCommerce juggernauts if they have the right products and services, the payment methods most preferred by customers, and the back-office functions to handle it all.
How Big Healthcare Players Are Rewriting the Consumer Payments Playbook
Healthcare remains among the most paper-based industries in America, which means stakeholders from patients to providers to payers are missing out on digital efficiencies. Probing the intractable use of paper and steps required to change it, PYMNTS’ Karen Webster was joined by Bank of America (BoA) Managing Director, Co-Head Global Commercial Banking Sue Caras; Kaiser Permanente Vice President and Assistant Treasurer, Cash Management Sheila Stephens; and Cigna Treasury Managing Director and Assistant Treasurer Scott Lambert.
Loanspark Launches Co-Branded B2B Lending Service
Loanspark has launched a co-branded lending service that helps B2B firms offer business funding products. With this new FinTech service, organizations can generate additional business revenue while meeting their clients’ needs for capital, Loanspark said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release. “We strive to accomplish this by providing...
