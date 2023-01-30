Permanently visible red veins on the face are referred to as couperose in technical jargon- on a daily base they are known as: Spider Veins. Although this is a harmless, visible enlargement of the blood vessels in the subcutaneous tissue, those affected can find it a heavy burden. This article deals with the causes of couperose and gives tips on what can be done against annoying veins on the face and accompanying symptoms, as well as home remedies and when to see a doctor.

