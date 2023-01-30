ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheatfield, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnypapers.com

Sheeran elected first vice president of NYS Magistrates

Longtime professor of education Dr. Thomas Sheeran was elected to the position of first vice president of the New York State Magistrate’s Association. The group represents more than 2,200 town and village judges in the 1,300 local courts across New York. In addition to his more than 50-year tenure...
LEWISTON, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Counties could lose big if Hochul’s state budget is enacted

If Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget passes as is, New York's counties will be among the spending plan’s biggest losers. “The governor is looking to intercept almost $300 million in federal funds earmarked for local taxpayers,” said Stephen Acquario, executive director of the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC).
New York Post

Kathy Hochul’s record-breaking $227B NY budget: Bail, migrants, gas stove ban

Gov. Hochul unveiled a record-breaking $227 billion budget proposal packed with progressive spending plans and controversial policies Wednesday — setting the stage for a showdown with state lawmakers for whom it still won’t be enough.  In an afternoon speech in the state Capitol’s Red Room in Albany, Hochul said she wanted to “make it a little bit easier to be a family living here in New York.”  “We set the table for what should be one of the most prosperous times in our state’s history. But if New Yorkers don’t feel safe, they can’t afford to buy a home, they can’t pay...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
utilitydive.com

Gov. Hochul proposes allowing New York Power Authority to build, operate renewable energy projects

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, D, on Wednesday proposed authorizing the New York Power Authority, to finance, build, own, operate and maintain renewable energy projects. NYPA could capitalize on billions of dollars in the federal Inflation Reduction Act if the Legislature approves the governor’s plan, which is part of her $227 billion fiscal year 2024 budget proposal, she said in releasing the spending plan. It also would help New York meet its renewable energy targets, Hochul said.
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Plea From Western New York Snowmobile Clubs

The weather this winter has been less than ideal for those who love to ride a snowmobile. The ski resorts can make snow and there are reports that the conditions on the hills and slopes have been decent at times. The bitter cold air is here and the snow making machines are putting out plenty of snow.
MAYVILLE, NY
wnypapers.com

'Little Sweet Hearts' campaign looks to raise funds to fight pediatric cancer

You may soon see hearts popping up all over Western New York!. Throughout the month of February, Sweet Buffalo Rocks and Totally Buffalo Cares are teaming up with local businesses and organizations to raise funds for children battling pediatric cancer and life-threatening illnesses with the “Little Sweet Hearts” campaign.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara University receives grants totaling $500,000 from Mother Cabrini Foundation

Niagara University Receives $300,000 Grant to Grow & Strengthen Nursing Workforce. Niagara University has received a $300,000 grant from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation to continue and enhance work done by its College of Nursing to foster nurse resilience, effectively bridge the transition from student to health care professional, address a critical shortage in the nursing workforce, increase awareness of health inequities, and develop effective approaches to care in complex environments across Western New York, with an emphasis on Niagara County.
wastetodaymagazine.com

Poll finds support for New York bottle bill expansion

A survey organized by a coalition of some 150 nonprofit organizations has found that about 71 percent of the New York state residents who responded support expanding the state’s container deposit-return system (DRS) to include what the groups call “all types of beverage containers.” Just 23 percent of respondents opposed the idea, says the New York-based New York Public Interest Research Group (NYPIRG).
OREGON STATE
WGRZ TV

Hochul to Compensate Volunteer Firefighters

Gov. kathy hochul plans to spend $10 million on two proposals..one is to offer stipends for volunteers and the other..to help pay for their training.
wnypapers.com

DiNapoli calls for 'long-needed state debt reform'

Recommends comprehensive and binding limits, and more accountability to voters. Submitted on behalf of New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. New York state has one of the nation’s highest debt levels, largely because measures to restrict the excessive use of debt have been circumvented over the years in state budgets. Since the Debt Reform Act was passed in 2000, state-supported debt outstanding increased by $25 billion. Over the next five years, this debt is projected by the Division of the Budget to increase by $26 billion, or 42%, from $61.9 billion in state fiscal year (SFY) 2021-22 to $88 billion in SFY 2026-27.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

Bottle deposit law expansion urged for New York

Advocates in New York are trying to build momentum for a bill that would once again expand New York's bottle deposit law, touting the backing of 150 community groups in the state that want to see the measure included in a final budget deal in the next two months. At...
OREGON STATE
CNY News

20 Best Places To Order A Steak In Western New York

The first step in booking a dinner reservation is figuring out where you would like to go, and that can be a challenge – especially if you’re looking to impress. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day date, an anniversary dinner, or a birthday celebration, choosing a place to go can prove to be a challenge, especially when there are so many exceptional places in Western New York!
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy