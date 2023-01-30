Read full article on original website
WBBJ
District gives update on long-awaited Pope School
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — There is an update on the new Pope School for the Jackson-Madison County School System. Anyone who has lived in Madison County for over the last decade or so is very familiar about the conversation about a need for a new school in the northwest corner of the county.
WBBJ
School & Business Closings: Wednesday, Feb. 1
The following schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 1 due to inclement weather:. Stay with us on-air and online as we receive information on additional closings. Stay up-to-date on weather conditions in our area with the WBBJ Weather App, now available on iTunes or Google Play.
WBBJ
Jackson college students awarded scholarships
JACKSON, Tenn. — Nine students from Jackson State Community College were awarded the Workforce Readiness Scholarship from Leaders Education Foundation. The scholarship will help these students as they continue their education. Jackson State President George Pimentel said it is an excellent opportunity for their students to receive the scholarship.
WBBJ
Tennessee native creates chemo kits
JACKSON, Tenn. — One Tennessee native is giving back to cancer patients after being personally affected by the disease. Sidney Church is a grad student at the University of Tennessee at Martin. In her last semester as an undergraduate, she moved back with her parents to help her family...
WBBJ
Proposals being accepted for annual grant
JACKSON, Tenn. — Have an initiative that can help the community?. The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation is now accepting proposals for the next round of Community Impact Grants, according to a news release. The Foundation says that non-profits could that apply could receive up to $20,000. “Our Community Impact...
WBBJ
Black History Month • Week One
Founder & Executive Director of Keep My Hood Good (KMHG) and Jackson Madison County Commissioner, District 5. We will be celebrating Keep My Hood Good 13 year Anniversary Banquet, February 9, 6:30p at 141 Pleasant Plains Rd. We have two (2) Union University Social Work Interns & three (3) UServe...
Covington Leader
Winter Storm Closures and Delays: Jan. 31, 2023
Several closures and delayed openings have been reported due to the ongoing ice storm. Here’s the current list (new additions since the last update are highlighted):. Tipton County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Tipton Christian Academy will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Tipton Rosemark Academy...
WBBJ
Ray Condray to announce candidacy for Jackson mayor
JACKSON, Tenn. — Ray Condray is set to announce that he is running for Mayor of Jackson. In a news release on Wednesday, Condray says on February 4, he will join family and his supporters outside City Hall to announce his campaign. “I’m running for mayor because I believe...
WBBJ
Some roads slick following second round of winter weather
JACKSON, Tenn. — How did last night’s freezing rain and ice impact our area?. Many businesses and city offices were closed to start the first day of February. The condition of the roads was a big factor in that decision. While it did not keep everyone off of...
WBBJ
JEA announces organization changes
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Energy Authority has a new President/CEO. As of Wednesday, Monte Cooper assumed the role after it was first announced back in August. JEA says that Ryan Porter will become the company’s Chief Operating Officer on February 13. Ted Austin will take the position...
WBBJ
Conger gives 2023 State of the City address
JACKSON, Tenn. — The 2023 State of the City address was held Tuesday in Jackson. Mayor Scott Conger spoke on the future of Jackson and what he hopes to accomplish this year. Conger addressed housing needs in the Hub City, saying we still have a housing shortage despite the approval of 750 new lots.
WBBJ
Pace Industries to invest $2.8 million in Jackson facility, add 49 jobs
JACKSON, Tenn. — Pace Industries, North America’s leading die cast manufacturer, is planning to expand its operations in Madison County. The company is planning to invest $2.8 million into its Lower Brownsville Road facility in Jackson, bringing 49 new job opportunities. A news release states that once complete,...
Lexington Progress
Tolley Retires as 911 Director
Pam Tolley signed off as 911 Director on January 31, 2023, ending her long career with emergency communication. Friday, January 27th, friends, family, co-workers, and officials from surrounding counties helped Tolley celebrate her retirement. Tolley’s co-workers had decorated the center with photos and mementos from her long career. Tolley first worked as a part-time dispatcher for Henderson County.
WBBJ
Crews ready as second day of ice sticks to West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — The second round of winter weather has already started, and after getting through the first round of rain, electric crews are preparing for another night of winter precipitation. Energy crews are bringing in even more staff to be fully prepared for any outages over the next...
WBBJ
City of Jackson shares schedules for offices, trash pick up
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is pushing back office opening hours on Tuesday. The city says due to the threat of freezing rain, all of their offices will open one hour later at 9 a.m. The city also announced on Monday that due to the potential for...
WKRN
Power outages in Henry County
Mt. Juliet man admits to threatening to kill kids’ …. More than two years after his arrest, a Mt. Juliet man has pleaded guilty to threatening and coercing multiple children into creating hundreds of sexually explicit videos. 1 dead, 1 injured in Macon County head-on crash. One person is...
WBBJ
Program to promote health for those with chronic conditions
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new grant will allow people an all new way to get into shape. The City of Jackson Recreation and Parks Department staff will soon be offering a new way to stay fit. This is thanks to a grant provided from the National Recreation and Park...
WBBJ
Feb. 1 marks start of Heart Health Month
JACKSON, Tenn. — The key to a healthy heart begins with a healthy lifestyle. American Heart Month is observed each February to raise awareness of the importance of a healthy heart and to encourage habits that help reduce the risk of heart disease. Dr. William Cooper, also known as...
WBBJ
Old Country Store to host unique Valentine’s experience
JACKSON, Tenn. — Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store is preparing to host a unique Valentine’s dinner experience. The third annual Valentine’s Day three-course dinner for couples will be held from Monday, February 13 through Wednesday, February 15 at the 1837 Providence House. Seatings for the three...
Freezing rain impacts Middle Tennessee
Freezing rain and sleet has impacted roadways across Middle Tennessee.
