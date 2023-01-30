ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

These Houston-area bakeries are the best, according to KPRC 2 viewers

HOUSTON – Houston has a sweet tooth and we found out from you where you grab the best sweets, breads and baked goods in the area. Thank you for sharing your recommendations. We’ve included links to the establishments named if we could. If you didn’t get a chance to weigh in, leave your picks in the comments. We’d love to feature your favorites in an update on this article.
HOUSTON, TX
QSR magazine

The Crack Shack to Open in Katy, Texas

Nationally-acclaimed brand The Crack Shack is ready to hatch a brand-new coop in Katy for its Lone Star State debut!. On Feb. 10, the popular concept, known for its award-winning fried chicken, will celebrate its grand opening at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. in Katy’s LaCenterra Shopping Center. The festivities will include raffles for big prizes (including Zac Brown tickets), live music and gift bags for the first 300 guests! This prime spot is in perfect proximity to live music, farmers markets and other family-friendly outdoor events at The Central Park Green.
KATY, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Crack up to Adam Sandler’s comedy & music in Downtown

Make it a Valentine’s Eve to remember and take in a live show from comedian, actor, and writer Adam Sandler at Toyota Center on Monday, February 13, 2023. Famous and beloved during his days on SNL, and still topping charts with his present day streaming film successes, Adam Sandler is bringing it to the Toyota Center stage for a night of music and comedy.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Valentine's Day 2023: Romantic restaurants in Houston offering specials

HOUSTON - Love is in the air, Houston, and what better way to show that special someone than a romantic candlelight dinner?. Whether you're in a relationship, looking to have a night with the girls, or treating yourself, there are several options in the Greater Houston area this Valentine's Day.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Stunning Two-Story Condo In The River Oaks High-Rise Announces the Arrival of CASA Companies — This is No Ordinary $7.5 Million Home

Casa Companies' townhouse residence in The River Oaks serves as a showcase for the full-service residential and commercial entity. (Photo by Divya Pande) With a new name and a broader focus, CASA Companies, formerly CASA Houston, is introducing its luxury full-service operation today by opening the doors to the firm’s magnificent showcase residence in The River Oaks condominiums.
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

Houston, TX
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

