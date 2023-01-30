Read full article on original website
wnypapers.com
Sheeran elected first vice president of NYS Magistrates
Longtime professor of education Dr. Thomas Sheeran was elected to the position of first vice president of the New York State Magistrate’s Association. The group represents more than 2,200 town and village judges in the 1,300 local courts across New York. In addition to his more than 50-year tenure...
nystateofpolitics.com
Counties could lose big if Hochul’s state budget is enacted
If Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget passes as is, New York's counties will be among the spending plan’s biggest losers. “The governor is looking to intercept almost $300 million in federal funds earmarked for local taxpayers,” said Stephen Acquario, executive director of the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC).
Kathy Hochul’s record-breaking $227B NY budget: Bail, migrants, gas stove ban
Gov. Hochul unveiled a record-breaking $227 billion budget proposal packed with progressive spending plans and controversial policies Wednesday — setting the stage for a showdown with state lawmakers for whom it still won’t be enough. In an afternoon speech in the state Capitol’s Red Room in Albany, Hochul said she wanted to “make it a little bit easier to be a family living here in New York.” “We set the table for what should be one of the most prosperous times in our state’s history. But if New Yorkers don’t feel safe, they can’t afford to buy a home, they can’t pay...
Top Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State At ‘Alarming’ Rates
Over a half-million Empire State residents recently moved out of New York State. Here's why. Hudson Valley Post previously reported New York State continues to lead the nation in population loss, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 6 Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State. United...
utilitydive.com
Gov. Hochul proposes allowing New York Power Authority to build, operate renewable energy projects
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, D, on Wednesday proposed authorizing the New York Power Authority, to finance, build, own, operate and maintain renewable energy projects. NYPA could capitalize on billions of dollars in the federal Inflation Reduction Act if the Legislature approves the governor’s plan, which is part of her $227 billion fiscal year 2024 budget proposal, she said in releasing the spending plan. It also would help New York meet its renewable energy targets, Hochul said.
whmi.com
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoes Grieving Families Act, angering some loved ones of Buffalo massacre
(ALBANY, N.Y.) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would have overhauled the state's 175-year-old wrongful death statute, angering some families whose elderly loved ones were killed in a Buffalo supermarket mass shooting. The Grieving Families Act would have allowed courts to consider grief and loss...
A Plea From Western New York Snowmobile Clubs
The weather this winter has been less than ideal for those who love to ride a snowmobile. The ski resorts can make snow and there are reports that the conditions on the hills and slopes have been decent at times. The bitter cold air is here and the snow making machines are putting out plenty of snow.
wnypapers.com
'Little Sweet Hearts' campaign looks to raise funds to fight pediatric cancer
You may soon see hearts popping up all over Western New York!. Throughout the month of February, Sweet Buffalo Rocks and Totally Buffalo Cares are teaming up with local businesses and organizations to raise funds for children battling pediatric cancer and life-threatening illnesses with the “Little Sweet Hearts” campaign.
wnypapers.com
Niagara University receives grants totaling $500,000 from Mother Cabrini Foundation
Niagara University Receives $300,000 Grant to Grow & Strengthen Nursing Workforce. Niagara University has received a $300,000 grant from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation to continue and enhance work done by its College of Nursing to foster nurse resilience, effectively bridge the transition from student to health care professional, address a critical shortage in the nursing workforce, increase awareness of health inequities, and develop effective approaches to care in complex environments across Western New York, with an emphasis on Niagara County.
Upstate New York City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Poll finds support for New York bottle bill expansion
A survey organized by a coalition of some 150 nonprofit organizations has found that about 71 percent of the New York state residents who responded support expanding the state’s container deposit-return system (DRS) to include what the groups call “all types of beverage containers.” Just 23 percent of respondents opposed the idea, says the New York-based New York Public Interest Research Group (NYPIRG).
WGRZ TV
Hochul to Compensate Volunteer Firefighters
Gov. kathy hochul plans to spend $10 million on two proposals..one is to offer stipends for volunteers and the other..to help pay for their training.
New bill proposes increase in maximum speed limit for New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New Yorkers could be living life in the fast(er) lane, thanks to a new bill proposed by NY Senator Thomas O’Mara. Currently, state law caps all speed limits at 55 miles per hour for any road, highway, parkway, or bridge. For certain highways — such as interstate highways — the limit […]
wnypapers.com
DiNapoli calls for 'long-needed state debt reform'
Recommends comprehensive and binding limits, and more accountability to voters. Submitted on behalf of New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. New York state has one of the nation’s highest debt levels, largely because measures to restrict the excessive use of debt have been circumvented over the years in state budgets. Since the Debt Reform Act was passed in 2000, state-supported debt outstanding increased by $25 billion. Over the next five years, this debt is projected by the Division of the Budget to increase by $26 billion, or 42%, from $61.9 billion in state fiscal year (SFY) 2021-22 to $88 billion in SFY 2026-27.
nystateofpolitics.com
Bottle deposit law expansion urged for New York
Advocates in New York are trying to build momentum for a bill that would once again expand New York's bottle deposit law, touting the backing of 150 community groups in the state that want to see the measure included in a final budget deal in the next two months. At...
20 Best Places To Order A Steak In Western New York
The first step in booking a dinner reservation is figuring out where you would like to go, and that can be a challenge – especially if you’re looking to impress. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day date, an anniversary dinner, or a birthday celebration, choosing a place to go can prove to be a challenge, especially when there are so many exceptional places in Western New York!
Some Local Schools Close Ahead of Frigid Temperatures
Winter in Western New York is in full swing and winter almost always brings snow and cold temperatures with it. That is something that just goes hand-in-hand with living in New York State and it becomes a way of life. However, sometimes the weather gets extreme enough that we need...
Very Popular Store Closing 8 More New York State Locations
A very popular department store just confirmed plans to close down 8 more stores in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State. On Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond officials confirmed plans to close 87 more stores. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. The popular department chain...
‘We have no other option:’ NYS hears first round of complaints from NYSEG customers
ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – NYSEG customers got the chance to bring their complaints to the New York State Department of Public Services on Tuesday, in the first of five forums regarding late bills, overpriced electricity, and bad customer service. Starting at 1:00 p.m. on January 31, 2023, the DPS heard three-minute complaints from NYSEG and […]
Largest Electric Vehicle Charging Station Opens in Southern Tier
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the largest open-access fast charging station for electric vehicles is now open in the Southern Tier. In a press release on Tuesday, Governor Hochul announced that the 16-charger site at the Hancock Town Hall in Delaware County is now open. Governor...
