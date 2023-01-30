Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Wednesday night; 2 men hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Wednesday night, Feb. 1. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. near 23rd and Wells. The victim, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pursuit, vehicle used in abduction, 2 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Two people were taken into custody Wednesday night, Feb. 1 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee. According to police, around 9 p.m. officers attempted to make a traffic stop near 42nd and Fairmount on a vehicle that was used in an abduction. The vehicle fled and a pursuit...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks' Milwaukee cases continue after Waukesha life sentence
MILWAUKEE - Darrell Brooks, already sentenced to life in prison for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, appeared in Milwaukee County court Thursday, Feb. 2. Two pending cases surround a domestic violence incident in Milwaukee. Prosecutors say Brooks ran over the mother of his child and was then released on $1,000 bond just before the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade. Then, in December 2021, he was charged with intimidating the same woman. A third case is from 2020, in which prosecutors say he shot at someone during a fight.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 4 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, Jan. 31. Four people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened near Teutonia and Locust around 11:12 p.m. Police say a 51-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
smithmountainlake.com
Son accused of shooting, killing father behind the wheel
MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- A Milwaukee man is accused of shooting and killing his father while his father was driving. Prosecutors charged Tra-Von Barnes, 27, with first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon. According to a criminal complaint, police found Garfield Barnes in a car that had hit a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
49th and Luscher shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Wednesday morning, Feb. 1. It happened near 49th and Luscher around 8:20 a.m. The 33-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to...
Milwaukee man pleads guilty after allegedly holding another man by the neck
A Milwaukee man pleaded guilty in court Tuesday after being charged with disorderly conduct in connection to a viral video that allegedly shows him holding another man by the neck.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man pleads guilty; accused of placing hand on man's neck
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man in a now-viral video shown grabbing another by his neck pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, Jan. 31. 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski accused a 24-year-old man of stealing his neighbor's bike. The incident occurred near 25th and Becher in Milwaukee on Oct. 10, 2022. The 24-year-old man, who has special needs, denied the theft. Police say Walczykowski detained the 24-year-old Milwaukee man – in part, by grabbing his neck.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Off-duty MPD officer assaulted at bar; security guard found not guilty
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Tuesday, Jan. 31 found Terrance Walker not guilty of substantial battery in connection to a bar fight with an off-duty Milwaukee police officer at Revel Bar in the city's Bay View neighborhood. The incident occurred on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Case details. According...
Video: Impact of car hurls Milwaukee man into pole
A pedestrian was struck during a car crash and hurled into a light pole near 35th and Townsend on Thursday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting; man accused tells police, 'I don't do attempts'
RACINE, Wis. - An attempt to buy shoes ends in gunfire in Racine. Now, a 27-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges in the incident. The accused is Davonte Carraway – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Possession of a firearm by a felon. Felony...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man in stable condition, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 30 near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt. It happened around 10:10 p.m. Police say a 21-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Wed, 1 Feb 2023
Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at approximately 11:51 p.m., on the 7600 block of W. Capitol Dr. The victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee male, was conveyed to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
WISN
Woman charged in fatal car crash that killed 1-year-old in Milwaukee
On Friday, Jan. 27, at approximately 11 p.m., the Milwaukee Police Department responded to a crash on N. 35th Street and W. Hope Avenue that killed 13-month-old Zarion Robinson. According to the criminal complaint, 31-year-old Antwineesha M. Burse was driving the car without a valid driver's license. "Knowing that she...
Woman charged; 1-year-old killed after suspect steals car, crashes
The family of one-year-old Zarion Robinson says they're still hurting as they held a heartbreaking vigil for the child whose life was taken way too soon.
37% of police chases in 2022 resulted in an arrest, MPD data shows
The Milwaukee Police Department arrested suspects in 37% of its police chases in 2022. MPD shared data with TMJ4, breaking down the number of police pursuits last year.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Five Below theft, 2 sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for two people who stole from Five Below on Falls Parkway. The theft happened on Jan. 31 around 2 p.m. Police said the two women filled two shopping baskets with merchandise, along with a reusable shopping bag. They then left without...
WISN
Elderly man dies from shooting injuries suffered in August
MILWAUKEE — A family member contacted WISN 12 to confirm that Ivory Mallory died on Friday from shooting injuries suffered in August. Ivory's wife, Shirley Sue Mallory, was killed in the shooting near 22nd and Center streets on Aug. 24. She was 82 years old. Ivory's sister-in-law and a family friend were also shot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks in Milwaukee County court, hearings in 3 cases
MILWAUKEE - Darrell Brooks, already sentenced to life in prison for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, appeared in Milwaukee County court Thursday, Feb. 2. He has hearings in connection with three open cases. Two of the pending Brooks cases surround a domestic violence incident in Milwaukee. Brooks was out on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowplow crash, driver dead; Crowley orders flags at half-staff
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley has ordered all flags at the courthouse to fly at half-staff from Feb. 3-5 in honor of John Manka. Manka, a Milwaukee County snowplow driver, died after a crash while on duty in January. It happened near Interstate 41 and Beloit Road. Family...
