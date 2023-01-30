Read full article on original website
Related
Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project
On Tuesday, officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) joined other state and local officials to break ground on Phase III of the I-10/Pecue Lane Interchange Project in Baton Rouge. The project, which began in 2017, is an important part of the area’s economic growth, said Transportation Secretary Shawn D. Wilson. “Baton […] The post Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Potential for more flooding Thursday has residents worried
BATON ROUGE - Puddles still sit on Iberia Street, nearly three days after the capital area got soaked with more than four inches of rain. "It was like a lake out here. The water was even higher than my knees when I went out on Sunday," resident Patricia Lundy said.
Livingston Parish citizens concerned with recent flooding
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Flash floods Sunday left the citizens of Livingston Parish with a flashback of the flooding in 2016, which left many people scared for the future. People shared photos and videos to Facebook of their yard and property filled with water. Calling on the parish officials to do something about it.
New updates on Lee Drive leave residents concerned
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City leaders say the 35 million dollar project on Lee Drive could take away some residential property. Developers are finalizing the plans for Lee Drive, hoping to alleviate some of the traffic for drivers, and those who live around the area. “For me, I feel...
New mixed development on Highland Road in the works
BATON ROUGE - An exciting new development—The Village at Magnolia Woods—is going to be presented to the Planning Commission. However, with 71 homes and retail space, not everyone is sold on the idea. “I’ve been in construction my whole life and I know that it inherently brings crime...
Process to stop Southern University from eroding into Mississippi River has started
BATON ROUGE- A $7 million project to protect Southern University from eroding into the mighty Mississippi River is underway. Congressman Troy Carter helped to get the school a $7.6 million grant from the United States Department of Agriculture’s emergency watershed protection program. “If something doesn't happen… where we stand....
Multiple crashes gumming up afternoon commute throughout Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - The afternoon in commute in Baton Rouge has slowed to a crawl Wednesday thanks to multiple crashes on I-10 and I-12. One of those crashes was reported on I-12 East at O'Neal Lane and has effectively backed up traffic well past the 10/12 split. Delays on I-10 East start in Port Allen, before the Mississippi River Bridge.
'Multiple crashes' involving large trucks shut down I-10 in Ascension Parish Wednesday
SORRENTO - The Interstate was completely shut down in both directions Wednesday morning after multiple crashes involving large trucks. I-10 east and west were closed early Wednesday after multiple crashes, according to Total Traffic Baton Rouge. Pictures from the scene showed a mangled truck on one side of the Interstate, and witnesses said there was another car on the opposite side shoulder.
Downtown Baton Rouge businesses hurting from state’s work-from-home policies
Louisiana government under former Gov. Mike Foster consolidated most state offices downtown, which helped spur the city core’s revitalization. But now that many state workers are not required to come into the office every day, downtown businesses aren’t getting the same boost. “Lunchtime for me is not like...
Zachary’s Comprehensive Master Plan in the works for economic growth
ZACHERY, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Zachary held a meeting to discuss its updated comprehensive master plan to help spur economic development. In 2010, the City of Zachary adopted a new comprehensive plan to help guide the future growth and development of Zachary. Over the past several years,...
Livingston Parish roads covered in water after major rainfall
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Another major rainfall leaves road covered in water around Livingston Parish. Some homeowners say they feel like they are living in a puddle. “Well, it makes me wonder I we actually want to buy a house around here because this is just insane. I mean for what we pay here in rent, we could buy a house for, but I’m not willing to risk losing something that I own,” says Melissa Butler who lives in Walker.
‘This has been going on for years’: EBR residents worried about constant flooding issues
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High water made its way to parts of the roadways throughout Baton Rouge on Sunday, Jan. 29. Some folks in East Baton Rouge Parish are looking for answers where their community continues to flood. Jason Broha said he gets nervous every time it rains on...
Car submerged in water in Central, police say
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A car accident caused a vehicle to become submerged underwater in Central on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Central Police Department said the accident happened on Lovett Road between Sullivan Road and Magnolia Square. The occupants of the vehicle involved in the accident are okay, authorities confirmed.
After losing in court, Livingston agrees to drop its temporary ban on carbon capture tests
Livingston Parish agreed to drop a temporary ban on non-hazardous injection wells Monday in response to a federal lawsuit brought against them by a global gas supply company. Air Products, a company planning to build a carbon sequestration site in Lake Maurepas, sued Livingston Parish in October for a moratorium its council passed the month before against seismic tests and Class V injection wells — both of which Air Products needs in order to obtain the permits necessary to move forward with the carbon sequestration project.
Baton Rouge bracing for more rain Thursday; sandbags available throughout the area
BATON ROUGE - The mayor's office says it's making sandbags throughout the area as the parish readies for another potential downpour Thursday, just days after a heavy rain event cause street flooding across the capital area. Read the statement below. The National Weather Service (NWS) New Orleans/Baton Rouge has forecasted...
ALDI is planning to open stores in Baton Rouge area. Here’s where
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A new grocery store is coming to East Baton Rouge Parish. ALDI plans to begin construction on three new stores within the next three months, according to Loxley Division Vice President Heather Moore. Moore said the new stores in the area will be located...
Sandbags available in BR ahead of anticipated storms, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Weather Service (NWS) New Orleans/Baton Rouge has forecasted the potential for heavy rain in East Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday, February 2. The NWS is currently predicting 1-2″ of rainfall for our area with locally higher amounts possible. Specific forecast details and potential impacts will be forthcoming, therefore, it is important that residents continue to monitor local weather reports.
Month after deadly police chase, Addis council accepts officer's resignation
ADDIS - A police officer who crashed into a car full of teens while chasing a suspect from another jurisdiction was allowed to resign, city officials decided Wednesday. Addis officials confirmed that the city council accepted David Cauthron's resignation in wake of the New Year's Eve crash. In January, Police...
East Baton Rouge School Board President addresses school fights resulting in new security measures
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Monday, an altercation between two girls at Scotlandville Magnet High School ended with students and parents in handcuffs. The East Baton Rouge School Board subsequently addressed school and student safety. Across East Baton Rouge Parish, multiple fights have occurred within the past year....
Mayor's office names replacement for high-ranking staffer who left amid stormwater fiasco
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge mayor has named the replacement for a high-ranking staffer who resigned last year after spearheading the ill-fated stormwater master plan. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's office named Vincent Latino as the new assistant chief administrative officer. He worked for the state prior as assistant secretary of operations for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
