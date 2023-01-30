Read full article on original website
Related
Southampton confirm signing of striker Paul Onuachu from Genk
Southampton have completed the signing of striker Paul Onuachu from Genk.
Manchester United confirm loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer
Manchester United confirm loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer.
Nottingham Forest finalise signing of Felipe from Atletico Madrid
Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Felipe from Atletico Madrid.
Arsenal agree fee with Chelsea for signing of Jorginho
Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Jorginho after agreeing a fee with Chelsea.
Matthew Hoppe: Why did the USMNT striker join Hibernian on loan?
Matthew Hoppe completed a loan move from Middlesbrough to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian late on transfer deadline day.
RB Leipzig End Liverpool's Hopes of Early Naby Keita Move
RB Leipzig End Liverpool Hopes of Early Naby Keita Sale Despite Champions League Struggles
Hakim Ziyech given permission to explore Chelsea exit after failed PSG move
Chelsea have given Hakim Ziyech permission to explore a move away after his failed move to PSG.
Why Man City fans boo the Champions League anthem
Manchester City fans always boo the UEFA Champions League anthem at every game it is played, but why is that?
Man Utd 2-0 Nottingham Forest (Agg 5-0): Player rating as Red Devils seal passage to Wembley
Player ratings from the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg between Manchester United & Nottingham Forest.
Crystal Palace hoping to sign Arsenal midfielder on loan
Crystal Palace want to sign Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan prior to Tuesday's 11pm transfer deadline, sources have told 90min.
Nottingham Forest confirm signing of Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle
Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle.
Everton vs Arsenal - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Everton vs Arsenal in the Premier League, with TV & live stream details, team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Leicester agree £15m deal to sign Harry Souttar
Leicester City have agreed a £15m fee with Stoke City for the deadline day transfer of Harry Souttar, 90min understands.
Chelsea agree deal to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica
Chelsea have reached a deal to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.
Wolves vs Liverpool - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Everything you need to know about Wolves vs Liverpool in the Premier League - 4 February 2023.
Cedric Soares joins Fulham on loan from Arsenal
Cedric has joined Fulham from Arsenal on a six-month loan deal.
Andre Ayew chooses Premier League club he wants to join
Andre Ayew has made his choice of Premier League clubs following interest from Everton, Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Crystal Palace & Bournemouth.
Southampton finalise arrival of Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana
Southampton have completed the signing of Kamaldeen Sulemana from Rennes.
Andre Ayew arrives in England for Premier League talks
Andre Ayew arrives in England for talks with a number of Premier League clubs
90min
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0