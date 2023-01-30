Read full article on original website
Local Students Named to Fall Dean's List at Marshalltown Community College
MARSHALLTOWN, IOWA (January 30, 2023) — Two hundred and seventeen students were named to the Fall 2022 (August to December) Dean's List at Marshalltown Community College. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must have taken twelve or more credit hours during the semester (a full-time class load) and have earned at least a 3.5 grade-point average while attending MCC classes in Marshalltown, at Iowa Valley Community College Grinnell, or online. Part-time students are not included in this list. The MCC administration, faculty, and staff congratulate these students for their academic excellence.
56-Year-Old Iowa Restaurant That Was Set to Close Has Found a New Owner
Just two weeks ago it appeared a longtime Iowa restaurant was only about a month from closing. Thankfully, the news is much better as we begin February. A restaurant that's been serving its namesake Maxieburger and onion rings, along with an array of other dining choices since 1967, will end up continuing to serve customers into the future.
This Is The Largest Restaurant In Iowa
The great state of Iowa has some iconic eateries. Some restaurants even have a history that can be traced back hundreds of years. Others are huge not only in size but status as well. According to "Only In Your State" The Largest Restaurant In Iowa Has 850 Seats And An...
College bus driven by faculty member, carrying 7 student passengers crashes on its side in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A college minibus carrying multiple passengers flipped on its side Wednesday along Highway 163. The crash was reported shortly before 9 a.m. just east of the landfill. According to Iowa Wesleyan University, the minibus was being driven by a faculty member and was carrying seven...
Hazardous wind chills across Central Iowa through Tuesday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — The snow from Saturday's storm has completed fallen across most of the state and now the cold temperatures have settled in Sunday morning. Local storm reports are still trickling in, but we managed to get 1 inch in Des Moines (this may be updated). Three inches was reported in Ames, and totals along the Highway 20 corridor measured up to 5-6 inches for places like Waterloo and Fort Dodge. Portions of Northwest Iowa received upwards of 9-10 inches of snow.
Downtown Des Moines project will cut 150 trees
About 150 trees are being removed near downtown Des Moines' Scott Avenue dam for a project that begins next week, Hannah Inman, CEO of Iowa Confluence Water Trails (ICON), tells Axios.Catch up fast: ICON is a broad $125 million plan to improve recreation along more than 150 miles of rivers and creeks in Central Iowa.Dam modifications, including the tree removal, are intended to allow boaters to safely pass.Zoom in: The Scott Avenue project also includes a new fish passage and about 1,500 feet of riverbank that will be graded to provide recreation and fishing access.State of play: The trees are located on three acres along the DSM River, just south of the dam.They must be removed by the end of March to avoid impacts to a federally protected bat species that may inhabit the trees starting in the spring. The overall project is expected to be completed in 2025.🦅 The intrigue: The area, just south of Principal Park, is a common spot for eagles.There are no nests within the clearing limits, Inman says. Dozens of trees were also removed last year at DSM's Prospect Park for the ICON project. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
Teenager Tumbles From Car on Iowa Interstate On-Ramp [WATCH]
A teenager fell from a moving vehicle in central Iowa as the car was making its way from one Iowa interstate to another. Thank goodness that's where the incident occurred. The scary moment happened late in the morning on a busy January workday earlier this month. As a car was taking the southbound I-35 ramp to head west on I-80 in the Des Moines metro, the rear passenger door of the vehicle opened. Shortly after, a teenager falls to the pavement.
Southeast Iowa man faces multiple charges following lengthy vehicle chase
JEFFERSON COUNTY/WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is facing multiple charges following a lengthy vehicle pursuit early Wednesday morning. Just before 1:30 a.m., a Fairfield police officer saw a stolen vehicle leaving a convenience store on Libertyville Road. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver...
Iowa-Based Hy-Vee To Offer Free Cholesterol Screenings
(West Des Moines, IA) -- Hy-Vee is offering 1,000 free cholesterol screenings at 50-stores in its eight-state region. Participants are encouraged to fast 9-to-12 hours before having blood drawn. Screenings are available while supplies last. Registration is required and can be made online. Hy-Vee dieticians are also launching a new...
Rural Iowa dog breeder charged with seven counts of animal neglect
This dog was photographed by a federal inspector during a 2021 visit to Henry Sommers' Happy Puppy kennel in Cincinnati, Iowa. (USDA photo, courtesy of Bailing Out Benji) The owner of a rural Iowa dog-breeding business was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of animal neglect. Henry Sommers, the...
I-80 back open after 5-vehicle crash in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Interstate 80 westbound has reopened after a Wednesday crash blocked traffic for a few hours. Video shows drivers at a standstill on the freeway at Ashworth Road, and traffic was backed up for miles. Drivers were detoured onto the Jordan Creek Parkway exit up...
State Treasurer's office looks to return $489M in unclaimed property to Iowans
DES MOINES, Iowa — The State Treasurer's Office started the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt on Wednesday. Newly-elected State Treasurer Roby Smith says the state has $489 million in unclaimed property that it wants to give back. The $489 million comes from old bank accounts, security deposits, insurance payouts and...
RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities
Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
Facility that sent live resident to funeral home in a body bag is fined $10,000
An Iowa care facility that mistakenly sent a live resident to the funeral home in a body bag has been fined $10,000 by the state. According to state inspectors, a female resident of the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Urbandale was in declining health and receiving hospice care in late December 2022 and […] The post Facility that sent live resident to funeral home in a body bag is fined $10,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Des Moines Police, Firefighters Respond To Plunger Attack At Hotel
(Des Moines, IA) -- A fire alarm at a downtown hotel this weekend turned out to be a little more than a fire alarm. Police were called to help after a man reportedly attacked firefighters on the 20th floor of the Marriott with a plunger. Callers to 9-1-1 Friday night...
Iowa principal assaulted by student
COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
