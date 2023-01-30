Read full article on original website
Catalytic converters stolen at Arnold car rental biz
Arnold Police are investigating the theft of two catalytic converters from SUVs owned by Enterprise Leasing, 3932 Jeffco Blvd. The converters were stolen off a 2021 Audi Q5 and a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, police reported. The converters were cut off the SUVs between about noon Jan. 14 and 9:30 a.m....
Eureka man arrested for alleged DWI following crash
A 56-year-old Eureka man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he reportedly crashed a pickup into a utility pole along Williams Road. The man was not injured in the accident, Eureka Police reported. The accident happened at about 12:30 a.m. Jan. 2. An officer arrived on the...
Barnhart man, woman hurt in crash in Otto
A man and woman, both 35 and both from Barnhart, were injured Sunday night, Jan. 29, in a one-car accident on Hwy. 21 near the 184.6 mile marker in the Otto area, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:17 p.m., Cody B. Leu was driving a 2004 Saturn Ion...
Hillsboro man, Cadet pair hurt in crash
A Hillsboro man and a Cadet man and woman were injured Sunday evening, Jan. 29, at Hwy. A and Pioneer Road east of Hillsboro, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:55 p.m., Charles A. Voigt, 65, of Hillsboro was driving west in a 2011 Ford F-350 and turned into the path of an eastbound 1997 Chevrolet 2500 driven by Zachary R. O’Neail, 32, of Cadet. The front of the Chevrolet struck the right side of the Ford, the report said.
Arnold man seriously hurt when struck by car while standing along interstate
An Arnold man was seriously injured Sunday evening, Jan. 29, when he was standing outside his car on I-270 south of Clayton Road in St. Louis County and was struck by the car after it was struck by two other vehicles, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. A St. Louis...
School district poised to drop recycling contractor
What started as a free service has turned into a liability for the Jefferson R-7 School District, and officials say it may be time to cut the program entirely. For almost 15 years, the school district has maintained a contract with Abitibi Recycling Services, which provides 2-ton capacity paper recycling dumpsters for all four of the district’s buildings as part of the company’s free Paper Retriever program.
MoDOT gets positive feedback for projects in Arnold area
Missouri Department of Transportation representatives said they received a positive response from the approximately 40 people who attended a recent public meeting about proposed improvements to the intersection of Jeffco Boulevard with St. John’s Church Road in Arnold as well as at the intersection of Hwy. 61-67 with Miller Road East just south of the city limits.
Calendar of events Feb. 2-9
School play, 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Festus R-6 Performing Arts Center, 501 Westwind Drive. Festus Middle School Tiger Talent students perform musical “Once Upon a Mattress: Youth Edition.” Performances also at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb.. 11. Admission: $5.
Walter ‘Jim’ Riddle, 91, Clarksville, Tenn., formerly of Otto
Walter “Jim” Riddle, 91, of Clarksville, Tenn., formerly of Otto, died Dec. 15, 2022, in Clarksville, Tenn. Mr. Riddle was a heavy equipment operator and a member of Local 513. He was Methodist. Born Oct. 3, 1931, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Goldie (Wright) and Clarence Riddle.
'Share the Love' Photo Contest
Over 50 Leader readers submitted their wedding-related pictures in the “Share the Love” photo contest held in conjunction with the annual Leader Wedding Fair. The event is set for noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Corpus Christi Center at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 6020 Old Antonia Road, in Imperial.
Dennis Elbert Cain, 69, Hillsboro
Dennis Elbert Cain, 69, of Hillsboro, died Jan. 24, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Cain was a tool and die maker at Glaxo-Smith-Kline. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Born Aug. 23, 1953, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Madeline (Ritter) and Elbert Cain.
Frankie Ray Patton, 73, Pevely
Frankie Ray Patton, 73, of Pevely died Jan. 25, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Patton was a retired chemical worker for Columbia Chemicals in St. Louis. He enjoyed playing cards, working puzzles, watching movies and having a good cup of coffee. Born Feb. 2, 1949, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Mary Ellen (Helms) and Albert Henry Patton.
Melba Charlene (Hensley) Brooks, 80, Hillsboro
Melba Charlene (Hensley) Brooks, 80, of Hillsboro died Jan. 22, 2023, in Gilbert, Ariz. Born Dec. 20, 1942, in Steele, she was the daughter of the late Mary Brockman and Orvil Hensley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Brooks. She is survived by a son: Christopher (Tina)...
THE COUNTY LINE: St. Pius graduate pumps new blood into officials’ ranks
By day, Jeremy Isenman is a data scientist working for Nestle Purina PetCare (formerly Ralston Purina) in downtown St. Louis. By night, he patrols the hardwood as a high school basketball official. Friday night, he worked the championship game of the boys Bruce Thomas Tournament at Herculaneum, won convincingly by Windsor 52-36 over Northwest.
Steven Paul Chadwick, 59, De Soto
Steven Paul Chadwick, 59, of De Soto died Jan. 23, 2023, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mr. Chadwick was retired and had been a member of Local 1268 out of Belvidere, Ill. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking and spending time with his family and friends. Born July 14, 1963, in Perryville, he was the son of Caroline (Vernon) Chadwick of Festus and the late Lloyd Marvin Chadwick.
Donna Leah Waldrup, 60, De Soto
Donna Leah Waldrup, 60, of De Soto died Jan. 27, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Waldrup enjoyed fishing, camping, going to the lake, swimming, being outdoors and crafting. Born Nov. 24, 1962, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Harriett “Pat” (Short) and Theodore “Ted” Davison.
Student directed: Hillsboro High to present pair of one-act plays
Students will be running the show for an upcoming performance at Hillsboro High School. The Hillsboro High Drama Club will present two comedic one-act plays – “Check Please” and “Check Please: Take 2” at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the school, 123 Leon Hall Parkway.
Gast pours in 32, Holland hits 1,000
Kyle Gast recorded 32 points for the second time in three games and made four free throws in as many attempts in overtime to help lift Fox over host Hillsboro 70-66 on Jan. 27. The 6-3 junior swingman rained shots from everywhere, draining four 3-point baskets in seven tries and...
Athlete of the Week (Jan. 31, 2023) -- Noah Holland, Hillsboro basketball
Holland, a senior guard who has played varsity for four years, including three as a starter, surpassed 1,000 career points with a 24-point night in a 70-66 home loss to Fox on Jan. 27. Holland leads the Hawks (13-6 overall, 3-2 in the JCAA large-schools division) with 14 points and four assists per game. He has scored at least 10 points in 14 games and racked up a season-high of 25 in a win over St. Clair.
