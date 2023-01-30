About 150 trees are being removed near downtown Des Moines' Scott Avenue dam for a project that begins next week, Hannah Inman, CEO of Iowa Confluence Water Trails (ICON), tells Axios.Catch up fast: ICON is a broad $125 million plan to improve recreation along more than 150 miles of rivers and creeks in Central Iowa.Dam modifications, including the tree removal, are intended to allow boaters to safely pass.Zoom in: The Scott Avenue project also includes a new fish passage and about 1,500 feet of riverbank that will be graded to provide recreation and fishing access.State of play: The trees are located on three acres along the DSM River, just south of the dam.They must be removed by the end of March to avoid impacts to a federally protected bat species that may inhabit the trees starting in the spring. The overall project is expected to be completed in 2025.🦅 The intrigue: The area, just south of Principal Park, is a common spot for eagles.There are no nests within the clearing limits, Inman says. Dozens of trees were also removed last year at DSM's Prospect Park for the ICON project. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO