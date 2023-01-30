ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Mediaite

Tarlov Has Blunt Message for Migrants Complaining About ‘Ugly’ Shelter: ‘You’re Here by the Grace of Our Generosity’

Co-hosts of The Five unanimously reacted with derision after single male migrants receiving free housing in New York City complained about being moved from a three-star Manhattan hotel to a shelter in Brooklyn. The shelter has free food, televisions, and ping-pong tables, among other amenities. Officials are transporting the men...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

House GOP did not tell Raskin to remove head covering

CLAIM: House Republicans are requiring Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, to remove the headwear he’s donned on the House floor while undergoing chemotherapy. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Republicans have made no such request and have in fact been nothing but supportive, a spokesperson for Raskin told The Associated Press.
MARYLAND STATE
Vox

Republicans kicked Ilhan Omar off the Foreign Affairs Committee to get revenge on Democrats

Li Zhou is a politics reporter at Vox, where she covers Congress and elections. Previously, she was a tech policy reporter at Politico and an editorial fellow at the Atlantic. On Thursday, House Republicans voted 218-211 to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), a three-term progressive, from the Foreign Affairs Committee. It’s an act that’s the latest GOP effort to secure political revenge for Democrats’ conduct during the last Congress.
POLITICO

Playbook PM: McCarthy marshals the votes to boot Omar

BIG MEETING — Secretary of State ANTONY BLINKEN is planning to sit down with Chinese President XI JINPING in Beijing next week, FT’s Demetri Sevastopulo scooped. Blinken will be the first Biden Cabinet member to visit China; the meeting comes as the U.S. tries to mend some ties and reduce tensions with the global rival.
ARKANSAS STATE
Mediaite

BREAKING: George Santos Recuses Himself From Sitting On Committees

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) told fellow Republican lawmakers in a closed door meeting that he plans to recuse himself from multiple committee assignments. Santos currently serves on the House Small Business Committee and the Science, Space and Technology Committee. Both were controversial appointments in light of accusations the Republican lied about everything from his family background to work history during his campaign.
WASHINGTON STATE
Mediaite

Mediaite

New York City, NY
