East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Transportation Today News

Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project

On Tuesday, officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) joined other state and local officials to break ground on Phase III of the I-10/Pecue Lane Interchange Project in Baton Rouge. The project, which began in 2017, is an important part of the area’s economic growth, said Transportation Secretary Shawn D. Wilson. “Baton […] The post Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project appeared first on Transportation Today.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Potential for more flooding Thursday has residents worried

BATON ROUGE - Puddles still sit on Iberia Street, nearly three days after the capital area got soaked with more than four inches of rain. "It was like a lake out here. The water was even higher than my knees when I went out on Sunday," resident Patricia Lundy said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Livingston Parish citizens concerned with recent flooding

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Flash floods Sunday left the citizens of Livingston Parish with a flashback of the flooding in 2016, which left many people scared for the future. People shared photos and videos to Facebook of their yard and property filled with water. Calling on the parish officials to do something about it.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

New updates on Lee Drive leave residents concerned

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City leaders say the 35 million dollar project on Lee Drive could take away some residential property. Developers are finalizing the plans for Lee Drive, hoping to alleviate some of the traffic for drivers, and those who live around the area. “For me, I feel...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

New mixed development on Highland Road in the works

BATON ROUGE - An exciting new development—The Village at Magnolia Woods—is going to be presented to the Planning Commission. However, with 71 homes and retail space, not everyone is sold on the idea. “I’ve been in construction my whole life and I know that it inherently brings crime...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Multiple crashes gumming up afternoon commute throughout Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The afternoon in commute in Baton Rouge has slowed to a crawl Wednesday thanks to multiple crashes on I-10 and I-12. One of those crashes was reported on I-12 East at O'Neal Lane and has effectively backed up traffic well past the 10/12 split. Delays on I-10 East start in Port Allen, before the Mississippi River Bridge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

'Multiple crashes' involving large trucks shut down I-10 in Ascension Parish Wednesday

SORRENTO - The Interstate was completely shut down in both directions Wednesday morning after multiple crashes involving large trucks. I-10 east and west were closed early Wednesday after multiple crashes, according to Total Traffic Baton Rouge. Pictures from the scene showed a mangled truck on one side of the Interstate, and witnesses said there was another car on the opposite side shoulder.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Zachary’s Comprehensive Master Plan in the works for economic growth

ZACHERY, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Zachary held a meeting to discuss its updated comprehensive master plan to help spur economic development. In 2010, the City of Zachary adopted a new comprehensive plan to help guide the future growth and development of Zachary. Over the past several years,...
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

Livingston Parish roads covered in water after major rainfall

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Another major rainfall leaves road covered in water around Livingston Parish. Some homeowners say they feel like they are living in a puddle. “Well, it makes me wonder I we actually want to buy a house around here because this is just insane. I mean for what we pay here in rent, we could buy a house for, but I’m not willing to risk losing something that I own,” says Melissa Butler who lives in Walker.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Car submerged in water in Central, police say

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A car accident caused a vehicle to become submerged underwater in Central on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Central Police Department said the accident happened on Lovett Road between Sullivan Road and Magnolia Square. The occupants of the vehicle involved in the accident are okay, authorities confirmed.
CENTRAL, LA
theadvocate.com

After losing in court, Livingston agrees to drop its temporary ban on carbon capture tests

Livingston Parish agreed to drop a temporary ban on non-hazardous injection wells Monday in response to a federal lawsuit brought against them by a global gas supply company. Air Products, a company planning to build a carbon sequestration site in Lake Maurepas, sued Livingston Parish in October for a moratorium its council passed the month before against seismic tests and Class V injection wells — both of which Air Products needs in order to obtain the permits necessary to move forward with the carbon sequestration project.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Sandbags available in BR ahead of anticipated storms, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Weather Service (NWS) New Orleans/Baton Rouge has forecasted the potential for heavy rain in East Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday, February 2. The NWS is currently predicting 1-2″ of rainfall for our area with locally higher amounts possible. Specific forecast details and potential impacts will be forthcoming, therefore, it is important that residents continue to monitor local weather reports.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Month after deadly police chase, Addis council accepts officer's resignation

ADDIS - A police officer who crashed into a car full of teens while chasing a suspect from another jurisdiction was allowed to resign, city officials decided Wednesday. Addis officials confirmed that the city council accepted David Cauthron's resignation in wake of the New Year's Eve crash. In January, Police...
ADDIS, LA
wbrz.com

Mayor's office names replacement for high-ranking staffer who left amid stormwater fiasco

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge mayor has named the replacement for a high-ranking staffer who resigned last year after spearheading the ill-fated stormwater master plan. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's office named Vincent Latino as the new assistant chief administrative officer. He worked for the state prior as assistant secretary of operations for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
BATON ROUGE, LA

