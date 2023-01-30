Read full article on original website
UK Vending Business Chases Digital Even as Consumers Still Prefer Cash
Adopting an innovation mindset has been the vending business’ saving grace in tough economic times. In fact, with a global recession and an ongoing war and cost-of-living crisis across Europe, all following a crippling pandemic, innovating has been critical to staying ahead, says Paul Hearne, the U.K. and Ireland managing director at Selecta Group, the leading unattended self-service provider in Europe.
ACI Expands; Says It Covers Third of Countries Offering Real-Time Payments
Software firm ACI Worldwide says it is expanding amid a global boom in real-time payments. The expansion means ACI now covers about a third of the world’s countries that offer real-time payments services, the company said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1). “ACI now powers 25 domestic and pan-regional real-time...
Report: Record Number of Americans Dipping Into 401(k)s
With budgets growing tighter, more Americans are reportedly turning to 401(k)s in emergencies. Nearly 3% of the 5 million people who have 401(k) plans offered by Vanguard Group dipped into those accounts last year to pay for medical bills or stave off foreclosures or evictions, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Feb. 2).
Truelayer Debuts Open Banking-Powered Digital Onboarding Tool
Open banking firm Truelayer has launched a new product to help businesses onboard customers. The company announced the launch of Signup+, a new tool that it says can make the onboarding process faster, safer and more reliable, in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) press release. According to Truelayer, Signup+ sources identity...
McDonald’s Leverages Rewards App to Mitigate Inflationary Trade-Down
As consumers remain concerned about inflation, McDonald’s is seeing smaller orders and a trade-down to grocery. The quick-service restaurant (QSR) giant noted on a call with analysts Tuesday (Jan. 31) discussing its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results that, while the brand benefits from a widespread perception of affordability, it is not immune to inflation-related trade-down.
Amazon’s Earnings May Spotlight Battlegrounds as Consumers Pull Back
When Amazon reports earnings on Thursday (Feb. 2), Wall Street will be focused on how much earnings drop, and on whether revenues top expectations. Layoffs? They’ll be under discussion too. So will AWS and the state of enterprise tech spending. As the eCommerce giant grapples with a sales growth...
Monzo Revenue Surges 250% as UK Neobanks Talk Up Profitability
Monzo is one step closer to achieving annual profitability by the end of this year. The firm’s latest earnings show that the U.K.-based neobank’s annualized revenues increased by 250% to 440 million pounds (about $542 million) in the year to December 2022. The figures, first reported by Sifted...
Grocers See Even High-Income Consumers Reining in Spending
With consumers continuing to reel at food inflation, even upscale grocers are forced to adjust. Whole Foods Market, for instance, Amazon’s premium grocery retailer, recently asked suppliers to lower their wholesale prices so that the chain could reduce prices for consumers, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday (Jan. 31), citing a virtual meeting.
TransUnion Invests in UK Open Banking Firm Bud Financial
TransUnion has invested in British open banking and data intelligence firm Bud Financial Limited. The global information and insights company said in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) press release that this partnership will drive innovation in the personal finance market and greater financial inclusion among consumers. “This strategic investment marks the...
How Big Healthcare Players Are Rewriting the Consumer Payments Playbook
Healthcare remains among the most paper-based industries in America, which means stakeholders from patients to providers to payers are missing out on digital efficiencies. Probing the intractable use of paper and steps required to change it, PYMNTS’ Karen Webster was joined by Bank of America (BoA) Managing Director, Co-Head Global Commercial Banking Sue Caras; Kaiser Permanente Vice President and Assistant Treasurer, Cash Management Sheila Stephens; and Cigna Treasury Managing Director and Assistant Treasurer Scott Lambert.
Iwoca Raises New Finance to Fund UK and German Businesses
Embedded lending firm iwoca has raised new finance to meet a rising level of demand. The firm has increased its funding line from £125 million ($153 million) to £170 million ($208 million) with Pollen Street Capital. It’s also increasing funding lines with other existing lenders, iwoca said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release.
GoLogiq to Acquire Wealth-Building Platform Nest Egg
GoLogiq is to continue growing its wealth management capabilities by acquiring Nest Egg. The proposed transaction, which is subject to customary closing terms, aims to add Nest Egg’s wealth-building platform for Gen Z and millennial consumers to GoLogiq’s range of FinTech and mobile solutions, the firms said in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) press release.
Fiserv Gets OK to Offer Cross-Border Transfers in Singapore
Payments firm Fiserv has won approval to expand its offerings in Singapore. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has granted Fiserv a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license, allowing it to provide cross-border money transfer services and real-time account transfers, Fiserv announced in a Monday (Jan. 30) news release. The license...
Hightouch Releases Automated Billing Solution for Usage-Based Pricing
Hightouch has released an automated billing solution for B2B software companies that offer usage-based pricing. The solution enables companies to deploy usage-based billing without having to invest in integrating one themselves, Hightouch said in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) press release. “Modern teams are using a data warehouse-centric approach to disrupt...
FIs and FinTechs Find Innovation Inspiration in Customer Receipt Data
Among banks and FinTechs, there’s recognition of the value inherent in receipt data. That granular detail can help forward-thinking firms craft and offer more customized services and products to their customers. The report “Meeting the Need for Item-Level Receipt Data: How Integration Enables Innovation,” a PYMNTS and Banyan collaboration,...
Inflation Forces Consumers to Rethink Smartphone, Subscription, Grocery Purchases
Maybe the customer was right all along in reacting cautiously to the news of easing inflation. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday (Jan. 30) that the U.S. consumer is “starting to freak out,” pointing to dipped car sales, slumping retail and decreased service-based spending as signs of pullback. With consumer spending representing 70% of the U.S. economy, any continued drop in spending could make a negative financial ripple across all sectors, and some experts are raising their recession risk predictions for the coming year.
Real-Time Global CBDC Networks: Pipedream or Global Payments Reality?
Nearly every day, it seems, some new scheme arises that’s aiming to replace or disrupt the existing global financial services system. Online payment platforms like PayPal begat cryptocurrencies which begat stablecoins which begat central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), and now, per a recent PYMNTS report, CBDCs are begetting a Universal Digital Payments Network (UDPN) designed to translate real-time payment speed and minimal processing fees to international financial transactions that may one day use central bank-issued digital fiat.
Upstart Laying Off 365 Employees as Loan Originations Decline
Upstart is laying off 365 employees due to reduced demand for lending. The artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform said in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that the cuts will amount to about 20% of its current workforce. “On January 31, 2023, in response...
Nuvei CEO: Paya Acquisition to Capitalize on Software-Led Payments Opportunity
“There has been so much capital deployed in FinTech building out solutions that don’t actually solve real world problems.”. Philip Fayer, CEO and chair of Nuvei, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that the deal-making and private funding rounds in FinTech might have peaked during the pandemic. Many once-heralded disruptors have failed to live up to their promise.
Small Business Cross-Border Cash Flow Helped by Marquee Payments Partnerships
Small- to medium-sized businesses have been hobbled on a global stage. The lure of eCommerce is that digital channels level the playing field for…well, just about anyone. Theoretically at least, smaller firms should be able to compete with even the largest of eCommerce juggernauts if they have the right products and services, the payment methods most preferred by customers, and the back-office functions to handle it all.
