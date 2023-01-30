ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Loses Its ‘Poise’ In Loss At Florida

There was plenty not to like about Tennessee’s offensive performance Wednesday night at Florida. While those offensive consistency issues have been fewer and far between this season, we’ve seen them enough to know they’re bubbling under the surface. What we haven’t seen is how Tennessee crumbled down...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Three Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Falls Flat At Florida

Despite playing poorly for most of the night, Tennessee found itself leading Florida by six points with 10:40 to play. Then the Vols fell flat on their face as Florida dominated down the stretch to hand No. 2 Tennessee a disappointing, 67-54, loss in Gainesville. Here are three quick takeaways...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Where Vols' 2023 class finished National Signing Day in team rankings

As expected, Tennessee didn't add any new signees to its 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day. But the Vols had already done enough to come away with a top-10 class. After entering signing day ranked No. 8 nationally in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite team rankings for the 2023 class, Tennessee finished the day with the nation's No. 9 class despite not adding to its 25 signees and early enrollees. There was still some movement around the Vols throughout the day, but the players they signed in December kept them in the top 10 nationally and allowed them to maintain the fourth-best class in the SEC.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Vols College World Series Odds: Pitching Leads the Way

Could this be the year the Tennessee Volunteers finally break through to win the College World Series? If you believe the No. 5-ranked Vols can, you could earn several hundreds of dollars with a wager at DraftKings or FanDuel. DraftKings is also giving out a $50 free, no-strings-attached bet to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Everything Rick Barnes Said After Disappointing Loss At Florida

Tennessee basketball’s four game winning streak came to a close Wednesday night in Gainesville as the Vols fell to Florida, 67-54. The Vols’ offense struggled mightily for much of the game while their defense let up late as Florida star Colin Castleton took control of the game. Barnes...
GAINESVILLE, FL
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Makes Elite Prep Running Back’s Top Four

Tennessee football made the top four for standout running back Jordan Marshall Thursday afternoon. The Vols are the lone SEC team in the top group for the Ohio native, joining Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin. Marshall ranks as one of a four-star and one of the top prep running backs...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Makes Four-Star Linebacker’s Top Five

Four-star class of 2024 linebacker Jeremiah Beasley released his top five including Tennessee and his upcoming commitment date Tuesday afternoon. Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State and Pitt joined the Vols in Beasley’s top five while the blue-chip recruit plans on announcing his college decision on March 15. Beasley is a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Report: Former Tennessee Wide Receiver Lands at South Carolina

Former Tennessee wide receiver Deangelo Gibbs is returning to college football. According to Chapel Fowler of The State, Gibbs has joined up with Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks football program and is currently on campus in Columbia. Fowler’s report states that it is unclear whether Gibbs will be...
COLUMBIA, SC
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Adds Instate Walk-On Quarterback

Tennessee football landed a commitment from class of 2023 quarterback Ryan Damron Tuesday afternoon. The Paris, Tennessee native will be a preferred walk-on in Knoxville. “I want to thank the whole community of Henry County for their endless support during my time here,” Damron wrote in a statement. “Lastly, I want to thank my teammates and friends for showing me what it was like to be apart of something bigger than my self. With all that being said, I will be committing to the University of Tennessee.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Eased Past Texas. What’s Next?

In the latest edition of Rocky Top Insider’s ‘High & Tight’ presented by Gambuzza’s Barber Shop in Knoxville, we recap Tennessee’s win over Texas and look ahead at the Vols upcoming battle against Florida in Gainesville. With Tennessee’s dominant win over Texas, the Vols moved...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Watch Tennessee’s Josiah-Jordan James Mic’d Up At Practice

VFL Films mic’d up Tennessee senior forward Josiah-Jordan James last week ahead of the Vols’ matchup against Georgia. One of the main leaders on the Tennessee basketball team, James showed plenty of leadership qualities encouraging his teammates and joking with assistant coaches and managers in the 89 second video.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

4-star athlete, Tennessee target sets commitment date

4-star athlete Jacob Oden has finalized his commitment date. Oden will make his commitment on Thursday, Feb. 2. Tennessee is the lone SEC finalist amongst his top 5. In addition to the Vols, he’s also considering Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and Iowa. Here’s his announcement:. This will...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

One killed in Cocke County crash

A passenger died in a car crash on a highway in Cocke County Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A passenger died in a car crash on a highway in Cocke County Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. News at 11 on 1/31. News at 6...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Cockfighting derby raided in Union County

Union County Sheriff Billy Breeding and his deputies raided a cockfighting derby in the 100 block of Little Valley Road in Maynardville, after receiving a tip and drone footage from the group Showing Animals Respect and Kindness or “SHARK.”. Cockfighting derby raided in Union County. Union County Sheriff Billy...
UNION COUNTY, TN

