houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Kay Mosley
Services for Kay Mosley, 66, are 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation is noon to service time. Send an online condolence.
Nurse practitioner signs contract with TCMH
Texas County Memorial Hospital has hired Lynsey Sullivan, a family nurse practitioner, from West Plains, board members heard at their monthly meeting last week. Sullivan comes to TCMH with 13 years of experience as a nurse in the emergency room and six years as a nurse practitioner. She will practice family medicine with outpatients from birth to the end-of-life at the TCMH Medical Office Complex in Houston.
Area woman faces felony property damage charge
A Willow Springs woman faces a felony charge after a Cabool Police Department investigation of an incident Nov. 23 at a U.S. 60 business. Sharon K. Dudley, 76, of the 15000 block of Sargent Road in Willow Springs, is charged with first-degree property damage (a class E felony). A Cabool...
Schedule a ‘date’ with a book
February is often known for being a month dedicated to and all about love. But February is not only about Valentines and sweethearts; instead, it can be a month for self-love and self-care, fostering relationships with family and friends and loving others!. For the month of February, all Texas County...
Firm purchases long-term facilities, including Licking location
North Star Equity Group LLC, a Missouri limited liability company, announced the acquisition of Licking Residential Care Center in Licking, Salem Residential Care Center, Salem Care Center and Seville Care Center, all in Salem, effective Feb. 1. North Star is a faith-based senior care facility management company based in Mountain...
Rance Walls Memorial Blood Drive rescheduled until Friday, Feb. 3
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, including Texas County Memorial Hospital, is teaming up with FBLA, FCCLA and Art Club Cabool High School students to host a blood drive in honor of former Cabool High School teacher and coach Rance Walls.
Cabool woman faces charges following arrest Tuesday night
A Cabool woman was arrested Tuesday night on several charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Jeana L. Knight, 58, is charged with a felony patrol charge of DWI, misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle without a front bumper and wearing no seat belt. She was taken to the Cabool Police...
Area man faces felony charges after allegedly assaulting elderly man, woman
A Willow Springs man is charged with three felonies after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of an incident on Monday, Jan. 30. Johnnie L. Renegar, 37, of 16601 Scott Lane in Willow Springs, is charged with second-degree assault – special victim (a class B felony), second-degree domestic assault (a class D felony) and third-degree domestic assault (a class E felony).
