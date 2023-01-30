What started as a free service has turned into a liability for the Jefferson R-7 School District, and officials say it may be time to cut the program entirely. For almost 15 years, the school district has maintained a contract with Abitibi Recycling Services, which provides 2-ton capacity paper recycling dumpsters for all four of the district’s buildings as part of the company’s free Paper Retriever program.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO