CoinDesk
Why Ex-SEC Official John Reed Stark Is Wrong About Crypto
In earlier eras, town criers would announce the latest news, a royal decree or warn the population of some threat. These figures were especially important at times of low literacy rates in society, where they could transmit, through common spoken language, the most vital announcements.
CoinDesk
AllianceBlock Token Plunges 51% After $5M Exploit of Bonq DAO
Hackers have siphoned off roughly $5 million worth of allianceBlock (ALBT) tokens on Bonq, a decentralized borrowing protocol, according to a Wednesday announcement from AllianceBlock. AllianceBlock has paused all activity on its bridge following...
CoinDesk
EBay Hiring Multiple Web3 Roles Following NFT Marketplace Acquisition
Leading e-commerce site eBay is hiring several Web3 roles focusing on KnownOrigin, thenon-fungible token marketplace the company acquired in June. Among the roles listed are Crypto Counsel, Head of Community, a marketing executive and others.
CoinDesk
Shuttered Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Says It Plans to Resume Operations: Report
The co-founder of Hong Kong-based crypto exchange Bitzlato, which had been charged with money laundering and had its servers seized in amajor international operation earlier this month, said the company plans to resume operating and allow partial withdrawals of user funds, according to Forklog, which summarized a YouTube interview in Russian given by the co-founder.
CoinDesk
Crypto Custody Firm Copper Alerted to Security ‘Incident’ Over Christmas
Cryptocurrency custody provider Copper was alerted to a security issue over the Christmas period in December involving the company's GitHub repository, which contains a blueprint for how the firm secures customers' assets.
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
TikTok reportedly threatened to terminate remote employees who don't live near their assigned office location
TikTok is requiring employees to live near their assigned offices, The Information reported Monday, as part of a broader crackdown on remote work.
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Truth over horrifying theory that Facebook ‘listens through your microphone’ revealed
FACEBOOK has been dogged for years by claims that the popular app listens to conversations. Multiple users say they've noticed that ads mysteriously appear soon after talking about a specific topic or brand. For example, a paranoid coffee shop owner alleged in 2021 that "they listen" after her app began...
Business Insider
How to use the secret conversation feature in Facebook Messenger to keep your chats as private as possible
To create a secret conversation on Messenger, start a new chat and tap the lock icon. Messenger's secret conversations are encrypted, meaning not even Facebook can read them. Secret conversations are only available in the Messenger mobile app, not the website. Over the past few years, encrypted messaging apps like...
An engineer laid off after over 16 years at Google says 'faceless' tech giants see staff as '100% disposable'
Justin Moore, an engineering manager, said he found out he'd been laid off via an automated account deactivation and received no other communication.
People Are Shitposting on LinkedIn Now
Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
Shell’s actual spending on renewables is fraction of what it claims, group alleges
Shell has misleadingly overstated how much it is spending on renewable energy and should be investigated and potentially fined by the US financial regulator, according to a non-profit group which has lodged a complaint against the oil giant. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been urged to act...
CoinDesk
NFT Marketplace Sudoswap Airdrops Tokens to Liquidity Providers and 0xmon Holders
Popular non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Sudoswap on Monday issued and airdropped its sudo tokens to users based on predetermined criteria. Airdrops are the unsolicited distribution of a cryptocurrency token or coin, usually for free,...
CoinDesk
Orion Protocol Loses $3M of Crypto in Trading Pool Exploit
Crypto trading venue Orion Protocol was set to pause operations Thursday after an apparent attacker drained millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency,according to cybersecurity firm Peckshield. Orion was the victim of a reentrancy attack...
CoinDesk
A Primer on the Debate Around Ordinal Inscriptions, aka Bitcoin NFTs
For the last week, the Bitcoin community has been locked in fierce debate around Ordinal Inscriptions, a type of Bitcoin-native NFT that allows people to associate data like JPEGs with individual sats. Some find it an interesting, novel experiment. Others – including at least one core dev – think they should be censored as an illegitimate usage of the Bitcoin blockchain. NLW breaks down the debate(s).
Futurism
Whistleblower Claims Facebook Can Secretly Drain Your Phone's Battery on Purpose
For years now, Facebook Messenger users have suspected the app is draining their smartphone batteries — and a lawsuit from a former employee who worked on it lends new credence to that suspicion. In an interview with the New York Post, former Facebook data scientist George Hayward claims that...
Twitter will start charging developers for API access
Twitter will start charging developers to get access to its API, a vital tool that powers popular services like TweetDelete and bots that send users prompts on data in real time. The microblogging site, which was taken over by Elon Musk last October, said that from Feb. 9 it would...
Android Headlines
New Facebook security flaw allowed hackers to disable two-factor authentication
Two-factor authentication is generally considered one of the best ways to secure your account, but it’s not foolproof. In a recent incident, Nepalese security researcher Gtm Mänôz discovered a security flaw in Meta’s new centralized system which could’ve allowed malicious hackers to switch off a Facebook user’s two-factor authentication by simply knowing their phone number.
CoinDesk
BNY Mellon Names Caroline Butler CEO of Digital Assets
Custodial banking giant BNY Mellon (BK) has promoted Caroline Butler to CEO of Digital Assets, the lenderannounced Thursday. Butler joined BNY Mellon in 2020 and most recently was CEO of Custody Services, where she...
