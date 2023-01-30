ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleview, FL

Highschool Basketball Pro

Ocala, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Bradford High School basketball team will have a game with Trinity Catholic High School on February 01, 2023, 15:00:00.
OCALA, FL
Gator Country

Levy is “very high” on the Florida Gators after picking up an offer

The Florida Gators hosted several prospects on campus last Saturday for the final junior day of the month and several prospects were from the state of Florida. Defensive back Kevin Levy (6-0, 170, West Palm Beach, FL. Cardinal Newman) was on campus for the first time on Saturday and got to see everything the Gators have to offer.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Eugene Ross Jr.

Retired Captain Eugene Kenneth Ross of the Gainesville Police Department passed away Jan. 28, 2023. Eugene was born on August 11, 1942, to Eugene Ross and Lottie Lee Williams Ross, in Waldo, Florida. He received his education in the Alachua County School System in Gainesville. He furthered his education at Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville and the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida.
GAINESVILLE, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

A Final Farewell To The Original Villages High School Gym!

Well this is it folks, the final regular season game ever will be played Saturday Night at The Villages Original High School! The Buffalo get ready to say farewell to the original facility and hello to a brand new state of the art complex in mid 2023!. The final regular...
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion Technical College to host two community job fairs next week

Marion Technical College (MTC) will host two community job fairs next week for local welders, fabricators, and CDL drivers. The first hiring event, a Welding Job Fair, will take place on Tuesday, February 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event is ideal for welders, fabricators, and students, and it will feature the following businesses: Crom, LLC; Dixie Metal; Environmental Composites; Fidelity Manufacturing; OFab, Inc.; and SPX Flow.
OCALA, FL
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Harris Chain shows out with a big weigh-in

LEESBURG, Fla. – Two bags over 27 pounds and a bunch more in the 20s is a pretty good way to get the year rolling in the Southern Division. Day 1 of the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats at the Harris Chain of Lakes was certified fresh, and if you like big Florida bass, you’ve come to the right place.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Day 1 rolls at the Harris Chain

LEESBURG, Fla. – The Harris Chain of Lakes has the honor of kicking off the 2023 Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats Southern Division. This year, a full field of 260 boats will lead the charge, with pros and Strike King co-anglers from Florida to Canada ready to take on the challenge. To start, the weather is nearly perfect with no fog and calm and warm conditions. It feels like someone is going to catch a giant off a bed today.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Leona Hilla

Leona Hilla, 92, of Belleview, Florida, passed away January 22, 2023, Belleview, Florida. She was the wife of the late Eugene J Hilla who predeceased her in 2010. Leona was born in Rogers City, Michigan, a daughter of the late John and Anastasia Zielinski. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Theresa Catholic Church, Belleview. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, bingo, golf, puzzles, and Sudoku.
BELLEVIEW, FL
WCJB

Horse Capital TV highlights Big Horse Ranch

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who has worked with horses all his life made his way to the horse capital of the world. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about Rudy Helmuth and his horse ranch.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

North Marion High School student killed in motorcycle crash

FLEMINGTON, Fla. (WCJB) - An 18-year-old from Reddick was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday morning in Marion County. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as North Marion High School student James Wilkerson. State troopers say the 18-year-old was driving a motorcycle on Northwest 100th...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ducks On Lake Amethyst In Ocala

These ducks were floating on Lake Amethyst in Ocala. Thanks to Eduardo A. Rosario for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

$1.4 million awarded to Ocala for broadband internet expansion

The City of Ocala has been awarded over $1.4 million through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program to expand access to broadband internet in Marion County. Earlier today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the first set of awards through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program for underserved communities in Florida. In total, over $144 million was awarded for 58 projects in 41 counties, which will impact nearly 160,000 unserved residential, educational, business, and community locations.
OCALA, FL

