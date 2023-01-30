Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Cowboys: Jerry Jones sends a warning shot to Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott was highly disappointing in the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff loss and now it seems Jerry Jones is sending the quarterback a bit of a warning shot. Most reactions to Dak Prescott’s dud in the Dallas Cowboys‘ Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers could be best construed as over-reactionary. Yes, he was bad in that defeat, but any calls to bench him, move on, or anything in that vein is over the line and overlooks the shortcomings of the roster and the play-calling.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Jerry Jones says Dallas Cowboys are onward and upward with Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott
Stephen Jones acknowledged that Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and former OC Kellen Moore had philosophical differences
Cowboys News: McCarthy,Moore not eye-to-eye, OC and WR candidates
Eyes are still on the holes in Mike McCarthy’s staff, with none being bigger than that left by Kellen Moore. We’re looking at just a few of the names being floated for the Cowboys offensive coordinator position; knowing that the fact he won’t call plays allows for some interesting possibilities. One of them is already set to interview with the club on Wednesday.
Less than 24 hours after Cowboys let him go, Kellen Moore lands Chargers OC job
The Los Angeles Chargers didn't waste any time in reaching an agreement with Moore to be their next offensive coordinator. Monday's announcement came less than 24 hours after the Dallas Cowboys said Moore would not return.
