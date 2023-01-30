Read full article on original website
Related
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Jason Chaffetz warns Republicans booting Ilhan Omar from key committee is 'doing Democrats a favor'
Former GOP Rep. Jason Chaffetz warned on "The Faulkner Focus" that the decision was not one for Republicans to make and could come with consequences for the party.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Hopes of Removing Ilhan Omar Appear Dashed
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had hoped to remove Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee, but a fresh GOP rebellion may have put paid to that.
Washington Examiner
Dems dissed: Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff, and Eric Swalwell confirmed to lose powerful positions
Several high-profile House Democrats are poised to be removed from their coveted committee assignments as Republicans take control of the lower chamber and usher in a new era of priorities, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) confirmed on Monday. McCarthy has long vowed to remove some Democrats from their top positions...
‘I Can’t Wait for This Guy to Die’: Atlantic Writer Relays GOP Insiders’ Lack of Strategy to Purge Trump
Atlantic writer McKay Coppins appeared on Monday’s OutFront on CNN to discuss his latest piece, in which he describes a Republican Party desperate to be rid of Donald Trump. As the article notes, however, no one seems to have a plan to do that. “Press them hard enough, and...
Nikki Haley's Chances of Beating Donald Trump to 2024 GOP Nomination
On Saturday Haley tweeted: "It's time for a new generation to lead."
Tarlov Has Blunt Message for Migrants Complaining About ‘Ugly’ Shelter: ‘You’re Here by the Grace of Our Generosity’
Co-hosts of The Five unanimously reacted with derision after single male migrants receiving free housing in New York City complained about being moved from a three-star Manhattan hotel to a shelter in Brooklyn. The shelter has free food, televisions, and ping-pong tables, among other amenities. Officials are transporting the men...
House GOP did not tell Raskin to remove head covering
CLAIM: House Republicans are requiring Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, to remove the headwear he’s donned on the House floor while undergoing chemotherapy. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Republicans have made no such request and have in fact been nothing but supportive, a spokesperson for Raskin told The Associated Press.
GOP Rep. Who Spoke At Pro-Hitler Event Goes After Ilhan Omar Because Of ‘Anti-Semitism’
Paul Gosar has repeatedly promoted the work of the prominent white nationalist Nick Fuentes.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
House GOP readies vote to oust Rep. Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee
House Republicans are planning to vote as soon as Thursday to oust Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the Foreign Affairs Committee over what they say are her antisemitic remarks in the past — marking an escalation in a long-running battle between the parties over committee assignments. Speaker Kevin McCarthy...
AOC accuses Republicans of 'targeting and racism' for vote to remove Rep. Omar from committee
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., spoke on the House floor and criticized Republicans for a resolution to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the Foreign Affairs Committee and accused them of "targeting and racism."Feb. 2, 2023.
Vox
Republicans kicked Ilhan Omar off the Foreign Affairs Committee to get revenge on Democrats
Li Zhou is a politics reporter at Vox, where she covers Congress and elections. Previously, she was a tech policy reporter at Politico and an editorial fellow at the Atlantic. On Thursday, House Republicans voted 218-211 to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), a three-term progressive, from the Foreign Affairs Committee. It’s an act that’s the latest GOP effort to secure political revenge for Democrats’ conduct during the last Congress.
‘Phony, Fake, and Fraudulent!’ Hakeem Jeffries Takes Anti-Socialism Resolution VERY Personally at Fiery Presser
New York Democrat and House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on Thursday brutally trashed a Republican resolution condemning the “horrors of socialism” brought by Cuban-American Florida Republican Rep. María Salazar as “fraudulent” and “cover” for extremism. The resolution passed Thursday in a bipartisan...
POLITICO
Playbook PM: McCarthy marshals the votes to boot Omar
BIG MEETING — Secretary of State ANTONY BLINKEN is planning to sit down with Chinese President XI JINPING in Beijing next week, FT’s Demetri Sevastopulo scooped. Blinken will be the first Biden Cabinet member to visit China; the meeting comes as the U.S. tries to mend some ties and reduce tensions with the global rival.
BREAKING: George Santos Recuses Himself From Sitting On Committees
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) told fellow Republican lawmakers in a closed door meeting that he plans to recuse himself from multiple committee assignments. Santos currently serves on the House Small Business Committee and the Science, Space and Technology Committee. Both were controversial appointments in light of accusations the Republican lied about everything from his family background to work history during his campaign.
Kevin McCarthy Breaks With Trump, Tucker and Marjorie Taylor Greene: Ashli Babbitt Shooter ‘Did His Job’
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy broke from the MAGA wing of the Republican Party — and its most popular voices Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene — by declaring that Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt was not murdered by a police officer. The comments illustrate the growing...
WATCH: That Viral Clip of DeSantis Ripping Trump Is 5 Years Old — Here’s the Rest of It
An unsourced clip of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ripping former President Donald Trump over his relationship with Putin has gone viral — almost six years after DeSantis made the comments. Former Republican and current Twitter video influencer Ron Filipkowski recently posted a clip of DeSantis with the caption “Desantis...
Alyssa Farah Griffin Tells Republicans To Stand Up To Trump Like Her, Joy Behar Asks: ‘You Got a Gig Out Of It. What Do They Get?’
The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin got a reminder that her criticism of former boss Donald Trump worked out fairly well for her after she recommended more political allies to the former president do the same. On Tuesday’s edition of The View, the hosts discussed Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) recent...
CNN Notes Hunter Biden’s ‘Really Fascinating’ Strategy Shift in Taking Ownership of His Laptop Data for New Legal Offensive
CNN This Morning took notice of Hunter Biden’s change in strategy with his lawsuit threats and demands for legal investigations into those who’ve disseminated the contents of his purported laptop. Poppy Harlow and Don Lemon spoke with Evan Perez on Thursday about the news that President Joe Biden’s...
Mediaite
New York City, NY
14
Followers
209
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT
From TV green rooms to the corridors of the senate to the latest White House press briefing, Mediaite is a trusted source on the intersection of politics and media across the political spectrum. Breaking news, analysis and opinions aplenty, we deliver it all with lightning quick speed. Mediaite is part of the Abrams Media Network.https://www.mediaite.com/
Comments / 0