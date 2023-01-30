ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Thomaston, ME

Fire destroys home in Surry

SURRY Maine (WABI) - A home was destroyed by fire in Surry Thursday morning. The call came in to the home on Morgan Bay Road just after 9 a.m.. It’s believed to have started in the chimney, but officials say due to the extent of the damage, there is no way to determine an exact cause.
SURRY, ME
Hamlin’s Marina complains about runoff from Bangor snow dump

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ”Who wants to see their major investments sitting in mud? It’s pretty hard to look at...” Dan Higgins, President of Hamlin’s Marina and Puffin Boat Company Dan Higgins says there’s a stream of silt, salt and road grime coming from a nearby snow dump.
BANGOR, ME
Belfast American Legion Warming Center open Friday through Saturday

The Belfast American Legion has advertised that it will be hosting a warming center this weekend. The warming center will be open Friday, February 3, at 1:30 p.m. and remain open through the night and all day Saturday, February 4. People in need of this resource may enter the Belfast...
BELFAST, ME
Community works hard to help owners, animals recover from barn collapse

UNION — Galaxy the cow is in a sling to allow her legs relief and to promote blood flow. More than two dozen cows and pigs waited hours to be rescued after a barn collapsed in Union during a rain/snow storm on January 26. Galaxy was the last living bovine to be pulled free; four other cows did not survive.
UNION, ME
Boat ‘Runs Aground’ on High Street in Ellsworth Early February 1 [VIDEO]

How did your Wednesday start? It's guaranteed to be better than the unfortunate owner and trailer operator of this boat that landed on High Street in the early morning hours. According to the Ellsworth Police Department, the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. According to Captain Troy Bires of the Ellsworth Police Department the boat fell off the trailer hitting a car. A plow then struck the boat and another car.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Man rescued from woods after injury

SKOWHEGAN-- A man found himself stranded in the woods for over an hour in the snow. The Skowhegan Fire Department received reports of an emergency at south gate parkway around 1 p.m. Assisting agencies include Fairfield, Norridgewock, and use of their utility vehicles to locate the injured male. "I would...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Jan. 19-25. Keith E. Chase, 65, of Stockton Springs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Belfast Jan. 7, 2021, five years in prison with all but 12 months suspended, three years of probation, and $400 fine; unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs in Waldo County Jan. 12, 2021, 12 months in prison and $400 fine; unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug in Waldo County Feb. 1, 2021, six months in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Waldo County Feb. 1, 2021, 30 days in jail; violating a condition of release in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; operating a vehicle without a license in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; criminal trespass in Searsport July 26, 2021, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Stockton Springs July 4, seven days in jail and $400 fine.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
Lord Camden Inn Supports PAWS Animal Adoption Center

CAMDEN, ME, February 1, 2023 – Press Release – Matthew Levin, Director of Hotels, and Erick Anderson, General Manager for the Bay View Collection, presented a check today to P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center in Camden, Maine. Representing P.A.W.S. today to receive the check were Ree McCarthy, Board Member & Volunteer, and Animal Attendants, Sarah Powell, Tegan Simmons, and Kayleigh Bernier. The donation of $1,225 is in support of the organization’s mission which is to provide care for homeless dogs and cats until they can be placed in permanent, responsible homes while promoting humane values in the local community through outreach and educational programs. Lord Camden Inn is a dog friendly hotel, as is all of the Bay View Collection properties.
CAMDEN, ME
Satellite of West Bay Rotary Doing (a LOT of) Good

Food security, homelessness, heating and food-in-crisis-areas are just a sampling of the many good causes supported by Satellite of West Bay Rotary’s recent fundraising…. Coming up soon, the Satellite of West Bay Rotary Club is presenting Red Carpet Trivia on February 11, 2023 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Samoset in Rockport. Teams of up to six from across the community will compete for prizes and to raise money for World Central Kitchen. Teams thus far include those representing West Bay Rotary, Rockland Rotary, Belfast Rotary, Allen Insurance and Financial, Midcoast School of Technology and more. There will be pizza and cash bar.
ROCKPORT, ME
90-year-old bridge between Topsham, Brunswick to be replaced

The all-clear has been given to replace the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Topsham and Brunswick. Work on the bridge could begin this spring after the Maine Department of Transportation was told the best solution would be to replace the 90-year-old bridge. The new bridge will have sidewalks on both...
BRUNSWICK, ME
17-Year-Old Central Maine Boy Arrested & Charged After Shooting His Brother Tuesday

A Central Maine teenager has been charged and taken into custody following an incident which ended in him allegedly shooting his older brother Tuesday. The Kennebec Journal reports that Tuesday's incident occurred at a residence located at 31 Pleasant Drive in the Maine town of Jay. The paper says that a 17-year-old boy, and his 20-year-old brother, got into some kind of a verbal altercation a little before 1 pm.
JAY, ME
Bonnie Post, obituary

OWL’S HEAD — Bonnie Post, of Owl’s Head, who dedicated a lifetime to helping others in myriad ways, died peacefully on January 29, 2023, at the Owl’s Head Homestead, after a period of declining health. Bonnie was born in Santa Barbara, California, on January 27, 1944,...
ROCKLAND, ME
One arrested after gas station managers ask police for civil assist

BELFAST — Belfast Police responded to a local gas station Jan. 30, after the store management requested a civil standby by police while they asked customers to leave, according to a Jan. 31 media report from Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that...
BELFAST, ME
Ring-necks in Winter in Maine

There have been lots of warnings in the news about the lack of ice on lakes and rivers in Maine this winter. Many traditionally frozen lakes and rivers have either frozen only for a short time or have had portions that have not frozen at all. The Kennebec River, which is usually frozen solidly enough to have smelt shacks on it in Randolph, just above the bridge in Gardiner, was almost completely open as of the late January this year.
MAINE STATE

