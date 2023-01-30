ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CoinDesk

Why Ex-SEC Official John Reed Stark Is Wrong About Crypto

In earlier eras, town criers would announce the latest news, a royal decree or warn the population of some threat. These figures were especially important at times of low literacy rates in society, where they could transmit, through common spoken language, the most vital announcements.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

AllianceBlock Token Plunges 51% After $5M Exploit of Bonq DAO

Hackers have siphoned off roughly $5 million worth of allianceBlock (ALBT) tokens on Bonq, a decentralized borrowing protocol, according to a Wednesday announcement from AllianceBlock. AllianceBlock has paused all activity on its bridge following...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

EBay Hiring Multiple Web3 Roles Following NFT Marketplace Acquisition

Leading e-commerce site eBay is hiring several Web3 roles focusing on KnownOrigin, thenon-fungible token marketplace the company acquired in June. Among the roles listed are Crypto Counsel, Head of Community, a marketing executive and others.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Shuttered Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Says It Plans to Resume Operations: Report

The co-founder of Hong Kong-based crypto exchange Bitzlato, which had been charged with money laundering and had its servers seized in amajor international operation earlier this month, said the company plans to resume operating and allow partial withdrawals of user funds, according to Forklog, which summarized a YouTube interview in Russian given by the co-founder.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Crypto Custody Firm Copper Alerted to Security ‘Incident’ Over Christmas

Cryptocurrency custody provider Copper was alerted to a security issue over the Christmas period in December involving the company's GitHub repository, which contains a blueprint for how the firm secures customers' assets.
AUSTIN, TX
Vice

People Are Shitposting on LinkedIn Now

Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
CoinDesk

NFT Marketplace Sudoswap Airdrops Tokens to Liquidity Providers and 0xmon Holders

Popular non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Sudoswap on Monday issued and airdropped its sudo tokens to users based on predetermined criteria. Airdrops are the unsolicited distribution of a cryptocurrency token or coin, usually for free,...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Orion Protocol Loses $3M of Crypto in Trading Pool Exploit

Crypto trading venue Orion Protocol was set to pause operations Thursday after an apparent attacker drained millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency,according to cybersecurity firm Peckshield. Orion was the victim of a reentrancy attack...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

A Primer on the Debate Around Ordinal Inscriptions, aka Bitcoin NFTs

For the last week, the Bitcoin community has been locked in fierce debate around Ordinal Inscriptions, a type of Bitcoin-native NFT that allows people to associate data like JPEGs with individual sats. Some find it an interesting, novel experiment. Others – including at least one core dev – think they should be censored as an illegitimate usage of the Bitcoin blockchain. NLW breaks down the debate(s).
AUSTIN, TX
Futurism

Whistleblower Claims Facebook Can Secretly Drain Your Phone's Battery on Purpose

For years now, Facebook Messenger users have suspected the app is draining their smartphone batteries — and a lawsuit from a former employee who worked on it lends new credence to that suspicion. In an interview with the New York Post, former Facebook data scientist George Hayward claims that...
NBC News

Twitter will start charging developers for API access

Twitter will start charging developers to get access to its API, a vital tool that powers popular services like TweetDelete and bots that send users prompts on data in real time. The microblogging site, which was taken over by Elon Musk last October, said that from Feb. 9 it would...
Android Headlines

New Facebook security flaw allowed hackers to disable two-factor authentication

Two-factor authentication is generally considered one of the best ways to secure your account, but it’s not foolproof. In a recent incident, Nepalese security researcher Gtm Mänôz discovered a security flaw in Meta’s new centralized system which could’ve allowed malicious hackers to switch off a Facebook user’s two-factor authentication by simply knowing their phone number.
CoinDesk

BNY Mellon Names Caroline Butler CEO of Digital Assets

Custodial banking giant BNY Mellon (BK) has promoted Caroline Butler to CEO of Digital Assets, the lenderannounced Thursday. Butler joined BNY Mellon in 2020 and most recently was CEO of Custody Services, where she...
AUSTIN, TX

