Two people were arrested during a traffic stop Monday, January 30 at 1:15 a.m. ET in the area of Hoham Drive and N. Michigan Street in Plymouth. Police say a deputy pulled over a black 2014 Mitsubishi SUV and during the traffic stop K9 Officer Templeman and K9 Bear arrived at the scene. The K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle which led to a search of the vehicle, according to the report.

PLYMOUTH, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO