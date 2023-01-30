Read full article on original website
hippocraticpost.com
Reducing inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis
Reducing inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis research from the Bionics Institute in Melbourne, Australia: Our researchers are developing a drug-free treatment to treat rheumatoid arthritis using vagus nerve stimulation. Researchers at the Bionics Institute are developing an innovative drug-free treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. The treatment uses an electrical medical device to...
What To Expect After Getting Cortisone Injections
Cortisone injections can help reduce inflammation and lessen pain localized to particular areas of the body. Here's what to expect after getting an injection.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of Myopathy?
The most common symptoms of myopathy are weakness and impaired daily functions or activities, as well as muscle pain and tenderness. When a person experiences significant muscle pain and tenderness without weakness, there might be other causes to consider. There are several general signs and symptoms of myopathy, including. Symmetric...
Researchers found ginger extract can reduce knee pain in 247 patients with osteoarthritis, arthritis, and rheumatism
Ginger is one of the most popular and healthiest spices in the world. It is full of nutrients and bioactive compounds with significant health benefits. There have been centuries of use of this spice in Indian medicine. There are numerous benefits associated with this herb, including aiding digestion, reducing nausea, preventing colds and flu, soothing the stomach, relieving stomach pain, and promoting weight loss.
MedicalXpress
Early adulthood physical activity may be associated with symptoms of pelvic floor disorders in middle-aged women
The prevalence of pelvic floor disorders increases as women approach menopausal years. In addition to hormonal changes, several factors contribute to pelvic floor disorders, including natural aging of the connective tissue, reproductive history, lifestyle, as well as factors increasing the pressure in the abdominal cavity. "Physical activity has many health...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Spinal Cord Stimulation System as Alternative Treatment for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy
Spinal cord stimulation has been used for 50 years to effectively manage chronic pain without opioids. The FDA approved a spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system (Proclaim XR; Abbot) for diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN), a condition that currently has no disease modifying treatments. SCS, which is a form of neurostimulation therapy that doses tissue with a certain quantity of energy to relieve pain, can now be added to the available chronic pain management strategies that avoid the use of opioids for patients with DPN.
Healthline
Pain Medications and Kidney Health
NSAIDs can pose a risk to your kidney health. But while acetaminophen may be safer, all pain medications should be taken with a doctor’s supervision if you have kidney disease. It’s almost a reflex: You have an ache or pain, so you reach for an over-the-counter (OTC) pain medication....
Healthline
What’s Involved With Mitral Valve Repair?
With mitral valve repair, the natural valve remains in place, but your doctor makes changes to the valve’s leaflets to allow them to function more effectively. This procedure typically has fewer risks compared with mitral valve replacement. Your heart’s mitral valve, which is located between the left atrium and...
Athletic Heart Syndrome: What It Is, Symptoms and Treatments
High-intensity workouts on most days can lead to a condition called athletic heart syndrome or AHS. It is marked by changes in the heart's left ventricle but is not considered dangerous to an athlete's health. Because AHS has similarities to some damaging heart conditions, doctors will do several tests to...
verywellhealth.com
Painful Swallowing
Painful swallowing can feel like discomfort or pain or may feel like a burning or squeezing sensation. It may be felt anywhere from the neck to the breastbone. Pain in the throat or chest during swallowing is called odynophagia. Painful swallowing can be caused by several things, including infection, acid...
MedicalXpress
Ideal blood pressure may remodel brain clearance pathways linked to brain health, dementia
Among people who received more intensive treatment for high blood pressure, evaluations of MRI scans indicated a positive change in brain structures involved in its ability to clear toxins and other byproducts, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, held in person in Dallas and virtually, Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
What Are The Symptoms Of Lyme Arthritis?
Anti-tick protection isn't just to avoid uncomfortable bites. It helps prevent illnesses like Lyme disease, and -- less commonly -- Lyme arthritis.
Current Publishing
Column: The cause of varicose veins
Dr. Jeff Schoonover, chief medical officer of Indiana Vein Specialists, shares some information about causes and treatment of varicose veins and chronic venous insufficiency. What are varicose veins and chronic venous insufficiency?. “This condition typically affects the legs in which large ‘ropey’-type veins develop because of a sequential failure of...
Woman, 31, wins $1million payout after suffering stroke during ‘routine’ treatment at chiropractor
A WOMAN received a huge payout after she suffered a stroke during a “routine” treatment with a chiropractor. After falling off the table, 31-year-old Becca Barlow said she immediately began vomiting and recognized it as a sign of a possible stroke. She also experienced several other symptoms such...
Sleep Apnea Linked to Weaker Bones, Teeth
TUESDAY, Jan. 31, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- People who have sleep apnea may have another issue to worry about — weaker bones and teeth. Known as low bone-mineral density, the condition is an indicator of osteoporosis and can increase the risk of fractures and cause teeth to become loose and dental implants to fail, according to new research from the University at Buffalo (UB) in New York.
Medical treatments and alternative home remedies for Broken Capillaries and Spider Veins.
Permanently visible red veins on the face are referred to as couperose in technical jargon- on a daily base they are known as: Spider Veins. Although this is a harmless, visible enlargement of the blood vessels in the subcutaneous tissue, those affected can find it a heavy burden. This article deals with the causes of couperose and gives tips on what can be done against annoying veins on the face and accompanying symptoms, as well as home remedies and when to see a doctor.
Medical News Today
Symptoms of failed shoulder surgery
Potential symptoms of failed shoulder surgery can include persistent pain, swelling, tenderness, joint instability, and reduced range of motion. A person may continue having the symptoms they had before the surgery, or the symptoms may come back later on. A failed shoulder surgery can include any procedure that does not...
Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) is a form of arthritis that occurs in children up to 16 years of age. Here's everything that you need to know about it.
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
Researchers Investigate Connection Between Periodontitis and Alzheimer Disease
More than 6 million Americans, mostly over the age of 64, have Alzheimer disease, the most common form of dementia. In 2020, the National Institute on Aging (NIA) Intramural Research Program team investigated possible links between periodontal diseases and dementia diagnoses and deaths via data collected by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from a large pool of subjects as part of a National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. Participants received oral exams to pinpoint any signs of periodontal disease, as well as blood tests for antibodies against causative bacteria.1,2.
L.A. Weekly
Is CBD A Reliable Therapy For Diabetes?
View the original article about If CBD Is A Reliable Therapy For Diabetes at Best CBD Planet. You definitely don’t need to look any further than your neighborhood pharmacy or beauty supply store to discover that CBD has become a prominent ingredient in anything from candy and sparkling water to lotions and medicinal oils.
