FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wabi.tv
Fire destroys home in Surry
SURRY Maine (WABI) - A home was destroyed by fire in Surry Thursday morning. The call came in to the home on Morgan Bay Road just after 9 a.m.. It’s believed to have started in the chimney, but officials say due to the extent of the damage, there is no way to determine an exact cause.
wabi.tv
Charger charging non-electric car battery believed cause of Thomaston fire
THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - Officials believe a battery charger that was charging a non-electric car battery sparked a fire at a home in South Thomaston Monday morning. Crews were called to the home on Dublin Road just before 6:30 a.m. to find a garage attached to the home fully engulfed in flames.
penbaypilot.com
‘This forecast is going to push the limits’: Police Chief Randy Gagne advises caution, check on elderly, bring animals inside
I'm sure by now everyone is aware of the dangerous temperatures we will be experiencing starting Friday. We live in Maine so were use to snow and cold, but this forecast is going to push the limits. A number of events have been canceled for Saturday. The Toboggan Nationals will...
wabi.tv
Hamlin’s Marina complains about runoff from Bangor snow dump
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ”Who wants to see their major investments sitting in mud? It’s pretty hard to look at...” Dan Higgins, President of Hamlin’s Marina and Puffin Boat Company Dan Higgins says there’s a stream of silt, salt and road grime coming from a nearby snow dump.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast American Legion Warming Center open Friday through Saturday
The Belfast American Legion has advertised that it will be hosting a warming center this weekend. The warming center will be open Friday, February 3, at 1:30 p.m. and remain open through the night and all day Saturday, February 4. People in need of this resource may enter the Belfast...
penbaypilot.com
Community works hard to help owners, animals recover from barn collapse
UNION — Galaxy the cow is in a sling to allow her legs relief and to promote blood flow. More than two dozen cows and pigs waited hours to be rescued after a barn collapsed in Union during a rain/snow storm on January 26. Galaxy was the last living bovine to be pulled free; four other cows did not survive.
Boat ‘Runs Aground’ on High Street in Ellsworth Early February 1 [VIDEO]
How did your Wednesday start? It's guaranteed to be better than the unfortunate owner and trailer operator of this boat that landed on High Street in the early morning hours. According to the Ellsworth Police Department, the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. According to Captain Troy Bires of the Ellsworth Police Department the boat fell off the trailer hitting a car. A plow then struck the boat and another car.
foxbangor.com
Man rescued from woods after injury
SKOWHEGAN-- A man found himself stranded in the woods for over an hour in the snow. The Skowhegan Fire Department received reports of an emergency at south gate parkway around 1 p.m. Assisting agencies include Fairfield, Norridgewock, and use of their utility vehicles to locate the injured male. "I would...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Jan. 19-25. Keith E. Chase, 65, of Stockton Springs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Belfast Jan. 7, 2021, five years in prison with all but 12 months suspended, three years of probation, and $400 fine; unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs in Waldo County Jan. 12, 2021, 12 months in prison and $400 fine; unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug in Waldo County Feb. 1, 2021, six months in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Waldo County Feb. 1, 2021, 30 days in jail; violating a condition of release in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; operating a vehicle without a license in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; criminal trespass in Searsport July 26, 2021, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Stockton Springs July 4, seven days in jail and $400 fine.
A New Restaurant is Coming to Cumberland, Maine, With a Unique Touch
I grew up in Cumberland, Maine, and if there was one thing I noticed that we lacked, it was places to eat. We had the local stores that fed us before and after sports practices, like Food Stop and North Yarmouth Variety, but if you wanted to go out to eat for a nice sit-down dinner you had to drive out of town.
penbaypilot.com
Lord Camden Inn Supports PAWS Animal Adoption Center
CAMDEN, ME, February 1, 2023 – Press Release – Matthew Levin, Director of Hotels, and Erick Anderson, General Manager for the Bay View Collection, presented a check today to P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center in Camden, Maine. Representing P.A.W.S. today to receive the check were Ree McCarthy, Board Member & Volunteer, and Animal Attendants, Sarah Powell, Tegan Simmons, and Kayleigh Bernier. The donation of $1,225 is in support of the organization’s mission which is to provide care for homeless dogs and cats until they can be placed in permanent, responsible homes while promoting humane values in the local community through outreach and educational programs. Lord Camden Inn is a dog friendly hotel, as is all of the Bay View Collection properties.
penbaypilot.com
Satellite of West Bay Rotary Doing (a LOT of) Good
Food security, homelessness, heating and food-in-crisis-areas are just a sampling of the many good causes supported by Satellite of West Bay Rotary’s recent fundraising…. Coming up soon, the Satellite of West Bay Rotary Club is presenting Red Carpet Trivia on February 11, 2023 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Samoset in Rockport. Teams of up to six from across the community will compete for prizes and to raise money for World Central Kitchen. Teams thus far include those representing West Bay Rotary, Rockland Rotary, Belfast Rotary, Allen Insurance and Financial, Midcoast School of Technology and more. There will be pizza and cash bar.
WMTW
90-year-old bridge between Topsham, Brunswick to be replaced
The all-clear has been given to replace the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Topsham and Brunswick. Work on the bridge could begin this spring after the Maine Department of Transportation was told the best solution would be to replace the 90-year-old bridge. The new bridge will have sidewalks on both...
17-Year-Old Central Maine Boy Arrested & Charged After Shooting His Brother Tuesday
A Central Maine teenager has been charged and taken into custody following an incident which ended in him allegedly shooting his older brother Tuesday. The Kennebec Journal reports that Tuesday's incident occurred at a residence located at 31 Pleasant Drive in the Maine town of Jay. The paper says that a 17-year-old boy, and his 20-year-old brother, got into some kind of a verbal altercation a little before 1 pm.
wabi.tv
Bangor organization buying hotel rooms for area’s unhoused population ahead of freezing temps
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dangerously cold conditions will be moving into Maine by the end of the week. A local organization is working to make sure some of the area’s most vulnerable residents will be safe. Needlepoint Sanctuary of Maine has been working with the unhoused population in Bangor and beyond since 2018.
penbaypilot.com
Bonnie Post, obituary
OWL’S HEAD — Bonnie Post, of Owl’s Head, who dedicated a lifetime to helping others in myriad ways, died peacefully on January 29, 2023, at the Owl’s Head Homestead, after a period of declining health. Bonnie was born in Santa Barbara, California, on January 27, 1944,...
Auburn Park 'N Shop reopens with new look taking 100-year-old family trade into new era
AUBURN - For shoppers and passersby, the words “Park ‘N Shop” can be considered an Auburn classic after a four-decade presence on Southbridge Street. Since 1982, the words have been an invitation to a store known for its convenient size and location at the Auburn Plaza, 711 Southbridge St. ...
penbaypilot.com
One arrested after gas station managers ask police for civil assist
BELFAST — Belfast Police responded to a local gas station Jan. 30, after the store management requested a civil standby by police while they asked customers to leave, according to a Jan. 31 media report from Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that...
penbaypilot.com
Ring-necks in Winter in Maine
There have been lots of warnings in the news about the lack of ice on lakes and rivers in Maine this winter. Many traditionally frozen lakes and rivers have either frozen only for a short time or have had portions that have not frozen at all. The Kennebec River, which is usually frozen solidly enough to have smelt shacks on it in Randolph, just above the bridge in Gardiner, was almost completely open as of the late January this year.
wabi.tv
With dangerously cold temperatures on the way, officials warn folks to be mindful
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With temperatures expected to drop into the single digits Saturday, folks should look ahead on how to prepare. First, make sure your animals are cared for. Kathryn Ravenscraft of Bangor Humane Society says to bring animals inside, but if for any reason that’s not possible, make...
