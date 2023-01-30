Read full article on original website
TransUnion Invests in UK Open Banking Firm Bud Financial
TransUnion has invested in British open banking and data intelligence firm Bud Financial Limited. The global information and insights company said in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) press release that this partnership will drive innovation in the personal finance market and greater financial inclusion among consumers. “This strategic investment marks the...
Report: Network International Close to $700M Mashreq Payments Deal
Network International is reportedly in advanced talks to purchase UAE lender Mashreqbank’s payment business. The deal could value Mashreq’s payments operation at as high as $700 million, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Feb. 1), citing unnamed sources. A spokesperson for Network International declined to comment when reached by PYMNTS Wednesday...
Real-Time Global CBDC Networks: Pipedream or Global Payments Reality?
Nearly every day, it seems, some new scheme arises that’s aiming to replace or disrupt the existing global financial services system. Online payment platforms like PayPal begat cryptocurrencies which begat stablecoins which begat central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), and now, per a recent PYMNTS report, CBDCs are begetting a Universal Digital Payments Network (UDPN) designed to translate real-time payment speed and minimal processing fees to international financial transactions that may one day use central bank-issued digital fiat.
Mastercard Teams With Ayoconnect to Help Unbanked Indonesians
Mastercard is working with open finance platform Ayoconnect to bolster financial inclusion in Indonesia. “With open banking, the unbanked population in Indonesia will have access to various financial products, moreover, consumers can be responsible and aware of their digital financial footprint to fully understand their financial position and spending habits to monthly payments,” Ayoconnect announced on its LinkedIn page Tuesday (Jan. 31).
Treasury Prime Gets $40M Vote of Investor Confidence in Embedded Banking’s Marketplace Model
Two years ago, banking-as-a-service (BaaS) provider Treasury Prime, then a startup, raised $20 million. And Wednesday (Feb. 1), the company’s embedded banking marketplace model — which brings banks, FinTechs and enterprises together to boost revenues, deposits and reach new end users — got another $40 million vote of confidence.
Fiserv Gets OK to Offer Cross-Border Transfers in Singapore
Payments firm Fiserv has won approval to expand its offerings in Singapore. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has granted Fiserv a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license, allowing it to provide cross-border money transfer services and real-time account transfers, Fiserv announced in a Monday (Jan. 30) news release. The license...
Digital Bank Zopa Looks to M&As After $93M Fundraise
U.K. digital bank Zopa is looking to expand after raising $93 million in an equity round. The funding, announced Thursday (Feb. 2) in a news release provided to PYMNTS, will be used to meet the bank's capital requirements and support merger and acquisition (M&A) dealmaking. “Today’s equity round reaffirms the...
Report: Record Number of Americans Dipping Into 401(k)s
With budgets growing tighter, more Americans are reportedly turning to 401(k)s in emergencies. Nearly 3% of the 5 million people who have 401(k) plans offered by Vanguard Group dipped into those accounts last year to pay for medical bills or stave off foreclosures or evictions, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Feb. 2).
Moov Financial Raises $45M to Grow Money Movement Platform
Moov Financial has raised $45 million in Series B to expand its money movement platform. The funding round was led by Commerce Ventures, and the new capital will be used to grow both the platform and its utilization by customers, Moov said in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) press release. “We...
ACI Expands; Says It Covers Third of Countries Offering Real-Time Payments
Software firm ACI Worldwide says it is expanding amid a global boom in real-time payments. The expansion means ACI now covers about a third of the world’s countries that offer real-time payments services, the company said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1). “ACI now powers 25 domestic and pan-regional real-time...
Monzo Revenue Surges 250% as UK Neobanks Talk Up Profitability
Monzo is one step closer to achieving annual profitability by the end of this year. The firm’s latest earnings show that the U.K.-based neobank’s annualized revenues increased by 250% to 440 million pounds (about $542 million) in the year to December 2022. The figures, first reported by Sifted...
Orchestration Helps Merchants Avoid ‘Payments Chaos’ When Expanding Cross Border
Andy McHale, senior director, product and market strategy with Spreedly, told PYMNTS there’s the temptation to view credit cards as the primary method of paying for things — at the in-person point of sale or online. “But that doesn’t work for every individual, or every ecosystem or across...
Iwoca Raises New Finance to Fund UK and German Businesses
Embedded lending firm iwoca has raised new finance to meet a rising level of demand. The firm has increased its funding line from £125 million ($153 million) to £170 million ($208 million) with Pollen Street Capital. It’s also increasing funding lines with other existing lenders, iwoca said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release.
Citizens Makes Zelle Available to Businesses Through Mobile Banking App
Citizens is now making Zelle available to small business customers through its mobile banking app. The financial institution said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release that the peer-to-peer (P2P) payments network allows small businesses to pay and get paid quickly and easily. By using Zelle through the mobile banking...
Bankruptcy Court Says Celsius Users Can Begin Withdrawing Funds
A bankruptcy court filing says some customers can withdraw funds from troubled cryptocurrency firm Celsius. The Tuesday (Jan. 31) filing shows Celsius has the court’s permission to disburse 94% of the assets of the users in question. This assumes, however, that the users meet specific criteria, such as having...
Upstart Laying Off 365 Employees as Loan Originations Decline
Upstart is laying off 365 employees due to reduced demand for lending. The artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform said in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that the cuts will amount to about 20% of its current workforce. “On January 31, 2023, in response...
Interoperable Data and Payments Are Healthcare’s Future, Says Bank of America
Amid an array of healthcare data and reams of medical payments handled by banks exists a triage opportunity. This, as inroads are being made to decades-old standards used by both sides, to make it all more cohesive and interoperable. “Especially in the healthcare industry, as more organizations merge and become...
Egyptian FinTech MNT-Halan Announces $400M of Fresh Funding
Egypt’s MNT-Halan has raised $400 million at a valuation of over $1 billion. The funding was announced by the Cairo-based FinTech on Monday (Feb. 1). The largest chunk of the fresh capital was from Chimera Abu Dhabi, which has invested more than $200 million in exchange for over 20% of the company, MNT-Halan said.
Santander Prepares for Rising Defaults as BoE Raises Interest Rate
Santander UK has warned that macroeconomic challenges in the United Kingdom could impact credit quality. In its 2022 results announced on Thursday (Feb. 2), Santander UK revealed that it put aside 321 million pounds last year to cover potential defaults, compared with 233 million pounds in 2021. As Mike Regnier,...
Wells Fargo Says Payments Should Be as Easy to Use as Apps
The payments industry must do more to respond to consumers and businesses seeking intuitive payment tools, Wells Fargo Head of Enterprise Payments Strategy Ulrike Guigui writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “2023 Payments New Year’s Resolutions.”. While there may be challenging economic headwinds ahead, there are many opportunities...
